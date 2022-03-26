Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|2
|Villanova
|Duke
|3½
|Arkansas
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at New Orleans
|4½
|(232½)
|San Antonio
|at Orlando
|3
|(224)
|Sacramento
|at Toronto
|9
|(227)
|Indiana
|at Memphis
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at Cleveland
|PK
|(219)
|Chicago
|at Miami
|2
|(226½)
|Brooklyn
|at Denver
|13½
|(225½)
|Oklahoma City
|Houston
|3½
|(235½)
|at Portland
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Boston
|-164
|NY Islanders
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-275
|at Detroit
|+220
|at Vegas
|-196
|Chicago
|+162
|at Washington
|-220
|New Jersey
|+180
|at Montreal
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Florida
|-300
|at Ottawa
|+240
|at Dallas
|-160
|Vancouver
|+132
|at Minnesota
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at St. Louis
|OFF
|at Calgary
|-176
|Edmonton
|+146
|at Los Angeles
|-220
|Seattle
|+180
|at San Jose
|-152
|Anaheim
|+126
