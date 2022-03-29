Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Saint Bonaventure
|1½
|Xavier
|Texas A&M
|1½
|Washington St.
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|2½
|(227)
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|2½
|(224½)
|at Washington
|at Dallas
|11½
|(219)
|LA Lakers
|at Brooklyn
|12½
|(229½)
|Detroit
|at LA Clippers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Boston
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at Pittsburgh
|OFF
|NY Rangers
|OFF
|at Florida
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at Columbus
|OFF
|NY Islanders
|OFF
|at Nashville
|-227
|Ottawa
|+184
|at Minnesota
|-274
|Philadelphia
|+221
|at Calgary
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Dallas
|-168
|at Anaheim
|+143
