LPGA

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rancho Mirage, California.

Course: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore). Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $465,000.

Television: Today-Friday, noon to 4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

Last week: Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic.

PGA

VALERO TEXAS OPEN

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.548 million.

Television: Today-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play and Chad Ramey won the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Champions

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC

Site: Biloxi, Mississippi.

Course: Grand Bear GC. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic.