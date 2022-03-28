The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 28, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 47 28 .627
Philadelphia 46 28 .622 ½
Toronto 42 32 .568
Brooklyn 39 36 .520 8
New York 33 42 .440 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 28 .627
Charlotte 39 36 .520 8
Atlanta 37 37 .500
Washington 32 42 .432 14½
Orlando 20 55 .267 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 28 .622
Chicago 43 31 .581 3
Cleveland 41 33 .554 5
Indiana 25 50 .333 21½
Detroit 20 55 .267 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 52 23 .693
Dallas 46 29 .613 6
New Orleans 32 43 .427 20
San Antonio 30 44 .405 21½
Houston 20 55 .267 32

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 30 .600
Denver 44 31 .587 1
Minnesota 43 33 .566
Portland 27 47 .365 17½
Oklahoma City 21 53 .284 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 61 14 .813
Golden State 48 27 .640 13
L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 25
L.A. Lakers 31 43 .419 29½
Sacramento 27 48 .360 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT

Brooklyn 110, Miami 95

Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102

Toronto 131, Indiana 91

Chicago 98, Cleveland 94

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 115, Portland 98

Sunday

New York 104, Detroit 102

Boston 134, Minnesota 112

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104

Washington 123, Golden State 115

New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108

Dallas 114, Utah 100

Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110

Today

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS

Through March 26

G FG FT PTS AVG
James, LAL 54 613 241 1618 30.0
Embiid, PHI 60 564 579 1787 29.8
Anttknmpo, MIL 61 620 506 1813 29.7
Young, ATL 68 635 439 1915 28.2
Doncic, DAL 57 556 303 1587 27.8
Morant, MEM 56 573 311 1543 27.6
DeRozan, CHI 69 698 460 1900 27.5
Tatum, BOS 70 652 371 1889 27.0
Booker, PHO 63 602 288 1659 26.3
Jokic, DEN 68 677 340 1789 26.3
Mitchell, UTA 61 569 236 1595 26.1
Curry, GS 64 535 275 1630 25.5
LaVine, CHI 61 526 285 1510 24.8
Towns, MIN 68 587 364 1676 24.6
Glgs-Alxdr, OKC 56 477 328 1371 24.5
Brown, BOS 59 505 215 1371 23.2
Fox, SAC 59 516 261 1367 23.2
Harden, PHI 57 370 418 1289 22.6
McCollum, NO 54 476 100 1214 22.5

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
x-Capital City 20 8 .714
x-Delaware 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 20 10 .667
Grand Rapids 17 12 .586 5
College Park 17 13 .567
Long Island 16 14 .533
Westchester 15 14 .517 7
MAD ANTS 15 16 .484 8
Maine 14 15 .483 8
Windy City 14 18 .438
Lakeland 9 20 .310 13
Greensboro 9 21 .300 13½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 23 .207 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 23 8 .742
x-South Bay 19 10 .655 3
x-Agua Caliente 19 11 .633
Texas 17 15 .531
Birmingham 15 14 .517 7
Stockton 15 15 .500
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455 9
Memphis 14 17 .452 9
Iowa 13 16 .448 9
Santa Cruz 13 17 .433
Austin 13 17 .433
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 14

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Capital City 114, Lakeland 103

Greensboro 139, Long Island 119

Sioux Falls 117, Oklahoma City 106

Rio Grande Valley 114, Stockton 99

Santa Cruz 116, Austin 112

Sunday

Maine 110, MAD ANTS 107

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Delaware 125, Motor City 118

Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107

College Park 127, Windy City 110

Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87

Birmingham 127, Texas 97

South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120

Today

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

CELTICS 110,

MAD ANTS 107

FORT WAYNE (107): Lemon Jr. 5-9 1-2 12, Hinton 11-16 5-7 35, Bell 7-9 3-6 19, York 7-22 1-1 17, Adams 7-27 1-1 16, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Bigby-Williams 1-4 1-1 4, Vorhees 1-1 0-0 2, Baxter Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 12-18 107.

MAINE (110): Burton 5-10 1-1 13, Ryan 6-12 0-0 17, Bohannon 3-4 0-1 6, Thomas 3-5 0-0 7, Clemons 7-18 2-3 22, Fitts 2-8 0-0 5, Valentine 6-10 1-1 15, Morgan 7-8 2-5 20, Stauskas 0-6 1-2 2, Cousins 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-86 7-13 110.

Fort Wayne 18 26 28 35 107
Maine 22 22 26 40 110

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 7-33 (Hinton 4-5, Bell 1-1, York 2-12, Adams 0-15), Maine 20-51 (Burton 1-1, Ryan 5-11, Thomas 1-2, Clemons 5-13, Fitts 1-4, Valentine 2-6, Morgan 4-5, Stauskas 0-5, Cousins 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 47 (Hinton, Bell 9), Maine 49 (Morgan 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (Bell 8), Maine 34 (Valentine 7). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Maine 22. A—2,417.

