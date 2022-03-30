LPGA

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rancho Mirage, California.

Course: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore). Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $465,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

Last week: Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic.

Notes: This is the final year for the LPGA’s first major to be played at Mission Hills. Chevron kept the tournament alive by becoming the title sponsor and plans to move it to Houston next year. ... Nelly Korda, the No. 2 player in women’s golf, did not enter the first major of the year as she recovers from a blood clot in her arm. ... Atthaya Thitikul is the sixth player from Thailand to win on the LPGA Tour. She moved to No. 5 in the women’s world ranking. ... The leading five players in the world ranking are from five countries. ... The LPGA’s first major was co-founded in 1972 by Dinah Shore, and it became a major in 1983. ... Dottie Pepper holds the tournament record at 19-under 269 in 1999. Karrie Webb set the record for largest margin a year later when she won by 10 shots. ... Brittany Lincicome in 2015 is the last American winner of the tournament. She also is the only player to have won it twice in the last 20 years.

Next tournament: Lotte Championship on April 13-16.

PGA

VALERO TEXAS OPEN

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.548 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play and Chad Ramey won the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Notes: This is the last chance for someone to earn a spot in the Masters by winning. ... Richard Bland, who came one match victory away from getting into the top 50, is in the tournament as a sponsor exemption. ... Jordan Spieth’s victory last year was his first since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. ... Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom chose not to play in the Match Play, are in the field. McIlroy wanted this as a tune-up for the Masters. Matsuyama is recovering from neck and shoulder soreness he first felt at Bay Hill. ... Only 23 players in the field already are eligible for the Masters. That includes Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, who was top 12 at Augusta last year, and Guido Migliozzi of Italy, who qualified by being in the top four at the U.S. Open last year. ... Bryson DeChambeau is playing back-to-back PGA Tour events for the first time since the FedEx Cup playoffs last year.

Next week: Masters.

Champions

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC

Site: Biloxi, Mississippi.

Course: Grand Bear GC. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic.

Next tournament: ClubCorp Classic on April 22-24.

The Masters

Qualifiers for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 91 players eligible and expected to compete in the 86th Masters, to be played April 8-11. Tiger Woods is included, though he has not indicated if he will be playing. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-James Piot, a-Austin Greaser.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Laird Shepherd.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Keita Nakajima.

LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Aaron Jarvis.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2021 MASTERS: Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Webb Simpson.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 U.S. OPEN: Harris English, Guido Migliozzi.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2021 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay, Garrick Higgo, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Luke List, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Sepp Straka.

FIELD FROM THE 2021 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2021: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matthew Wolff, Lee Westwood, Mackenzie Hughes, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Takumi Kanaya.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ONE WEEK BEFORE THE MASTERS: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Cameron Young.