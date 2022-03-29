BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 46 28 .622 — Boston 47 29 .618 — Toronto 43 32 .573 3½ Brooklyn 39 36 .520 7½ New York 34 42 .447 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB y-Miami 48 28 .632 — Charlotte 39 37 .513 9 Atlanta 38 37 .507 9½ Washington 32 42 .432 15 Orlando 20 56 .263 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 28 .622 — Chicago 43 32 .573 3½ Cleveland 42 33 .560 4½ Indiana 25 51 .329 22 Detroit 20 55 .267 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Memphis 53 23 .697 — Dallas 46 29 .613 6½ New Orleans 32 43 .427 20½ San Antonio 31 44 .413 21½ Houston 20 56 .263 33

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 45 30 .600 — Denver 45 31 .592 ½ Minnesota 43 33 .566 2½ Portland 27 47 .365 17½ Oklahoma City 21 53 .284 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-Phoenix 61 14 .813 — Golden State 48 28 .632 13½ L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 25 L.A. Lakers 31 43 .419 29½ Sacramento 27 49 .355 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday

New York 104, Detroit 102

Boston 134, Minnesota 112

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104

Washington 123, Golden State 115

New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108

Dallas 114, Utah 100

Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110

Monday

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123

Denver 113, Charlotte 109

Cleveland 107, Orlando 101

Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT

New York 109, Chicago 104

Miami 123, Sacramento 100

Memphis 123, Golden State 95

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Today

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

ATLANTA 132,

INDIANA 123

ATLANTA (132): Huerter 8-13 0-0 22, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 5-6 13, Capela 11-17 0-0 22, Wright 4-7 0-0 9, Young 4-13 4-4 14, Johnson 6-8 0-0 12, Okongwu 2-4 1-2 5, Bogdanovic 8-14 8-10 29, Williams 1-4 3-4 6. Totals 47-86 21-26 132.

INDIANA (123): Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Hield 10-15 1-2 26, Bitadze 5-11 3-3 14, Haliburton 9-19 3-4 25, Sykes 6-9 0-0 16, Stephenson 3-8 7-7 13, Taylor 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 45-87 16-18 123.

Atlanta 44 30 28 30 — 132 Indiana 30 33 27 33 — 123

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 17-35 (Huerter 6-10, Bogdanovic 5-7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Young 2-9, Williams 1-1, Wright 1-3, Johnson 0-1), Indiana 17-36 (Hield 5-7, Sykes 4-6, Haliburton 4-9, Bitadze 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Stephenson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 40 (Capela 15), Indiana 28 (Smith 6). Assists—Atlanta 32 (Young 16), Indiana 32 (Haliburton 13). Total Fouls—Atlanta 19, Indiana 22. A—14,212 (20,000).

NEW YORK 109,

CHICAGO 104

CHICAGO (104): DeRozan 12-26 12-12 37, LaVine 8-17 9-10 27, Vucevic 6-11 4-5 16, Caruso 1-4 0-0 3, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 3-4 3, White 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 34-79 30-33 104.

NEW YORK (109): Barrett 10-24 6-7 28, Randle 1-9 3-6 5, Robinson 8-9 0-2 16, Burks 9-19 4-4 27, Fournier 2-10 0-0 5, Toppin 6-11 2-5 17, Sims 0-0 0-2 0, McBride 1-2 1-2 3, Quickley 1-5 5-7 8. Totals 38-89 21-35 109.

Chicago 28 22 25 29 — 104 New York 24 29 28 28 — 109

3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-23 (Dosunmu 2-5, LaVine 2-7, DeRozan 1-1, Caruso 1-4, Vucevic 0-1, White 0-5), New York 12-35 (Burks 5-10, Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-3, Quickley 1-3, Fournier 1-8, McBride 0-1, Randle 0-4). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Caruso), New York None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Vucevic 13), New York 46 (Randle 13). Assists—Chicago 16 (DeRozan 7), New York 19 (Quickley, Randle 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, New York 22. A—19,812 (19,812).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Raptors 22 7 .759 — x-Capital City 20 8 .714 1½ x-Delaware 20 9 .690 2 x-Motor City 20 10 .667 2½ Grand Rapids 17 12 .586 5 College Park 17 13 .567 5½ Long Island 16 14 .533 6½ Westchester 15 14 .517 7 MAD ANTS 15 16 .484 8 Maine 14 15 .483 8 Windy City 14 18 .438 9½ Lakeland 9 20 .310 13 Greensboro 9 21 .300 13½ Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½ Cleveland 6 23 .207 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Rio Grande Valley 24 8 .750 — x-South Bay 19 10 .655 3½ x-Agua Caliente 19 11 .633 4 Texas 17 15 .531 7 Birmingham 15 14 .517 7½ Stockton 15 15 .500 8 Oklahoma City 15 18 .455 9½ Iowa 13 16 .448 9½ Memphis 14 18 .438 10 Santa Cruz 13 17 .433 10 Austin 13 17 .433 10 Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10½ Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday

Maine 110, MAD ANTS 107

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Delaware 125, Motor City 118

Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107

College Park 127, Windy City 110

Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87

Birmingham 127, Texas 97

South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120

Monday

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115

Agua Caliente at South Bay, late

Today

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.