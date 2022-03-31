The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 46 29 .613
Boston 47 30 .610
Toronto 44 32 .579
Brooklyn 40 36 .526
New York 34 43 .442 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 49 28 .636
Charlotte 40 37 .519 9
Atlanta 39 37 .513
Washington 33 43 .434 15½
Orlando 20 57 .260 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 28 .627
Chicago 44 32 .579
Cleveland 42 34 .553
Indiana 25 52 .325 23
Detroit 20 56 .263 27½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 53 23 .697
x-Dallas 48 29 .623
New Orleans 32 43 .427 20½
San Antonio 31 44 .413 21½
Houston 20 57 .260 33½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 46 31 .597
Utah 45 31 .592 ½
Minnesota 43 34 .558 3
Portland 27 48 .360 18
Oklahoma City 22 54 .289 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 61 14 .813
Golden State 48 28 .632 13½
L.A. Clippers 37 39 .487 24½
L.A. Lakers 31 44 .413 30
Sacramento 28 49 .364 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Miami 106, Boston 98

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Sacramento 121, Houston 118

Memphis 112, San Antonio 111

New Orleans at Portland, late

Phoenix at Golden State, late

Today

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

DENVER 125,

INDIANA 118

DENVER (125): Gordon 4-7 0-0 10, Je.Green 1-6 4-4 7, Jokic 15-19 7-8 37, Barton 8-13 0-0 18, Morris 5-7 0-0 11, Cousins 5-6 0-0 11, Forbes 1-2 0-0 3, Hyland 8-14 2-2 20, Reed 2-3 0-0 5, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 50-80 13-14 125.

INDIANA (118): Anderson 6-13 0-0 13, Taylor 7-12 4-6 18, Bitadze 5-14 5-6 17, Haliburton 6-12 3-4 15, Hield 7-14 1-1 20, Stephenson 2-5 1-2 5, Smith 5-15 3-3 15, Sykes 4-6 1-1 10, Washington Jr. 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-97 18-23 118.

Denver 43 26 22 34 125
Indiana 15 38 38 27 118

3-Point Goals—Denver 12-28 (Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-6, Hyland 2-7, Cousins 1-1, Forbes 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Morris 1-2, Reed 1-2, Je.Green 1-4), Indiana 12-40 (Hield 5-11, Bitadze 2-5, Smith 2-8, Sykes 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-3, Anderson 1-6, Haliburton 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 43 (Jokic 13), Indiana 37 (Bitadze 10). Assists—Denver 33 (Jokic 9), Indiana 29 (Haliburton 12). Total Fouls—Denver 20, Indiana 21. A—15,036 (20,000).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 23 7 .767
x-Capital City 20 8 .714 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677
x-Delaware 20 10 .667 3
College Park 18 13 .581
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6
Long Island 17 14 .548
Westchester 16 14 .533 7
Maine 15 15 .500 8
MAD ANTS 15 16 .484
Windy City 14 19 .424 10½
Lakeland 9 21 .300 14
Greensboro 9 22 .290 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 15
Cleveland 6 24 .200 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 19 11 .633 4
Birmingham 16 14 .533 7
x-Texas 17 15 .531 7
Stockton 15 16 .484
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455
Memphis 15 18 .455
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452
Iowa 13 17 .433 10
Austin 13 17 .433 10
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10½
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 15

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday

MAD ANTS 130, Capital City 121

Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105

Today

MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 130,

GO-GO 121

CAPITAL CITY (121): Schakel 5-10 4-4 16, Todd 2-7 0-0 4, Echenique 15-24 4-4 36, Ayayi 6-12 0-0 13, Goodwin 8-18 1-3 20, Winston 1-8 0-0 2, Cline 6-11 0-1 13, Shuler 0-0 0-0 0, Sword 7-10 1-1 15, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Spencer 0-4 0-1 0, Francis 0-0 1-1 2. Totals 50-104 11-15 121.

FORT WAYNE (130): York 6-17 0-1 17, Hinton 10-19 3-3 29, Bell 5-11 1-1 12, Adams 9-16 9-10 31, Lemon Jr. 7-14 74-10 24, Bradshaw 0-1 2-2 2, Rowsey 2-6 0-0 5, Baxter Jr. 5-8 0-1 10. Totals 44-92 22-25 130.

Capital City 30 23 27 41 121
Fort Wayne 31 26 34 39 130

3-Point Goals—Capital City 6-25 (Schakel 2-5, Todd 0-5, Ayayi 1-2, Goodwin 2-5, Winston 0-3, Cline 1-3, Sword 0-1, Walker 0-1), Fort Wayne (). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Capital City 54 (Echenique 16), Fort Wayne 42 (Lemon Jr. 8). Assists—Capital City 36 (Ayayi 10), Fort Wayne 22 (Adams 8). Total Fouls—Capital City 24, Fort Wayne 18.

