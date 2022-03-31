Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
LPGA
CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Rancho Mirage, California.
Course: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore). Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.
Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $465,000.
Television: Today-Friday, noon to 4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit.
Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang
Last week: Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic.
PGA
VALERO TEXAS OPEN
Site: San Antonio.
Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.
Prize money: $8.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.548 million.
Television: Today-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.
FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.
Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play and Chad Ramey won the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Champions
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC
Site: Biloxi, Mississippi.
Course: Grand Bear GC. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.
Prize money: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.
Television: Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic.
