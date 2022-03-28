TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned Cs Maverick Handley and Brett Cumberland, RHPs Marcos Diplán, Grayson Rodriguez and Cody Sedlock, INF Patrick Dorrian, OF Robert Neustrom and LHP Nick Vespi to minor league camp. Optioned INFs Rylan Bannon, INF Jahmai Jones and Terrin Vavra and LHP Kevin Smith to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned Cs Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong and OF Jarren Duran to Worcester (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a minor league contract. Reassigned OFs Michael Beltre and Blake Perkins and C Rodolfo Duran to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Alberto Rodriguez to Everett (High-A West). Reassigned RHP Asher Wojciechowski, C Josh Morgan, OFs Forrest Wall and Marcus Wilson and INF/OF Sam Haggerty to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OFs Zach Reks and Leody Taveras to Round Rock (PCL). Optioned INF Ezequiel Duran to Frisco (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Chase Lee, Daniel Robert and Jesus Tinoco, C Matt Whatley, INFs Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel and OF Bubba Thompson to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Kevin Ginkel and C Grayson Greiner to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Julian Fernandez to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OFs Canaan-Smith Njigba and Jared Oliva to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned OF Cal Mitchell and INF Mason Martin to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota F Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during a March 25th game against Dallas.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Colin Miller under the COVID-19 protocol.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reinstated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Grant Hutton from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Mads Sogaard from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Matt Kessel to a two-year, entry-level contract.