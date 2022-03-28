Monday, March 28, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|28
|.622
|½
|Toronto
|42
|32
|.568
|4½
|Brooklyn
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|New York
|33
|42
|.440
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|Washington
|32
|42
|.432
|14½
|Orlando
|20
|55
|.267
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Chicago
|43
|31
|.581
|3
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|Indiana
|25
|50
|.333
|21½
|Detroit
|20
|55
|.267
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|52
|23
|.693
|—
|Dallas
|46
|29
|.613
|6
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20
|San Antonio
|30
|44
|.405
|21½
|Houston
|20
|55
|.267
|32
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Denver
|44
|31
|.587
|1
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|2½
|Portland
|27
|47
|.365
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|53
|.284
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|27
|.640
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|43
|.419
|29½
|Sacramento
|27
|48
|.360
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103
Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT
Brooklyn 110, Miami 95
Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102
Toronto 131, Indiana 91
Chicago 98, Cleveland 94
Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107
Houston 115, Portland 98
Sunday
New York 104, Detroit 102
Boston 134, Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104
Washington 123, Golden State 115
New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108
Dallas 114, Utah 100
Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110
Today
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS
Through March 26
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|54
|613
|241
|1618
|30.0
|Embiid, PHI
|60
|564
|579
|1787
|29.8
|Anttknmpo, MIL
|61
|620
|506
|1813
|29.7
|Young, ATL
|68
|635
|439
|1915
|28.2
|Doncic, DAL
|57
|556
|303
|1587
|27.8
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|DeRozan, CHI
|69
|698
|460
|1900
|27.5
|Tatum, BOS
|70
|652
|371
|1889
|27.0
|Booker, PHO
|63
|602
|288
|1659
|26.3
|Jokic, DEN
|68
|677
|340
|1789
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|61
|569
|236
|1595
|26.1
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|61
|526
|285
|1510
|24.8
|Towns, MIN
|68
|587
|364
|1676
|24.6
|Glgs-Alxdr, OKC
|56
|477
|328
|1371
|24.5
|Brown, BOS
|59
|505
|215
|1371
|23.2
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
|Harden, PHI
|57
|370
|418
|1289
|22.6
|McCollum, NO
|54
|476
|100
|1214
|22.5
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|College Park
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|MAD ANTS
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|23
|.207
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-South Bay
|19
|10
|.655
|3
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Birmingham
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Memphis
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Capital City 114, Lakeland 103
Greensboro 139, Long Island 119
Sioux Falls 117, Oklahoma City 106
Rio Grande Valley 114, Stockton 99
Santa Cruz 116, Austin 112
Sunday
Maine 110, MAD ANTS 107
Westchester 120, Cleveland 110
Delaware 125, Motor City 118
Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107
College Park 127, Windy City 110
Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87
Birmingham 127, Texas 97
South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120
Today
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
CELTICS 110,
MAD ANTS 107
FORT WAYNE (107): Lemon Jr. 5-9 1-2 12, Hinton 11-16 5-7 35, Bell 7-9 3-6 19, York 7-22 1-1 17, Adams 7-27 1-1 16, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Bigby-Williams 1-4 1-1 4, Vorhees 1-1 0-0 2, Baxter Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 12-18 107.
MAINE (110): Burton 5-10 1-1 13, Ryan 6-12 0-0 17, Bohannon 3-4 0-1 6, Thomas 3-5 0-0 7, Clemons 7-18 2-3 22, Fitts 2-8 0-0 5, Valentine 6-10 1-1 15, Morgan 7-8 2-5 20, Stauskas 0-6 1-2 2, Cousins 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-86 7-13 110.
|Fort Wayne
|18
|26
|28
|35
|—
|107
|Maine
|22
|22
|26
|40
|—
|110
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 7-33 (Hinton 4-5, Bell 1-1, York 2-12, Adams 0-15), Maine 20-51 (Burton 1-1, Ryan 5-11, Thomas 1-2, Clemons 5-13, Fitts 1-4, Valentine 2-6, Morgan 4-5, Stauskas 0-5, Cousins 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 47 (Hinton, Bell 9), Maine 49 (Morgan 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (Bell 8), Maine 34 (Valentine 7). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Maine 22. A—2,417.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story