NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday

Florida 4, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

San Jose at Colorado, late

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Today

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

FLORIDA 4, CHICAGO 0

Chicago 0 0 0 — 0 Florida 1 2 1 — 4

First Period—1, Florida, Barkov 30 (Verhaeghe, Forsling), 18:24. Penalties—Giroux, FLA (Tripping), 4:33; Hagg, FLA (Cross Checking), 18:56.

Second Period—2, Florida, Lomberg 9 (Gudas, Thornton), 7:23. 3, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Marchment), 11:46. Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Delay of Game), 11:46.

Third Period—4, Florida, Barkov 31 (Huberdeau, Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). Penalties—Gudas, FLA (Interference), 10:03; R.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 12:37; Toews, CHI (Slashing), 12:47.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 11-16-10—37. Florida 17-11-16—44.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 1-2-0 (44 shots-40 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 33-6-3 (37-37).

A—15,218 (19,250). T—2:30.

Referees—Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 61 37 16 6 2 82 225 177 Newfoundland 58 36 19 3 0 75 229 174 Worcester 61 29 26 4 2 64 210 209 Trois-Rivieres 58 27 26 4 1 59 196 208 Maine 61 28 27 4 2 62 193 206 Adirondack 62 25 34 3 0 53 183 236

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 64 40 20 3 1 84 198 167 Florida 64 36 18 6 4 82 214 168 Jacksonville 63 36 22 3 2 77 185 157 Orlando 63 31 27 4 1 67 173 196 Greenville 62 28 26 5 3 64 175 174 Norfolk 63 23 35 2 3 51 168 237 S. Carolina 65 23 36 6 0 52 159 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 62 42 17 1 2 87 233 175 KOMETS 63 36 20 6 1 79 240 195 Cincinnati 63 33 27 3 0 69 216 206 Wheeling 63 32 28 3 0 67 217 222 Kalamazoo 63 33 29 1 0 67 202 222 Iowa 63 27 27 8 1 63 203 224 Indy 62 27 30 2 3 59 193 205

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 64 37 24 2 1 77 211 205 Rapid City 63 32 21 5 5 74 208 198 Idaho 65 34 28 2 1 71 202 170 Allen 61 28 25 7 1 64 204 212 Tulsa 64 31 28 3 2 67 190 200 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 63 24 30 9 0 57 180 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3, OT

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

South Carolina 5, Greenville 4, OT

Florida 4, Idaho 3

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.