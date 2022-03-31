NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 68 33 25 10 76 212 209 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Arizona 66 20 41 5 45 168 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 Los Angeles 68 36 23 9 81 196 194 Edmonton 67 37 25 5 79 233 216 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Seattle 66 21 39 6 48 176 233

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

San Jose at Arizona, late

St. Louis at Vancouver, late

Vegas at Seattle, late

Today

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, late

N.Y. RANGERS 5,

DETROIT 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 1 — 5 Detroit 2 1 1 0 — 4

First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Reaves 3, 3:23. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 9 (Hirose, DeKeyser), 9:59. 3, Detroit, Vrana 7 (Seider), 17:23 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 7 (Schneider, Nemeth), 17:34. Penalties—Copp, NYR (Tripping), 15:26; McKegg, NYR (Tripping), 19:53.

Second Period—5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 26 (Raymond, Seider), 0:29 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 18 (Vatrano, Zibanejad), 12:15. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Hooking), 17:38.

Third Period—7, Detroit, Erne 5 (Staal, Suter), 5:56. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 46 (Panarin, Fox), 16:22 (pp). Penalties—Lafreniere, NYR (Tripping), 10:26; Lindstrom, DET (High Sticking), 15:47.

Overtime—9, N.Y. Rangers, Copp 15 (Panarin), 1:34. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—N.Y. Rangers 9-11-13-1—34. Detroit 8-11-5-2—26.

Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Detroit 2 of 3.

Goalies—N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 11-9-2 (26 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-20-8 (34-29).

A—16,375 (20,000). T—2:27.

Referees—TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 61 37 16 6 2 82 225 177 Newfoundland 58 36 19 3 0 75 229 174 Worcester 61 29 26 4 2 64 210 209 Trois-Rivieres 58 27 26 4 1 59 196 208 Maine 61 28 27 4 2 62 193 206 Adirondack 62 25 34 3 0 53 183 236

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 64 40 20 3 1 84 198 167 Florida 64 36 18 6 4 82 214 168 Jacksonville 63 36 22 3 2 77 185 157 Orlando 63 31 27 4 1 67 173 196 Greenville 62 28 26 5 3 64 175 174 Norfolk 63 23 35 2 3 51 168 237 S. Carolina 65 23 36 6 0 52 159 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 62 42 17 1 2 87 233 175 KOMETS 63 36 20 6 1 79 240 195 Cincinnati 63 33 27 3 0 69 216 206 Wheeling 63 32 28 3 0 67 217 222 Kalamazoo 63 33 29 1 0 67 202 222 Iowa 63 27 27 8 1 63 203 224 Indy 62 27 30 2 3 59 193 205

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 64 37 24 2 1 77 211 205 Rapid City 63 32 21 5 5 74 208 198 Idaho 65 34 28 2 1 71 202 170 Allen 61 28 25 7 1 64 204 212 Tulsa 64 31 28 3 2 67 190 200 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 63 24 30 9 0 57 180 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 3

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 4

Wednesday

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3, OT

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

South Carolina 5, Greenville 4, OT

Florida 4, Idaho 3

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City at Utah, late

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

KOMETS 4,

WHEELING 1

Wheeling 0 0 1 — 1 Fort Wayne 2 0 2 — 4

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 19 (Busch), 2:11. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 24 (Jones, McIvor), 6:06. Penalties—Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:17; Graber Fw (tripping), 13:01.

2nd Period—No Scoring.Penalties—Desruisseaux Whl (hooking), 9:15; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 11:08; Desruisseaux Whl (slashing), 13:10; Corrin Fw (tripping), 17:58.

3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 13 (McIvor, Graber), 13:24. 4, Wheeling, Quercia 1 (Desruisseaux, Ortiz), 17:40. 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 23 (Cooper), 19:33 (EN). Penalties—Hampton Whl (cross-checking), 6:13; MacPherson Whl (misconduct - inciting), 18:32; Masonius Fw (misconduct - inciting), 18:32.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 12-16-9-37. Fort Wayne 10-12-13-35.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon 4-4-1-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 20-6-3-0 (37 shots-36 saves).

A—4,777

Referees—Casey Terreri.

Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Christopher Williams.