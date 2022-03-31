The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

LEO 9, NORTHROP 7

Leo 010 305 —9 10 2
Northrop 000 151 —7 5 3

WP—Massing. LP—Sloniker. 2B—Worman (L), Hoeppner (L), Siren (N), Brooks (B). HR—Brubaker (L), Massing (L).

CARROLL 10, WESTVIEW 6

Westview 102 000 3 —6 7 3
Carroll 430 030 x —10 8 1

WP—Saunders. LP—Miller. 2B—Miller (Wv), Kauffman (Wv), Kirk (C), Barkel (C). HR—Bontrager (Wv), Kauffman (Wv).

GOSHEN 7, WEST NOBLE 2

West Noble 000 010 1 —2 5 6
Goshen 500 020 x —7 4 1

WP—Daniels. LP—Nelson. 2B—Pinarski (G), Alford (G), Castillo (G).

Softball

COLUMBIA CITY 24, ANGOLA 1

Angola 001 00 —1 2 4
Columbia City 2(11)6 5x —24 20 2

WP—Haselby. LP—Knauer. HR—Lickey (CC), Maggard (CC).

HERITAGE 4, BISHOP DWENGER 1

Dwenger 001 000 0 —1 4 1
Heritage 121 000 x —4 9 0

Bishop Dwenger Individual statistics not available

WP—Fuller. 2B—Schane. 3B—Fuller.

Tennis

BISHOP DWENGER 4,

HUNTINGTON NORTH 1

Reidy (BD) d. Ludemann 6-1, 6-0; Kline (HN) d. Moser 6-4, 6-3; Rodenbeck (BD) d. Weicht 7-6 (1), 6-4; Brust/Mulligan (BD) d. Bonewitz/Betterly 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Klinger/Farrar (BD) d. Liechty/Szelis 6-3, 6-2.

Track & Field

BOYS

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 88, FREMONT 48

HJ—Solis (PH) 5-10; 110H—Dyer (PH) 17.95; 100—Collins (F) 11.76; SP—Keesler (PH) 35-10.5; LJ—Baskill (F) 17-11.25; D—Melson (PH) 98-0; 1600—Glasgo (PH) 4:51.38; PV—Zolman (PH) 10-6; 400—Behrman (F) 59.22; 800—Glasgo (PH) 2:11.72; 300H—T. Kyle (PH) 45.69; 200—Collins (F) 23.94; 3200—Glasgo (PH) 10:53.02; 3200R—Prairie Heights 10:13.62; 400R—Fremont 46.84; 1600R—Prairie Heights 3:55.0.

GIRLS

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 74, FREMONT 54

3200—Gannon (F) 12:44.25; 3200R—Prairie Heights 11:41.91; 400R—Prairie Heights 56.45; 1600R—Fremont 4:57.59; PV—Walworth (PH) 9-0; 100H—Springer (PH) 17.89; 100—Baker (F) 13.97; SP—Terry (PH) 27-9.5; LJ—Springer (PH) 14-7; D—Terry (PH) 84-8; 1600—Gannon (F) 5:54.03; HJ—Foulk (F) 4-10; 400—Glasgo (PH) 1:05.19; 300H—Parr (F) 53.09; 800—Steele (PH) 2:54.95; 200—Baker (F) 29.37.

