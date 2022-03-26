NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 63 43 14 6 92 258 183 Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 Boston 64 40 19 5 85 194 171 Tampa Bay 63 39 18 6 84 209 180 Detroit 64 26 31 7 59 186 240 Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227 Ottawa 64 23 36 5 51 167 209 Montreal 64 17 37 10 44 163 242

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 64 42 15 7 91 209 154 Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177 N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168 Washington 66 36 20 10 82 220 188 Columbus 65 32 29 4 68 214 243 N.Y. Islanders 62 28 25 9 65 170 168 Philadelphia 64 21 32 11 53 164 222 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178 Minnesota 62 38 20 4 80 231 198 St. Louis 63 35 19 9 79 224 180 Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190 Dallas 63 36 24 3 75 188 188 Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206 Chicago 65 24 32 9 57 175 224 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 Los Angeles 66 35 22 9 79 191 186 Edmonton 65 36 24 5 77 222 206 Vegas 67 35 28 4 74 211 202 Vancouver 66 31 26 9 71 188 190 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 64 28 28 8 64 169 203 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Friday

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Arizona at Calgary, late

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Today

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

LATE THURSDAY

CHICAGO 4,

LOS ANGELES 3, SO

Chicago 1 2 0 1 — 4 Los Angeles 0 2 1 0 — 3

Chicago won shootout 1-0

First Period—1, Chicago, Kane 21 (DeBrincat, Gustafsson), 16:44. Penalties—Dach, CHI (Slashing), 8:58.

Second Period—2, Los Angeles, Moore 13 (Durzi), 2:13 (sh). 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 36 (Kane, Strome), 12:41. 4, Los Angeles, Danault 20 (Durzi, Kopitar), 16:50 (pp). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 4 (Raddysh, S.Jones), 18:09. Penalties—Stecher, LA (Hooking), 2:05; Durzi, LA (Tripping), 6:27; Chicago bench, served by Borgstrom (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:36.

Third Period—6, Los Angeles, Danault 21 (Arvidsson, Durzi), 9:07. Penalties—Maatta, LA (Hooking), 1:04.

Overtime—None. Penalties—Los Angeles bench, served by Vilardi (Too Many Men on the Ice), 4:32.

Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), Los Angeles 0 (Kempe NG, Vilardi NG, Moore NG).

Shots on Goal—Chicago 5-11-12-3—31. Los Angeles 12-19-13-2—46.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 4; Los Angeles 1 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 0-1-0 (46 shots-43 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 17-12-7 (31-28).

A—0 (18,230). T—2:42.

Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Furman South. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Ryan Galloway.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 59 36 15 6 2 80 218 171 Newfoundland 56 36 17 3 0 75 221 159 Worcester 59 28 25 4 2 62 206 203 Maine 59 26 27 4 2 58 178 198 Trois-Rivieres 55 25 26 3 1 54 183 199 Adirondack 60 25 33 2 0 52 179 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 62 34 18 6 4 78 207 164 Jacksonville 60 35 20 3 2 75 173 147 Orlando 62 31 27 4 0 66 170 192 Greenville 60 27 26 4 3 61 167 166 Norfolk 60 21 34 2 3 47 156 223 S. Carolina 62 21 35 6 0 48 147 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 40 17 1 2 83 223 168 KOMETS 60 33 20 6 1 73 224 187 Wheeling 60 32 26 2 0 66 209 206 Cincinnati 61 32 26 3 0 67 212 199 Kalamazoo 60 31 29 0 0 62 189 212 Iowa 60 26 26 7 1 60 193 216 Indy 60 26 29 2 3 57 186 196

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 62 36 23 2 1 75 205 199 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 62 32 27 2 1 67 187 163 Allen 59 28 24 6 1 63 197 202 Tulsa 62 30 27 3 2 65 184 194 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 177 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.

Thursday

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Friday

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

KOMETS 5, Indy 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta at Rapid City, late

Tulsa at Utah, late

Wichita at Idaho, late

Today

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

KOMETS 5, FUEL 2

Fort Wayne 3 1 1 — 5 Indy 0 1 1 — 2

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 18 (Corrin, Jones), 9:49. 2, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 18 (Masonius, Busch), 10:21. 3, Fort Wayne, Graber 19 (Pochiro, Tolkinen), 11:15. Penalties—Cooper Fw (slashing), 5:33; Graber Fw (hooking), 12:13; Wall Fw (high-sticking - double), 17:54.

2nd Period—4, Indy, El-Mir 12 (Yetman, Thomas), 4:09 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 20 (McCallum, Jones), 8:16 (PP). Penalties—Boudrias Fw (bench - too many men), 2:16; Lemos Ind (tripping), 7:45; Cooper Fw (hooking), 8:56; McKay Ind (cross-checking), 13:12; Chaika Ind (boarding), 14:18; Siebenaler Fw (roughing), 18:51; Bakker Ind (cross-checking), 18:51.

3rd Period—6, Indy, Lemos 14 (Mandát, Texeira), 2:33. 7, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 23 (Jones, Pochiro), 14:57. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (bench - too many men), 4:41; Graber Fw (slashing), 7:50; McKay Ind (slashing), 7:50; Cameron Ind (interference), 9:08; Cooper Fw (roughing), 17:01; McKay Ind (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:01; Craighead Ind (cross-checking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 10-9-10-29. Indy 12-6-11-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Indy 1 / 7.

Goalies-Fort Wayne, Harvey 18-6-3-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Indy, Kapelmaster 5-5-1-1 (10 shots-7 saves); Aubrun 0-2-1-0 (19 shots-17 saves).

A—3,899.

Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Will Anderson.