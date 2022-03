TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Blake Rutherford to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jason Bilous and LHP Yoan Aybar to Birmingham (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, LHP Hunter Schryver, Cs Xavier Fernandez and Carlos Perez and INF Jose Rodriguez to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed manager Dave Roberts to a contrac extension.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Packy Naughton, Johan Quezada, Angel Rondon and T.J. Zeuch to Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 60-day IL. Selectted the contract of RHP Aaron Brooks. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Cory Spangenberg on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Cody Carroll, INF Wyatt Mathisen and OF Ka’ai Tom to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract. Signed FS Erik Harris and QB Marcus Mariota.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Juston Burris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Jacoby Brissett.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jarrad Davis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed FB Andy Janovich.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon, LB Jayon Brown, OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived S Jordan Brown, DT P.J. Johnson and T William Sweet. Released S Natrell Jamerson and WR Javon Wims.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Daniel Sorensen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Richie James.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard and DB Dontae Johnson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract. Named Chase Blackburn special teams coach.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Matt Berry and Sam Craggs from reserve. Placed Fs Brandon Schultz and Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Bobby Hampton from bereavement leave. Activated D Luke Bafia from reserve. Traded D Jesse Lees to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).