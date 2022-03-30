The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Washington 4 (222) Orlando
Denver (232) at Indiana
Dallas 4 (213½) at Cleveland
at Boston 5 (214½) Miami
Charlotte (226) at New York
at Toronto 3 (228½) Minnesota
Atlanta 11½ (228½) at Okla. City
Sacramento (233) at Houston
Memphis (231) at San Antonio
New Orleans 12½ (228½) at Portland
Phoenix (224½) at Golden State

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -162 at Buffalo +134
at Detroit OFF NY Rangers OFF
at Edmonton -200 Los Angeles +164
Vegas -172 at Seattle +142
at Vancouver -115 St. Louis -104
San Jose -162 at Arizona +134

