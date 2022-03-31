Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|66
|45
|15
|6
|96
|271
|195
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|Toronto
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|245
|201
|Boston
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|204
|180
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|Montreal
|67
|18
|38
|11
|47
|173
|254
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|67
|44
|15
|8
|96
|225
|161
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|Pittsburgh
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|227
|182
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|Columbus
|67
|32
|30
|5
|69
|219
|250
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|178
|181
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|Minnesota
|65
|41
|20
|4
|86
|241
|203
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|St. Louis
|65
|36
|20
|9
|81
|230
|188
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|Winnipeg
|68
|33
|25
|10
|76
|212
|209
|Chicago
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|235
|Arizona
|66
|20
|41
|5
|45
|168
|240
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|Los Angeles
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|196
|194
|Edmonton
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|233
|216
|Vegas
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|216
|206
|Vancouver
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|193
|195
|San Jose
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|173
|204
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|Seattle
|66
|21
|39
|6
|48
|176
|233
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Arizona, late
St. Louis at Vancouver, late
Vegas at Seattle, late
Today
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, late
N.Y. RANGERS 5,
DETROIT 4, OT
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period—1, N.Y. Rangers, Reaves 3, 3:23. 2, Detroit, Rasmussen 9 (Hirose, DeKeyser), 9:59. 3, Detroit, Vrana 7 (Seider), 17:23 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 7 (Schneider, Nemeth), 17:34. Penalties—Copp, NYR (Tripping), 15:26; McKegg, NYR (Tripping), 19:53.
Second Period—5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 26 (Raymond, Seider), 0:29 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 18 (Vatrano, Zibanejad), 12:15. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Hooking), 17:38.
Third Period—7, Detroit, Erne 5 (Staal, Suter), 5:56. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 46 (Panarin, Fox), 16:22 (pp). Penalties—Lafreniere, NYR (Tripping), 10:26; Lindstrom, DET (High Sticking), 15:47.
Overtime—9, N.Y. Rangers, Copp 15 (Panarin), 1:34. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—N.Y. Rangers 9-11-13-1—34. Detroit 8-11-5-2—26.
Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Detroit 2 of 3.
Goalies—N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 11-9-2 (26 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-20-8 (34-29).
A—16,375 (20,000). T—2:27.
Referees—TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|61
|37
|16
|6
|2
|82
|225
|177
|Newfoundland
|58
|36
|19
|3
|0
|75
|229
|174
|Worcester
|61
|29
|26
|4
|2
|64
|210
|209
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|27
|26
|4
|1
|59
|196
|208
|Maine
|61
|28
|27
|4
|2
|62
|193
|206
|Adirondack
|62
|25
|34
|3
|0
|53
|183
|236
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|64
|40
|20
|3
|1
|84
|198
|167
|Florida
|64
|36
|18
|6
|4
|82
|214
|168
|Jacksonville
|63
|36
|22
|3
|2
|77
|185
|157
|Orlando
|63
|31
|27
|4
|1
|67
|173
|196
|Greenville
|62
|28
|26
|5
|3
|64
|175
|174
|Norfolk
|63
|23
|35
|2
|3
|51
|168
|237
|S. Carolina
|65
|23
|36
|6
|0
|52
|159
|214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|42
|17
|1
|2
|87
|233
|175
|KOMETS
|63
|36
|20
|6
|1
|79
|240
|195
|Cincinnati
|63
|33
|27
|3
|0
|69
|216
|206
|Wheeling
|63
|32
|28
|3
|0
|67
|217
|222
|Kalamazoo
|63
|33
|29
|1
|0
|67
|202
|222
|Iowa
|63
|27
|27
|8
|1
|63
|203
|224
|Indy
|62
|27
|30
|2
|3
|59
|193
|205
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|64
|37
|24
|2
|1
|77
|211
|205
|Rapid City
|63
|32
|21
|5
|5
|74
|208
|198
|Idaho
|65
|34
|28
|2
|1
|71
|202
|170
|Allen
|61
|28
|25
|7
|1
|64
|204
|212
|Tulsa
|64
|31
|28
|3
|2
|67
|190
|200
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|63
|24
|30
|9
|0
|57
|180
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 3
Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 4
Wednesday
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3, OT
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
South Carolina 5, Greenville 4, OT
Florida 4, Idaho 3
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2
KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
Allen 3, Kansas City 2
Rapid City at Utah, late
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
KOMETS 4,
WHEELING 1
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Fort Wayne
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 19 (Busch), 2:11. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 24 (Jones, McIvor), 6:06. Penalties—Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:17; Graber Fw (tripping), 13:01.
2nd Period—No Scoring.Penalties—Desruisseaux Whl (hooking), 9:15; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 11:08; Desruisseaux Whl (slashing), 13:10; Corrin Fw (tripping), 17:58.
3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 13 (McIvor, Graber), 13:24. 4, Wheeling, Quercia 1 (Desruisseaux, Ortiz), 17:40. 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 23 (Cooper), 19:33 (EN). Penalties—Hampton Whl (cross-checking), 6:13; MacPherson Whl (misconduct - inciting), 18:32; Masonius Fw (misconduct - inciting), 18:32.
Shots on Goal—Wheeling 12-16-9-37. Fort Wayne 10-12-13-35.
Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon 4-4-1-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 20-6-3-0 (37 shots-36 saves).
A—4,777
Referees—Casey Terreri.
Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Christopher Williams.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story