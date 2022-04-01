The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 47 30 .610
Philadelphia 46 30 .605 ½
Toronto 44 32 .579
Brooklyn 40 37 .519 7
New York 34 43 .442 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 49 28 .636
Atlanta 40 37 .519 9
Charlotte 40 37 .519 9
Washington 33 43 .434 15½
Orlando 20 57 .260 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 28 .632
Chicago 45 32 .584
Cleveland 42 35 .545
Indiana 25 52 .325 23½
Detroit 21 56 .273 27½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 54 23 .701
x-Dallas 48 29 .623 6
New Orleans 33 43 .434 20½
San Antonio 31 45 .408 22½
Houston 20 57 .260 34

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 46 31 .597
Utah 45 31 .592 ½
Minnesota 43 34 .558 3
Portland 27 49 .355 18½
Oklahoma City 22 54 .289 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 14 .816
Golden State 48 29 .623 14½
L.A. Clippers 37 40 .481 25½
L.A. Lakers 31 44 .413 30½
Sacramento 28 49 .364 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Miami 106, Boston 98

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Sacramento 121, Houston 118

Memphis 112, San Antonio 111

New Orleans 117, Portland 107

Phoenix 107, Golden State 103

Thursday

Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94

Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107

Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119

Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT

L.A. Lakers at Utah, late

Today

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

CHICAGO 135,

L.A. CLIPPERS 130, OT

L.A. CLIPPERS (130): Batum 5-9 3-3 17, Morris Sr. 7-12 5-6 20, Zubac 5-8 1-1 11, George 7-20 6-7 22, Jackson 12-23 4-4 34, Covington 2-2 2-2 7, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Kennard 3-8 3-3 11. Totals 45-90 24-26 130.

CHICAGO (135): DeRozan 17-26 14-15 50, LaVine 5-17 10-13 21, Vucevic 9-19 1-2 22, Caruso 3-8 0-0 7, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 8, Thompson 2-5 0-2 4, Williams 4-4 0-0 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, White 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 50-102 25-32 135.

L.A. Clippers 32 27 33 26 12 130
Chicago 22 28 32 36 17 135

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 16-36 (Jackson 6-9, Batum 4-8, Kennard 2-5, George 2-9, Covington 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-3, Mann 0-1), Chicago 10-29 (Vucevic 3-5, DeRozan 2-2, Williams 2-2, Caruso 1-4, LaVine 1-6, White 1-7, Dosunmu 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 40 (Zubac 9), Chicago 50 (Vucevic 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 26 (Jackson 7), Chicago 24 (Caruso 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 24, Chicago 17. A—21,519 (20,917).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 23 8 .742
x-Capital City 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677 2
x-Delaware 20 10 .667
College Park 18 13 .581 5
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567
Long Island 18 14 .563
Westchester 17 14 .548 6
Maine 16 15 .516 7
MAD ANTS 16 17 .485 8
Windy City 14 19 .424 10
Lakeland 10 21 .323 13
Greensboro 9 23 .281 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 25 .194 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 19 11 .633
Birmingham 17 14 .548 6
x-Texas 17 15 .531
Stockton 15 17 .469
Memphis 15 18 .455 9
Iowa 14 17 .452 9
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452 9
Oklahoma City 15 19 .441
Austin 13 17 .433
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

-Thursday

Westchester 131, MAD ANTS 110

Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91

Maine 122, Greensboro 117

Long Island 114, Raptors 99

Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106

Birmingham 116, Stockton 106

Sioux Falls at South Bay, late

Today

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday*

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

*end of regular season

KNICKS 131,

MAD ANTS 110

FORT WAYNE (110): York 4-15 0-1 11, Hinton 6-12 0-0 15, Bigby-Williams 5-8 1-1 12, Adams 7-25 2-2 19, Lemon Jr. 5-12 0-1 11, Baxter Jr. 5-13 4-4 15, Bradshaw 4-9 0-0 10, Rowsey 6-12 1-1 17, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-106 8-10 110.

WESTCHESTER (131): Hunt 8-12 22 19, King 7-14 1-1 19, Hernandez 8-16 0-2 16, Hall 3-9 0-0 9, Savage 3-5 1-1 9, Holder 5-13 2-2 14, Walker 4-8 0-0 8, Simms 8-10 1-1 19, Rose 7-10 0-0 16, Elmore 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 54-98 7-10 131.

Fort Wayne 21 38 24 27 110
Westchester 33 25 37 36 131

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 15-45 (York 3-12, Hinton 3-5, Adams 2-12, Lemon Jr. 1-3, Baxter 0-5, Bradshaw 2-3, Rowsey 4-5). Westchester 11-29 (King 4-8, Tyler 3-9, Savage 1-2, Holder 0-3, Walker 0-3, Simms 1-1, Rose 2-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Westchester 49 (King, Hernandez 8), Fort Wayne 52 (Bigby-Williams 13). Assists—Westchester 30 (Holder 8), Fort Wayne 26 (Hinton 6, Adams 6). Total Fouls—Westchester 15, Fort Wayne 17.

