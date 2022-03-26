The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Houston 2 Villanova
Duke Arkansas

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at New Orleans (232½) San Antonio
at Orlando 3 (224) Sacramento
at Toronto 9 (227) Indiana
at Memphis OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at Cleveland PK (219) Chicago
at Miami 2 (226½) Brooklyn
at Denver 13½ (225½) Oklahoma City
Houston (235½) at Portland

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Boston -164 NY Islanders +136
Tampa Bay -275 at Detroit +220
at Vegas -196 Chicago +162
at Washington -220 New Jersey +180
at Montreal OFF Toronto OFF
Florida -300 at Ottawa +240
at Dallas -160 Vancouver +132
at Minnesota OFF Columbus OFF
Carolina OFF at St. Louis OFF
at Calgary -176 Edmonton +146
at Los Angeles -220 Seattle +180
at San Jose -152 Anaheim +126

