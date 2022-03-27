NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 64 44 14 6 94 262 186 Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 Tampa Bay 64 40 18 6 86 211 181 Toronto 64 40 19 5 85 234 195 Detroit 65 26 31 8 60 187 242 Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 Montreal 65 18 37 10 46 167 244

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156 Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177 N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168 Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 N.Y. Islanders 63 28 26 9 65 173 174 Philadelphia 65 21 33 11 53 167 228 New Jersey 65 23 37 5 51 200 237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 65 46 14 5 97 251 181 Minnesota 63 39 20 4 82 234 200 St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187 Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206 Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229 Arizona 64 20 40 4 44 166 232

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 64 39 17 8 86 222 155 Los Angeles 66 35 22 9 79 191 186 Edmonton 65 36 24 5 77 222 206 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 64 28 28 8 64 169 203 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Seattle at Los Angeles, late

Today

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY 2,

DETROIT 1, OT

Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 — 2 Detroit 0 0 1 0 — 1

First Period—None. Penalties—Sergachev, TB (Interference), 10:26; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 13:13.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Perry, TB (Tripping), 6:02; Juolevi, DET (Holding), 12:17.

Third Period—1, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Suter, Erne), 8:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Point, Cirelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties—Cirelli, TB (High Sticking), 0:43; Killorn, TB (Tripping), 2:40; Zadina, DET (Hooking), 13:52.

Overtime—3, Tampa Bay, Point 24 (Stamkos, Cirelli), 2:32 (pp). Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Tripping), 0:51.

Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 5-11-16-4—36. Detroit 7-6-14-0—27.

Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 5.

Goalies—Tampa Bay, Elliott 7-3-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-7 (36-34).

A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:45.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.

VEGAS 5

CHICAGO 4, OT

Chicago 1 2 1 0 — 4 Vegas 0 0 4 1 — 5

First Period—1, Chicago, Kubalik 12 (McCabe, Toews), 10:02. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Chicago, Toews 9 (DeBrincat), 14:52. 3, Chicago, Strome 19 (Kane, C.Jones), 18:16. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Hooking), 2:20; Pietrangelo, LV (High Sticking), 4:36; Strome, CHI (Tripping), 5:18.

Third Period—4, Vegas, Stephenson 17 (Dadonov), 1:24. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 9 (Marchessault, Coghlan), 2:23. 6, Vegas, Eichel 7 (Stephenson, Theodore), 3:16. 7, Chicago, DeBrincat 37 (S.Jones, Kane), 8:53. 8, Vegas, Pietrangelo 12 (Roy, Janmark), 9:40. Penalties—None.

Overtime—9, Vegas, Dadonov 17 (Marchessault, Roy), 2:05. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-14-9-2—34. Vegas 9-8-14-3—34.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 4-8-5 (34 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Thompson 5-4-0 (34-30).

A—18,301 (17,367). T—2:34.

Referees—Graham Skilliter, Furman South. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Brandon Gawryletz.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 60 36 16 6 2 80 221 176 Newfoundland 57 36 18 3 0 75 225 168 Worcester 60 29 25 4 2 64 209 205 Trois-Rivieres 56 26 26 3 1 56 188 201 Maine 60 27 27 4 2 60 187 202 Adirondack 61 25 33 3 0 53 181 232

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 62 39 19 3 1 82 194 160 Florida 63 35 18 6 4 80 210 165 Jacksonville 61 35 21 3 2 75 174 150 Orlando 62 31 27 4 0 66 170 192 Greenville 60 27 26 4 3 61 167 166 Norfolk 61 22 34 2 3 49 161 226 S. Carolina 63 21 36 6 0 48 149 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 61 41 17 1 2 85 229 173 KOMETS 61 34 20 6 1 75 229 191 Wheeling 61 32 26 3 0 67 213 211 Cincinnati 62 32 27 3 0 67 212 204 Kalamazoo 61 31 29 1 0 63 193 217 Iowa 61 27 26 7 1 62 198 216 Indy 61 27 29 2 3 59 191 200

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 63 36 24 2 1 75 210 205 Rapid City 61 31 21 4 5 71 201 194 Idaho 63 33 27 2 1 69 190 165 Allen 60 28 24 7 1 64 202 208 Tulsa 63 31 27 3 2 67 190 199 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 62 24 29 9 0 57 179 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

KOMETS 5, Indy 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Rapid City 3, SO

Tulsa 6, Utah 5

Idaho 3, Wichita 2, OT

Saturday

Norfolk 5, Reading 3

Maine 9, Newfoundland 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, South Carolina 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Indy 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Toledo 6, Allen 5, OT

KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Atlanta at Rapid City, late

Tulsa at Utah, late

Wichita at Idaho, late

Today

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

KOMETS 5,

WINGS 4, OT

Kalamazoo 2 2 0 0 — 4 Fort Wayne 0 2 2 1 — 5

1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Cook 2 (Blaney, Iacopelli), 1:17. 2, Kalamazoo, Bradford 17 (Murray, Slaker), 9:20 (PP). Penalties—Wall Fw (cross-checking), 1:35; Corrin Fw (tripping), 7:17; Jones Fw (roughing), 9:08.

2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 17 (Slaker), 0:20. 4, Fort Wayne, Jones 8 (Brubacher, Tolkinen), 10:18. 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 14 (Tolkinen, Jones), 12:49. 6, Kalamazoo, Slaker 13 (Bradford, Murray), 19:45. Penalties—Sorenson Kal (roughing), 5:53.

3rd Period—7, Fort Wayne, Graber 21 (Jones, Pochiro), 18:41. 8, Fort Wayne, Graber 22 (Pochiro, Corrin), 19:06. Penalties—Humitz Kal (slashing), 3:12; McCallum Fw (interference), 13:48; Sorenson Kal (hooking), 14:35.

OT Period—9, Fort Wayne, Cooper 14 (Brubacher), 2:47. Penalties—No Penalties

Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 9-7-7-1-24. Fort Wayne 12-13-18-1-44.

Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Kalamazoo, Kielly 0-1-1-0 (44 shots-39 saves). Fort Wayne, Culina 5-5-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves).

A—8,515.

Referee—Tyler Hascall. Linesmen—Logan Bellgraph, Bryan Gorcoff.