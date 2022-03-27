Sunday, March 27, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas
|6
|Miami
|North Carolina
|8½
|Saint Peter’s
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|4
|(220½)
|at Detroit
|Golden State
|6
|(222)
|at Washington
|at Boston
|6½
|(227)
|Minnesota
|at Phoenix
|5
|(229)
|Philadelphia
|at New Orleans
|4
|(228)
|LA Lakers
|at Brooklyn
|7
|(236½)
|Charlotte
|at Dallas
|2½
|(223½)
|Utah
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Islanders
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at NY Rangers
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at Pittsburgh
|-301
|Detroit
|+241
|Colorado
|-130
|at Minnesota
|+108
|at Nashville
|-262
|Philadelphia
|+214
|at Toronto
|-115
|Florida
|-105
|at New Jersey
|-159
|Montreal
|+136
|at Winnipeg
|-300
|Arizona
|+240
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story