TRANSACTIONS

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned RHP Conner Greene and OF Kyle Stowers to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Josh James to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Reassigned OF Marty Costes, INFs Alex De Goti, Grae Kessiner, INF/OF Pedro Leon and C Cesar Salazar to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned INF Jose Miranda and OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ian Hamilton, Trevor Megill, Juan Minaya, Cs David Banuelos, Caleb Hamilton, INFs Jermaine Palacios, Curtis Terry and OF Derek Fisher to minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned OFs Bret Boswell, Scott Schebler, INFs Kyle Holder and Tim Lopez to Minor League camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Jose Urena to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned RHPs James Naile, Zach McAllister, Kyle Ryan, C Clint Coulter, INFs Nolan Gorman, Kramer Robertson, Anderson Tejeda, OFs Alec Burleson and Conner Capel to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

NBA

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Arden Key to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced the retirement of S Malcolm Jenkins.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed RW Noel Gunler to a three-year entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed Alex Goligoski to a two-year contract extension. Reassigned C Connor Dewar to Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Joshua Roy to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Mikko Kokkonen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Graeme Brown from injured reserve. Placed F Liam MacDougall on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed Fs C.J. Eick and Griff Jezka on reserve. Placed D Cam Bakker on injured reserve effective March 28. Placed F Chase Lang on injured reserve effective March 24. Placed D Jordan Schneider on injured reserve effective March 24.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed D Jeremy Masella and F Tanner Nagel on reserve. Placed D Andrew DeBrincat on injured reserve effective March 26.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Quercia and Felix Pare from reserve. Placed Fs Samuel Houde and Sean Josling on reserve.