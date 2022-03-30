Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|29
|.613
|½
|Toronto
|43
|32
|.573
|3½
|Brooklyn
|40
|36
|.526
|7
|New York
|34
|42
|.447
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|37
|.513
|9
|Atlanta
|38
|37
|.507
|9½
|Washington
|32
|43
|.427
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|56
|.263
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|44
|32
|.579
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|5
|Indiana
|25
|51
|.329
|22½
|Detroit
|20
|56
|.263
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|Dallas
|47
|29
|.618
|6
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|44
|.413
|21½
|Houston
|20
|56
|.263
|33
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Denver
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|2½
|Portland
|27
|48
|.360
|18
|Oklahoma City
|22
|53
|.293
|23
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|28
|.632
|13½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|44
|.413
|30
|Sacramento
|27
|49
|.355
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday
Atlanta 132, Indiana 123
Denver 113, Charlotte 109
Cleveland 107, Orlando 101
Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT
New York 109, Chicago 104
Miami 123, Sacramento 100
Memphis 123, Golden State 95
San Antonio 123, Houston 120
Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT
Tuesday
Chicago 107, Washington 94
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116
Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123
Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
CHICAGO 107,
WASHINGTON 94
CHICAGO (107): DeRozan 12-27 7-7 32, LaVine 4-10 4-6 14, Vucevic 12-19 1-1 27, Caruso 1-3 0-0 2, Dosunmu 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 2-3 6, Green 4-4 1-1 9, White 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 43-85 15-18 107.
WASHINGTON (94): Caldwell-Pope 9-15 1-2 20, Hachimura 8-10 3-4 21, Porzingis 6-14 2-2 14, Kispert 3-10 3-3 10, Satoransky 1-4 1-2 3, Avdija 6-10 0-0 14, Gill 0-1 2-2 2, Gafford 1-5 0-2 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 38-79 12-17 94.
|Chicago
|28
|23
|24
|32
|—
|107
|Washington
|23
|23
|27
|21
|—
|94
3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-18 (LaVine 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, DeRozan 1-2, White 1-3, Caruso 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Williams 0-1), Washington 6-26 (Hachimura 2-3, Avdija 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kispert 1-7, Gafford 0-1, Gill 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, Smith 0-2, Porzingis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 36 (DeRozan, Williams 7), Washington 37 (Porzingis 10). Assists—Chicago 26 (Dosunmu 6), Washington 25 (Satoransky 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 14, Washington 17. A—15,922 (20,356)
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|2
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Long Island
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Westchester
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Maine
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|MAD ANTS
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Lakeland
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Greensboro
|9
|22
|.290
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|.200
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|Birmingham
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Stockton
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115
Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106
Tuesday
Motor City 122, Delaware 111
Westchester 116, Cleveland 100
College Park 140, Lakeland 136
Maine 144, Greensboro 107
Raptors 111, Grand Rapids 103
Long Island 116, Windy City 105
Birmingham 114, Iowa 106
Memphis 123, Stockton 115
Santa Cruz 118, Salt Lake City 115, OT
Today
Capital City at MAD ANTS, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story