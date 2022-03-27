The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, March 27, 2022

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Kansas 6 Miami
North Carolina Saint Peter’s

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 4 (220½) at Detroit
Golden State 6 (222) at Washington
at Boston (227) Minnesota
at Phoenix 5 (229) Philadelphia
at New Orleans 4 (228) LA Lakers
at Brooklyn 7 (236½) Charlotte
at Dallas (223½) Utah

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Islanders OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NY Rangers OFF Buffalo OFF
at Pittsburgh -301 Detroit +241
Colorado -130 at Minnesota +108
at Nashville -262 Philadelphia +214
at Toronto -115 Florida -105
at New Jersey -159 Montreal +136
at Winnipeg -300 Arizona +240

