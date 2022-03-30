The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 47 29 .618
Philadelphia 46 29 .613 ½
Toronto 43 32 .573
Brooklyn 40 36 .526 7
New York 34 42 .447 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 48 28 .632
Charlotte 39 37 .513 9
Atlanta 38 37 .507
Washington 32 43 .427 15½
Orlando 20 56 .263 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 28 .627
Chicago 44 32 .579
Cleveland 42 33 .560 5
Indiana 25 51 .329 22½
Detroit 20 56 .263 27½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 53 23 .697
Dallas 47 29 .618 6
New Orleans 32 43 .427 20½
San Antonio 31 44 .413 21½
Houston 20 56 .263 33

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 30 .600
Denver 45 31 .592 ½
Minnesota 43 33 .566
Portland 27 48 .360 18
Oklahoma City 22 53 .293 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 61 14 .813
Golden State 48 28 .632 13½
L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 25
L.A. Lakers 31 44 .413 30
Sacramento 27 49 .355 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123

Denver 113, Charlotte 109

Cleveland 107, Orlando 101

Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT

New York 109, Chicago 104

Miami 123, Sacramento 100

Memphis 123, Golden State 95

San Antonio 123, Houston 120

Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT

Tuesday

Chicago 107, Washington 94

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123

Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110

Utah at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

CHICAGO 107,

WASHINGTON 94

CHICAGO (107): DeRozan 12-27 7-7 32, LaVine 4-10 4-6 14, Vucevic 12-19 1-1 27, Caruso 1-3 0-0 2, Dosunmu 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 2-3 6, Green 4-4 1-1 9, White 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 43-85 15-18 107.

WASHINGTON (94): Caldwell-Pope 9-15 1-2 20, Hachimura 8-10 3-4 21, Porzingis 6-14 2-2 14, Kispert 3-10 3-3 10, Satoransky 1-4 1-2 3, Avdija 6-10 0-0 14, Gill 0-1 2-2 2, Gafford 1-5 0-2 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 38-79 12-17 94.

Chicago 28 23 24 32 107
Washington 23 23 27 21 94

3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-18 (LaVine 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, DeRozan 1-2, White 1-3, Caruso 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Williams 0-1), Washington 6-26 (Hachimura 2-3, Avdija 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kispert 1-7, Gafford 0-1, Gill 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, Smith 0-2, Porzingis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 36 (DeRozan, Williams 7), Washington 37 (Porzingis 10). Assists—Chicago 26 (Dosunmu 6), Washington 25 (Satoransky 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 14, Washington 17. A—15,922 (20,356)

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 23 7 .767
x-Capital City 20 8 .714 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677
x-Delaware 20 10 .667 3
College Park 18 13 .581
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6
Long Island 17 14 .548
Westchester 16 14 .533 7
Maine 15 15 .500 8
MAD ANTS 15 16 .484
Windy City 14 19 .424 10½
Lakeland 9 21 .300 14
Greensboro 9 22 .290 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 15
Cleveland 6 24 .200 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 8 .750
x-Agua Caliente 20 11 .645
x-South Bay 19 11 .633 4
Birmingham 16 14 .533 7
x-Texas 17 15 .531 7
Stockton 15 16 .484
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455
Memphis 15 18 .455
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452
Iowa 13 17 .433 10
Austin 13 17 .433 10
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10½
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 15

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115

Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106

Tuesday

Motor City 122, Delaware 111

Westchester 116, Cleveland 100

College Park 140, Lakeland 136

Maine 144, Greensboro 107

Raptors 111, Grand Rapids 103

Long Island 116, Windy City 105

Birmingham 114, Iowa 106

Memphis 123, Stockton 115

Santa Cruz 118, Salt Lake City 115, OT

Today

Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

