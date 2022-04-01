Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|½
|Toronto
|44
|32
|.579
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|37
|.519
|7
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Washington
|33
|43
|.434
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|57
|.260
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|52
|.325
|23½
|Detroit
|21
|56
|.273
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|54
|23
|.701
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|29
|.623
|6
|New Orleans
|33
|43
|.434
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|45
|.408
|22½
|Houston
|20
|57
|.260
|34
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Utah
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Portland
|27
|49
|.355
|18½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|54
|.289
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|14
|.816
|—
|Golden State
|48
|29
|.623
|14½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|40
|.481
|25½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|44
|.413
|30½
|Sacramento
|28
|49
|.364
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Dallas 120, Cleveland 112
Denver 125, Indiana 118
Washington 127, Orlando 110
Charlotte 125, New York 114
Miami 106, Boston 98
Toronto 125, Minnesota 102
Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118
Sacramento 121, Houston 118
Memphis 112, San Antonio 111
New Orleans 117, Portland 107
Phoenix 107, Golden State 103
Thursday
Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94
Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107
Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119
Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT
L.A. Lakers at Utah, late
Today
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO 135,
L.A. CLIPPERS 130, OT
L.A. CLIPPERS (130): Batum 5-9 3-3 17, Morris Sr. 7-12 5-6 20, Zubac 5-8 1-1 11, George 7-20 6-7 22, Jackson 12-23 4-4 34, Covington 2-2 2-2 7, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Kennard 3-8 3-3 11. Totals 45-90 24-26 130.
CHICAGO (135): DeRozan 17-26 14-15 50, LaVine 5-17 10-13 21, Vucevic 9-19 1-2 22, Caruso 3-8 0-0 7, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 8, Thompson 2-5 0-2 4, Williams 4-4 0-0 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, White 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 50-102 25-32 135.
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|27
|33
|26
|12
|—
|130
|Chicago
|22
|28
|32
|36
|17
|—
|135
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 16-36 (Jackson 6-9, Batum 4-8, Kennard 2-5, George 2-9, Covington 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-3, Mann 0-1), Chicago 10-29 (Vucevic 3-5, DeRozan 2-2, Williams 2-2, Caruso 1-4, LaVine 1-6, White 1-7, Dosunmu 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 40 (Zubac 9), Chicago 50 (Vucevic 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 26 (Jackson 7), Chicago 24 (Caruso 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 24, Chicago 17. A—21,519 (20,917).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Westchester
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Maine
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|MAD ANTS
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Lakeland
|10
|21
|.323
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|23
|.281
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|.194
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Birmingham
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Stockton
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Iowa
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
-Thursday
Westchester 131, MAD ANTS 110
Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91
Maine 122, Greensboro 117
Long Island 114, Raptors 99
Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106
Birmingham 116, Stockton 106
Sioux Falls at South Bay, late
Today
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday*
Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
*end of regular season
KNICKS 131,
MAD ANTS 110
FORT WAYNE (110): York 4-15 0-1 11, Hinton 6-12 0-0 15, Bigby-Williams 5-8 1-1 12, Adams 7-25 2-2 19, Lemon Jr. 5-12 0-1 11, Baxter Jr. 5-13 4-4 15, Bradshaw 4-9 0-0 10, Rowsey 6-12 1-1 17, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-106 8-10 110.
WESTCHESTER (131): Hunt 8-12 22 19, King 7-14 1-1 19, Hernandez 8-16 0-2 16, Hall 3-9 0-0 9, Savage 3-5 1-1 9, Holder 5-13 2-2 14, Walker 4-8 0-0 8, Simms 8-10 1-1 19, Rose 7-10 0-0 16, Elmore 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 54-98 7-10 131.
|Fort Wayne
|21
|38
|24
|27
|—
|110
|Westchester
|33
|25
|37
|36
|—
|131
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 15-45 (York 3-12, Hinton 3-5, Adams 2-12, Lemon Jr. 1-3, Baxter 0-5, Bradshaw 2-3, Rowsey 4-5). Westchester 11-29 (King 4-8, Tyler 3-9, Savage 1-2, Holder 0-3, Walker 0-3, Simms 1-1, Rose 2-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Westchester 49 (King, Hernandez 8), Fort Wayne 52 (Bigby-Williams 13). Assists—Westchester 30 (Holder 8), Fort Wayne 26 (Hinton 6, Adams 6). Total Fouls—Westchester 15, Fort Wayne 17.
