Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Boston
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|Toronto
|44
|32
|.579
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|36
|.526
|6½
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Atlanta
|39
|37
|.513
|9½
|Washington
|33
|43
|.434
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|57
|.260
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|44
|32
|.579
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|34
|.553
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|52
|.325
|23
|Detroit
|20
|56
|.263
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|29
|.623
|5½
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|44
|.413
|21½
|Houston
|20
|57
|.260
|33½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Utah
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Portland
|27
|48
|.360
|18
|Oklahoma City
|22
|54
|.289
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|28
|.632
|13½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|39
|.487
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|44
|.413
|30
|Sacramento
|28
|49
|.364
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Dallas 120, Cleveland 112
Denver 125, Indiana 118
Washington 127, Orlando 110
Charlotte 125, New York 114
Miami 106, Boston 98
Toronto 125, Minnesota 102
Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118
Sacramento 121, Houston 118
Memphis 112, San Antonio 111
New Orleans at Portland, late
Phoenix at Golden State, late
Today
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
DENVER 125,
INDIANA 118
DENVER (125): Gordon 4-7 0-0 10, Je.Green 1-6 4-4 7, Jokic 15-19 7-8 37, Barton 8-13 0-0 18, Morris 5-7 0-0 11, Cousins 5-6 0-0 11, Forbes 1-2 0-0 3, Hyland 8-14 2-2 20, Reed 2-3 0-0 5, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 50-80 13-14 125.
INDIANA (118): Anderson 6-13 0-0 13, Taylor 7-12 4-6 18, Bitadze 5-14 5-6 17, Haliburton 6-12 3-4 15, Hield 7-14 1-1 20, Stephenson 2-5 1-2 5, Smith 5-15 3-3 15, Sykes 4-6 1-1 10, Washington Jr. 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-97 18-23 118.
|Denver
|43
|26
|22
|34
|—
|125
|Indiana
|15
|38
|38
|27
|—
|118
3-Point Goals—Denver 12-28 (Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-6, Hyland 2-7, Cousins 1-1, Forbes 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Morris 1-2, Reed 1-2, Je.Green 1-4), Indiana 12-40 (Hield 5-11, Bitadze 2-5, Smith 2-8, Sykes 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-3, Anderson 1-6, Haliburton 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 43 (Jokic 13), Indiana 37 (Bitadze 10). Assists—Denver 33 (Jokic 9), Indiana 29 (Haliburton 12). Total Fouls—Denver 20, Indiana 21. A—15,036 (20,000).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|2
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Long Island
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Westchester
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Maine
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|MAD ANTS
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Lakeland
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Greensboro
|9
|22
|.290
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|.200
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|Birmingham
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Stockton
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday
MAD ANTS 130, Capital City 121
Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105
Today
MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 130,
GO-GO 121
CAPITAL CITY (121): Schakel 5-10 4-4 16, Todd 2-7 0-0 4, Echenique 15-24 4-4 36, Ayayi 6-12 0-0 13, Goodwin 8-18 1-3 20, Winston 1-8 0-0 2, Cline 6-11 0-1 13, Shuler 0-0 0-0 0, Sword 7-10 1-1 15, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Spencer 0-4 0-1 0, Francis 0-0 1-1 2. Totals 50-104 11-15 121.
FORT WAYNE (130): York 6-17 0-1 17, Hinton 10-19 3-3 29, Bell 5-11 1-1 12, Adams 9-16 9-10 31, Lemon Jr. 7-14 74-10 24, Bradshaw 0-1 2-2 2, Rowsey 2-6 0-0 5, Baxter Jr. 5-8 0-1 10. Totals 44-92 22-25 130.
|Capital City
|30
|23
|27
|41
|—
|121
|Fort Wayne
|31
|26
|34
|39
|—
|130
3-Point Goals—Capital City 6-25 (Schakel 2-5, Todd 0-5, Ayayi 1-2, Goodwin 2-5, Winston 0-3, Cline 1-3, Sword 0-1, Walker 0-1), Fort Wayne (). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Capital City 54 (Echenique 16), Fort Wayne 42 (Lemon Jr. 8). Assists—Capital City 36 (Ayayi 10), Fort Wayne 22 (Adams 8). Total Fouls—Capital City 24, Fort Wayne 18.
