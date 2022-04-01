The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195
Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204
Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185
Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181
Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258
Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240
Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217
Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161
N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178
Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185
Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197
N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183
Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255
Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185
Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207
St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191
Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195
Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194
Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216
Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239
Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162
Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198
Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219
Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206
Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199
San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209
Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221
Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday

Florida 4, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

San Jose at Colorado, late

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Today

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

FLORIDA 4, CHICAGO 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0
Florida 1 2 1 4

First Period—1, Florida, Barkov 30 (Verhaeghe, Forsling), 18:24. Penalties—Giroux, FLA (Tripping), 4:33; Hagg, FLA (Cross Checking), 18:56.

Second Period—2, Florida, Lomberg 9 (Gudas, Thornton), 7:23. 3, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Marchment), 11:46. Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Delay of Game), 11:46.

Third Period—4, Florida, Barkov 31 (Huberdeau, Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). Penalties—Gudas, FLA (Interference), 10:03; R.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 12:37; Toews, CHI (Slashing), 12:47.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 11-16-10—37. Florida 17-11-16—44.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 1-2-0 (44 shots-40 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 33-6-3 (37-37).

A—15,218 (19,250). T—2:30.

Referees—Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 61 37 16 6 2 82 225 177
Newfoundland 58 36 19 3 0 75 229 174
Worcester 61 29 26 4 2 64 210 209
Trois-Rivieres 58 27 26 4 1 59 196 208
Maine 61 28 27 4 2 62 193 206
Adirondack 62 25 34 3 0 53 183 236

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 64 40 20 3 1 84 198 167
Florida 64 36 18 6 4 82 214 168
Jacksonville 63 36 22 3 2 77 185 157
Orlando 63 31 27 4 1 67 173 196
Greenville 62 28 26 5 3 64 175 174
Norfolk 63 23 35 2 3 51 168 237
S. Carolina 65 23 36 6 0 52 159 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 62 42 17 1 2 87 233 175
KOMETS 63 36 20 6 1 79 240 195
Cincinnati 63 33 27 3 0 69 216 206
Wheeling 63 32 28 3 0 67 217 222
Kalamazoo 63 33 29 1 0 67 202 222
Iowa 63 27 27 8 1 63 203 224
Indy 62 27 30 2 3 59 193 205

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 64 37 24 2 1 77 211 205
Rapid City 63 32 21 5 5 74 208 198
Idaho 65 34 28 2 1 71 202 170
Allen 61 28 25 7 1 64 204 212
Tulsa 64 31 28 3 2 67 190 200
Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218
Wichita 63 24 30 9 0 57 180 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3, OT

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

South Carolina 5, Greenville 4, OT

Florida 4, Idaho 3

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  