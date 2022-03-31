Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
LEO 9, NORTHROP 7
|Leo
|010
|305
|—9
|10
|2
|Northrop
|000
|151
|—7
|5
|3
WP—Massing. LP—Sloniker. 2B—Worman (L), Hoeppner (L), Siren (N), Brooks (B). HR—Brubaker (L), Massing (L).
CARROLL 10, WESTVIEW 6
|Westview
|102
|000
|3
|—6
|7
|3
|Carroll
|430
|030
|x
|—10
|8
|1
WP—Saunders. LP—Miller. 2B—Miller (Wv), Kauffman (Wv), Kirk (C), Barkel (C). HR—Bontrager (Wv), Kauffman (Wv).
GOSHEN 7, WEST NOBLE 2
|West Noble
|000
|010
|1
|—2
|5
|6
|Goshen
|500
|020
|x
|—7
|4
|1
WP—Daniels. LP—Nelson. 2B—Pinarski (G), Alford (G), Castillo (G).
Softball
COLUMBIA CITY 24, ANGOLA 1
|Angola
|001
|00
|—1
|2
|4
|Columbia City
|2(11)6
|5x
|—24
|20
|2
WP—Haselby. LP—Knauer. HR—Lickey (CC), Maggard (CC).
HERITAGE 4, BISHOP DWENGER 1
|Dwenger
|001
|000
|0
|—1
|4
|1
|Heritage
|121
|000
|x
|—4
|9
|0
Bishop Dwenger Individual statistics not available
WP—Fuller. 2B—Schane. 3B—Fuller.
Tennis
BISHOP DWENGER 4,
HUNTINGTON NORTH 1
Reidy (BD) d. Ludemann 6-1, 6-0; Kline (HN) d. Moser 6-4, 6-3; Rodenbeck (BD) d. Weicht 7-6 (1), 6-4; Brust/Mulligan (BD) d. Bonewitz/Betterly 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Klinger/Farrar (BD) d. Liechty/Szelis 6-3, 6-2.
Track & Field
BOYS
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 88, FREMONT 48
HJ—Solis (PH) 5-10; 110H—Dyer (PH) 17.95; 100—Collins (F) 11.76; SP—Keesler (PH) 35-10.5; LJ—Baskill (F) 17-11.25; D—Melson (PH) 98-0; 1600—Glasgo (PH) 4:51.38; PV—Zolman (PH) 10-6; 400—Behrman (F) 59.22; 800—Glasgo (PH) 2:11.72; 300H—T. Kyle (PH) 45.69; 200—Collins (F) 23.94; 3200—Glasgo (PH) 10:53.02; 3200R—Prairie Heights 10:13.62; 400R—Fremont 46.84; 1600R—Prairie Heights 3:55.0.
GIRLS
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 74, FREMONT 54
3200—Gannon (F) 12:44.25; 3200R—Prairie Heights 11:41.91; 400R—Prairie Heights 56.45; 1600R—Fremont 4:57.59; PV—Walworth (PH) 9-0; 100H—Springer (PH) 17.89; 100—Baker (F) 13.97; SP—Terry (PH) 27-9.5; LJ—Springer (PH) 14-7; D—Terry (PH) 84-8; 1600—Gannon (F) 5:54.03; HJ—Foulk (F) 4-10; 400—Glasgo (PH) 1:05.19; 300H—Parr (F) 53.09; 800—Steele (PH) 2:54.95; 200—Baker (F) 29.37.
