BASEBALL

MLB

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia and OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Miguel Diaz and Ricardo Pinto to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHPs Kohei Arihara, Nick Tropeano, and Brandon Workman and C Yohel Pozo to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Hagen Danner and Bowden Francis, LHPs Zach Logue and Anthony Kay, INF Leo Jimenez, 2B Otto Lopez, C Gabriel Moreno and OF Josh Palacios to minor league camp. Reassigned C Chris Bec, RHPs Max Castillo, Adrian Hernandez, Sean Rackoski, Fitz Stadler and Casey Lawrence, 2B Samas Taylor, SSs Estivan Machado, Zac Cook and Orelvis Martinez and CF Chavez Young to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Chapman, INFs Cavan Biggio, LHPs Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza, RHPs Trevor Richards, Ross Stripling, Adam Climber and Trent Thornton and C Danny Jensen.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned INF Brett Baty, OF Jake Mangum, INF Matt Reynolds and LHP Rob Zastryzny to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF/1B Matt Beatty from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP River Ryan.

BASKETBALL

NBA

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Will Hernandez to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and WR Auden Tate to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Sign TE Garrett Griffin.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of C Brandon Linder.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer. Signed OL Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Resigned LS Zach Triner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Robert Priester.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. to Utica (AHL). Signed F Brian Halonen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Richard Panik to the Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed GT Clay Stevenson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MLB

SPRING TRAINING

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct. Kansas City 6 3 .667 Texas 6 3 .667 Boston 7 4 .636 Seattle 5 3 .625 Los Angeles 6 4 .600 Houston 5 4 .556 Chicago 6 6 .500 Baltimore 5 5 .500 Cleveland 5 5 .500 Toronto 5 5 .500 Detroit 4 5 .444 New York 4 6 .400 Minnesota 4 7 .364 Tampa Bay 2 6 .250 Oakland 2 7 .222

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct. Atlanta 6 2 .750 Miami 6 3 .667 Philadelphia 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 5 3 .625 New York 5 3 .625 Chicago 5 4 .556 St. Louis 5 4 .556 Colorado 5 5 .500 Milwaukee 4 4 .500 Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 San Diego 4 4 .500 Arizona 5 6 .455 San Francisco 3 7 .300 Los Angeles 2 5 .286 Washington 1 8 .111

Monday

Atlanta 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 11, Detroit 7

Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, St. Louis 1

Miami 8, Washington 1

San Diego 9, Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City 19, Cleveland 9

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, late

Today

Washington vs. Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland, 9:05 p.m.