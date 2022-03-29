Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Boston
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|Toronto
|43
|32
|.573
|3½
|Brooklyn
|39
|36
|.520
|7½
|New York
|34
|42
|.447
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|37
|.513
|9
|Atlanta
|38
|37
|.507
|9½
|Washington
|32
|42
|.432
|15
|Orlando
|20
|56
|.263
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Chicago
|43
|32
|.573
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|4½
|Indiana
|25
|51
|.329
|22
|Detroit
|20
|55
|.267
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|Dallas
|46
|29
|.613
|6½
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|44
|.413
|21½
|Houston
|20
|56
|.263
|33
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Denver
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|2½
|Portland
|27
|47
|.365
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|53
|.284
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|28
|.632
|13½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|43
|.419
|29½
|Sacramento
|27
|49
|.355
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday
New York 104, Detroit 102
Boston 134, Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104
Washington 123, Golden State 115
New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108
Dallas 114, Utah 100
Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110
Monday
Atlanta 132, Indiana 123
Denver 113, Charlotte 109
Cleveland 107, Orlando 101
Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT
New York 109, Chicago 104
Miami 123, Sacramento 100
Memphis 123, Golden State 95
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Today
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
ATLANTA 132,
INDIANA 123
ATLANTA (132): Huerter 8-13 0-0 22, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 5-6 13, Capela 11-17 0-0 22, Wright 4-7 0-0 9, Young 4-13 4-4 14, Johnson 6-8 0-0 12, Okongwu 2-4 1-2 5, Bogdanovic 8-14 8-10 29, Williams 1-4 3-4 6. Totals 47-86 21-26 132.
INDIANA (123): Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Hield 10-15 1-2 26, Bitadze 5-11 3-3 14, Haliburton 9-19 3-4 25, Sykes 6-9 0-0 16, Stephenson 3-8 7-7 13, Taylor 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 45-87 16-18 123.
|Atlanta
|44
|30
|28
|30
|—
|132
|Indiana
|30
|33
|27
|33
|—
|123
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 17-35 (Huerter 6-10, Bogdanovic 5-7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Young 2-9, Williams 1-1, Wright 1-3, Johnson 0-1), Indiana 17-36 (Hield 5-7, Sykes 4-6, Haliburton 4-9, Bitadze 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Stephenson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 40 (Capela 15), Indiana 28 (Smith 6). Assists—Atlanta 32 (Young 16), Indiana 32 (Haliburton 13). Total Fouls—Atlanta 19, Indiana 22. A—14,212 (20,000).
NEW YORK 109,
CHICAGO 104
CHICAGO (104): DeRozan 12-26 12-12 37, LaVine 8-17 9-10 27, Vucevic 6-11 4-5 16, Caruso 1-4 0-0 3, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 3-4 3, White 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 34-79 30-33 104.
NEW YORK (109): Barrett 10-24 6-7 28, Randle 1-9 3-6 5, Robinson 8-9 0-2 16, Burks 9-19 4-4 27, Fournier 2-10 0-0 5, Toppin 6-11 2-5 17, Sims 0-0 0-2 0, McBride 1-2 1-2 3, Quickley 1-5 5-7 8. Totals 38-89 21-35 109.
|Chicago
|28
|22
|25
|29
|—
|104
|New York
|24
|29
|28
|28
|—
|109
3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-23 (Dosunmu 2-5, LaVine 2-7, DeRozan 1-1, Caruso 1-4, Vucevic 0-1, White 0-5), New York 12-35 (Burks 5-10, Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-3, Quickley 1-3, Fournier 1-8, McBride 0-1, Randle 0-4). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Caruso), New York None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Vucevic 13), New York 46 (Randle 13). Assists—Chicago 16 (DeRozan 7), New York 19 (Quickley, Randle 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, New York 22. A—19,812 (19,812).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|College Park
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|MAD ANTS
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|23
|.207
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-South Bay
|19
|10
|.655
|3½
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Birmingham
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Memphis
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday
Maine 110, MAD ANTS 107
Westchester 120, Cleveland 110
Delaware 125, Motor City 118
Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107
College Park 127, Windy City 110
Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87
Birmingham 127, Texas 97
South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120
Monday
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115
Agua Caliente at South Bay, late
Today
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
