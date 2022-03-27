Sunday, March 27, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|64
|44
|14
|6
|94
|262
|186
|Boston
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|200
|174
|Tampa Bay
|64
|40
|18
|6
|86
|211
|181
|Toronto
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|234
|195
|Detroit
|65
|26
|31
|8
|60
|187
|242
|Buffalo
|65
|23
|33
|9
|55
|174
|227
|Ottawa
|65
|23
|36
|6
|52
|170
|213
|Montreal
|65
|18
|37
|10
|46
|167
|244
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|65
|43
|15
|7
|93
|216
|156
|Pittsburgh
|66
|39
|17
|10
|88
|214
|177
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|198
|168
|Washington
|67
|37
|20
|10
|84
|224
|191
|Columbus
|66
|32
|29
|5
|69
|216
|246
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|28
|26
|9
|65
|173
|174
|Philadelphia
|65
|21
|33
|11
|53
|167
|228
|New Jersey
|65
|23
|37
|5
|51
|200
|237
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|65
|46
|14
|5
|97
|251
|181
|Minnesota
|63
|39
|20
|4
|82
|234
|200
|St. Louis
|64
|35
|20
|9
|79
|226
|187
|Nashville
|65
|37
|24
|4
|78
|212
|190
|Dallas
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|189
|192
|Winnipeg
|66
|31
|25
|10
|72
|207
|206
|Chicago
|66
|24
|32
|10
|58
|179
|229
|Arizona
|64
|20
|40
|4
|44
|166
|232
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|222
|155
|Los Angeles
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|191
|186
|Edmonton
|65
|36
|24
|5
|77
|222
|206
|Vegas
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|216
|206
|Vancouver
|67
|32
|26
|9
|73
|192
|191
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|San Jose
|64
|28
|28
|8
|64
|169
|203
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT
Calgary 4, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3
Saturday
Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT
Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Washington 4, New Jersey 3
Montreal 4, Toronto 2
Vancouver 4, Dallas 1
Carolina 7, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Seattle at Los Angeles, late
Today
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Monday
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TAMPA BAY 2,
DETROIT 1, OT
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period—None. Penalties—Sergachev, TB (Interference), 10:26; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 13:13.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Perry, TB (Tripping), 6:02; Juolevi, DET (Holding), 12:17.
Third Period—1, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Suter, Erne), 8:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Point, Cirelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties—Cirelli, TB (High Sticking), 0:43; Killorn, TB (Tripping), 2:40; Zadina, DET (Hooking), 13:52.
Overtime—3, Tampa Bay, Point 24 (Stamkos, Cirelli), 2:32 (pp). Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Tripping), 0:51.
Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 5-11-16-4—36. Detroit 7-6-14-0—27.
Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 5.
Goalies—Tampa Bay, Elliott 7-3-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-7 (36-34).
A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:45.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.
VEGAS 5
CHICAGO 4, OT
|Chicago
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
|Vegas
|0
|0
|4
|1
|—
|5
First Period—1, Chicago, Kubalik 12 (McCabe, Toews), 10:02. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Chicago, Toews 9 (DeBrincat), 14:52. 3, Chicago, Strome 19 (Kane, C.Jones), 18:16. Penalties—Entwistle, CHI (Hooking), 2:20; Pietrangelo, LV (High Sticking), 4:36; Strome, CHI (Tripping), 5:18.
Third Period—4, Vegas, Stephenson 17 (Dadonov), 1:24. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 9 (Marchessault, Coghlan), 2:23. 6, Vegas, Eichel 7 (Stephenson, Theodore), 3:16. 7, Chicago, DeBrincat 37 (S.Jones, Kane), 8:53. 8, Vegas, Pietrangelo 12 (Roy, Janmark), 9:40. Penalties—None.
Overtime—9, Vegas, Dadonov 17 (Marchessault, Roy), 2:05. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-14-9-2—34. Vegas 9-8-14-3—34.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 4-8-5 (34 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Thompson 5-4-0 (34-30).
A—18,301 (17,367). T—2:34.
Referees—Graham Skilliter, Furman South. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Brandon Gawryletz.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|60
|36
|16
|6
|2
|80
|221
|176
|Newfoundland
|57
|36
|18
|3
|0
|75
|225
|168
|Worcester
|60
|29
|25
|4
|2
|64
|209
|205
|Trois-Rivieres
|56
|26
|26
|3
|1
|56
|188
|201
|Maine
|60
|27
|27
|4
|2
|60
|187
|202
|Adirondack
|61
|25
|33
|3
|0
|53
|181
|232
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|62
|39
|19
|3
|1
|82
|194
|160
|Florida
|63
|35
|18
|6
|4
|80
|210
|165
|Jacksonville
|61
|35
|21
|3
|2
|75
|174
|150
|Orlando
|62
|31
|27
|4
|0
|66
|170
|192
|Greenville
|60
|27
|26
|4
|3
|61
|167
|166
|Norfolk
|61
|22
|34
|2
|3
|49
|161
|226
|S. Carolina
|63
|21
|36
|6
|0
|48
|149
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|41
|17
|1
|2
|85
|229
|173
|KOMETS
|61
|34
|20
|6
|1
|75
|229
|191
|Wheeling
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|213
|211
|Cincinnati
|62
|32
|27
|3
|0
|67
|212
|204
|Kalamazoo
|61
|31
|29
|1
|0
|63
|193
|217
|Iowa
|61
|27
|26
|7
|1
|62
|198
|216
|Indy
|61
|27
|29
|2
|3
|59
|191
|200
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|63
|36
|24
|2
|1
|75
|210
|205
|Rapid City
|61
|31
|21
|4
|5
|71
|201
|194
|Idaho
|63
|33
|27
|2
|1
|69
|190
|165
|Allen
|60
|28
|24
|7
|1
|64
|202
|208
|Tulsa
|63
|31
|27
|3
|2
|67
|190
|199
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|62
|24
|29
|9
|0
|57
|179
|213
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
KOMETS 5, Indy 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 1
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1
Allen 4, Toledo 3
Newfoundland 4, Maine 3
Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 4, Rapid City 3, SO
Tulsa 6, Utah 5
Idaho 3, Wichita 2, OT
Saturday
Norfolk 5, Reading 3
Maine 9, Newfoundland 4
Trois-Rivieres 5, South Carolina 2
Florida 3, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Indy 5, Wheeling 4, OT
Toledo 6, Allen 5, OT
KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2
Atlanta at Rapid City, late
Tulsa at Utah, late
Wichita at Idaho, late
Today
Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
KOMETS 5,
WINGS 4, OT
|Kalamazoo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|—
|4
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Cook 2 (Blaney, Iacopelli), 1:17. 2, Kalamazoo, Bradford 17 (Murray, Slaker), 9:20 (PP). Penalties—Wall Fw (cross-checking), 1:35; Corrin Fw (tripping), 7:17; Jones Fw (roughing), 9:08.
2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 17 (Slaker), 0:20. 4, Fort Wayne, Jones 8 (Brubacher, Tolkinen), 10:18. 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 14 (Tolkinen, Jones), 12:49. 6, Kalamazoo, Slaker 13 (Bradford, Murray), 19:45. Penalties—Sorenson Kal (roughing), 5:53.
3rd Period—7, Fort Wayne, Graber 21 (Jones, Pochiro), 18:41. 8, Fort Wayne, Graber 22 (Pochiro, Corrin), 19:06. Penalties—Humitz Kal (slashing), 3:12; McCallum Fw (interference), 13:48; Sorenson Kal (hooking), 14:35.
OT Period—9, Fort Wayne, Cooper 14 (Brubacher), 2:47. Penalties—No Penalties
Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 9-7-7-1-24. Fort Wayne 12-13-18-1-44.
Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Kalamazoo, Kielly 0-1-1-0 (44 shots-39 saves). Fort Wayne, Culina 5-5-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves).
A—8,515.
Referee—Tyler Hascall. Linesmen—Logan Bellgraph, Bryan Gorcoff.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story