Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Saint Bonaventure Xavier
Texas A&M Washington St.

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia (227) Milwaukee
Chicago (224½) at Washington
at Dallas 11½ (219) LA Lakers
at Brooklyn 12½ (229½) Detroit
at LA Clippers OFF (OFF) Utah

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Boston OFF Toronto OFF
at Pittsburgh OFF NY Rangers OFF
at Florida OFF Montreal OFF
at Tampa Bay OFF Carolina OFF
at Columbus OFF NY Islanders OFF
at Nashville -227 Ottawa +184
at Minnesota -274 Philadelphia +221
at Calgary OFF Colorado OFF
Dallas -168 at Anaheim +143

