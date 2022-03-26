Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|43
|14
|6
|92
|258
|183
|Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|Boston
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|194
|171
|Tampa Bay
|63
|39
|18
|6
|84
|209
|180
|Detroit
|64
|26
|31
|7
|59
|186
|240
|Buffalo
|65
|23
|33
|9
|55
|174
|227
|Ottawa
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|167
|209
|Montreal
|64
|17
|37
|10
|44
|163
|242
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|64
|42
|15
|7
|91
|209
|154
|Pittsburgh
|66
|39
|17
|10
|88
|214
|177
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|198
|168
|Washington
|66
|36
|20
|10
|82
|220
|188
|Columbus
|65
|32
|29
|4
|68
|214
|243
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|28
|25
|9
|65
|170
|168
|Philadelphia
|64
|21
|32
|11
|53
|164
|222
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|64
|45
|14
|5
|95
|245
|178
|Minnesota
|62
|38
|20
|4
|80
|231
|198
|St. Louis
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|224
|180
|Nashville
|65
|37
|24
|4
|78
|212
|190
|Dallas
|63
|36
|24
|3
|75
|188
|188
|Winnipeg
|66
|31
|25
|10
|72
|207
|206
|Chicago
|65
|24
|32
|9
|57
|175
|224
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|Los Angeles
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|191
|186
|Edmonton
|65
|36
|24
|5
|77
|222
|206
|Vegas
|67
|35
|28
|4
|74
|211
|202
|Vancouver
|66
|31
|26
|9
|71
|188
|190
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|San Jose
|64
|28
|28
|8
|64
|169
|203
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Vegas 6, Nashville 1
Friday
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT
Arizona at Calgary, late
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Today
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Monday
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
CHICAGO 4,
LOS ANGELES 3, SO
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
Chicago won shootout 1-0
First Period—1, Chicago, Kane 21 (DeBrincat, Gustafsson), 16:44. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Slashing), 8:58.
Second Period—2, Los Angeles, Moore 13 (Durzi), 2:13 (sh). 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 36 (Kane, Strome), 12:41. 4, Los Angeles, Danault 20 (Durzi, Kopitar), 16:50 (pp). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 4 (Raddysh, S.Jones), 18:09. Penalties—Stecher, LA (Hooking), 2:05; Durzi, LA (Tripping), 6:27; Chicago bench, served by Borgstrom (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:36.
Third Period—6, Los Angeles, Danault 21 (Arvidsson, Durzi), 9:07. Penalties—Maatta, LA (Hooking), 1:04.
Overtime—None. Penalties—Los Angeles bench, served by Vilardi (Too Many Men on the Ice), 4:32.
Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), Los Angeles 0 (Kempe NG, Vilardi NG, Moore NG).
Shots on Goal—Chicago 5-11-12-3—31. Los Angeles 12-19-13-2—46.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Los Angeles 1 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Delia 0-1-0 (46 shots-43 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 17-12-7 (31-28).
A—0 (18,230). T—2:42.
Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Furman South. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Ryan Galloway.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|59
|36
|15
|6
|2
|80
|218
|171
|Newfoundland
|56
|36
|17
|3
|0
|75
|221
|159
|Worcester
|59
|28
|25
|4
|2
|62
|206
|203
|Maine
|59
|26
|27
|4
|2
|58
|178
|198
|Trois-Rivieres
|55
|25
|26
|3
|1
|54
|183
|199
|Adirondack
|60
|25
|33
|2
|0
|52
|179
|229
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|62
|34
|18
|6
|4
|78
|207
|164
|Jacksonville
|60
|35
|20
|3
|2
|75
|173
|147
|Orlando
|62
|31
|27
|4
|0
|66
|170
|192
|Greenville
|60
|27
|26
|4
|3
|61
|167
|166
|Norfolk
|60
|21
|34
|2
|3
|47
|156
|223
|S. Carolina
|62
|21
|35
|6
|0
|48
|147
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|40
|17
|1
|2
|83
|223
|168
|KOMETS
|60
|33
|20
|6
|1
|73
|224
|187
|Wheeling
|60
|32
|26
|2
|0
|66
|209
|206
|Cincinnati
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|212
|199
|Kalamazoo
|60
|31
|29
|0
|0
|62
|189
|212
|Iowa
|60
|26
|26
|7
|1
|60
|193
|216
|Indy
|60
|26
|29
|2
|3
|57
|186
|196
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|62
|36
|23
|2
|1
|75
|205
|199
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|62
|32
|27
|2
|1
|67
|187
|163
|Allen
|59
|28
|24
|6
|1
|63
|197
|202
|Tulsa
|62
|30
|27
|3
|2
|65
|184
|194
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|61
|24
|29
|8
|0
|56
|177
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.
Thursday
Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT
Friday
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
KOMETS 5, Indy 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 1
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1
Allen 4, Toledo 3
Newfoundland 4, Maine 3
Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta at Rapid City, late
Tulsa at Utah, late
Wichita at Idaho, late
Today
Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
KOMETS 5, FUEL 2
|Fort Wayne
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Indy
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 18 (Corrin, Jones), 9:49. 2, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 18 (Masonius, Busch), 10:21. 3, Fort Wayne, Graber 19 (Pochiro, Tolkinen), 11:15. Penalties—Cooper Fw (slashing), 5:33; Graber Fw (hooking), 12:13; Wall Fw (high-sticking - double), 17:54.
2nd Period—4, Indy, El-Mir 12 (Yetman, Thomas), 4:09 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 20 (McCallum, Jones), 8:16 (PP). Penalties—Boudrias Fw (bench - too many men), 2:16; Lemos Ind (tripping), 7:45; Cooper Fw (hooking), 8:56; McKay Ind (cross-checking), 13:12; Chaika Ind (boarding), 14:18; Siebenaler Fw (roughing), 18:51; Bakker Ind (cross-checking), 18:51.
3rd Period—6, Indy, Lemos 14 (Mandát, Texeira), 2:33. 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 23 (Jones, Pochiro), 14:57. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (bench - too many men), 4:41; Graber Fw (slashing), 7:50; McKay Ind (slashing), 7:50; Cameron Ind (interference), 9:08; Cooper Fw (roughing), 17:01; McKay Ind (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:01; Craighead Ind (cross-checking), 20:00.
Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 10-9-10-29. Indy 12-6-11-29.
Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Indy 1 / 7.
Goalies-Fort Wayne, Harvey 18-6-3-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Indy, Kapelmaster 5-5-1-1 (10 shots-7 saves); Aubrun 0-2-1-0 (19 shots-17 saves).
A—3,899.
Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Will Anderson.
