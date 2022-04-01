Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|67
|46
|15
|6
|98
|275
|195
|Toronto
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|252
|204
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|Boston
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|212
|181
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|Montreal
|68
|18
|39
|11
|47
|173
|258
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|161
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|Pittsburgh
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|231
|185
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|183
|183
|Columbus
|68
|32
|31
|5
|69
|221
|255
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|New Jersey
|67
|24
|38
|5
|53
|204
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|Minnesota
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|244
|207
|St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|Winnipeg
|69
|33
|26
|10
|76
|215
|216
|Chicago
|68
|24
|34
|10
|58
|184
|239
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|Los Angeles
|69
|36
|23
|10
|82
|199
|198
|Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|San Jose
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|175
|209
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 0
Thursday
Florida 4, Chicago 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Boston 8, New Jersey 1
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
San Jose at Colorado, late
Dallas at Anaheim, late
Today
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
FLORIDA 4, CHICAGO 0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Florida
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Florida, Barkov 30 (Verhaeghe, Forsling), 18:24. Penalties—Giroux, FLA (Tripping), 4:33; Hagg, FLA (Cross Checking), 18:56.
Second Period—2, Florida, Lomberg 9 (Gudas, Thornton), 7:23. 3, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Marchment), 11:46. Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Delay of Game), 11:46.
Third Period—4, Florida, Barkov 31 (Huberdeau, Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). Penalties—Gudas, FLA (Interference), 10:03; R.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 12:37; Toews, CHI (Slashing), 12:47.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 11-16-10—37. Florida 17-11-16—44.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Delia 1-2-0 (44 shots-40 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 33-6-3 (37-37).
A—15,218 (19,250). T—2:30.
Referees—Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|61
|37
|16
|6
|2
|82
|225
|177
|Newfoundland
|58
|36
|19
|3
|0
|75
|229
|174
|Worcester
|61
|29
|26
|4
|2
|64
|210
|209
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|27
|26
|4
|1
|59
|196
|208
|Maine
|61
|28
|27
|4
|2
|62
|193
|206
|Adirondack
|62
|25
|34
|3
|0
|53
|183
|236
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|64
|40
|20
|3
|1
|84
|198
|167
|Florida
|64
|36
|18
|6
|4
|82
|214
|168
|Jacksonville
|63
|36
|22
|3
|2
|77
|185
|157
|Orlando
|63
|31
|27
|4
|1
|67
|173
|196
|Greenville
|62
|28
|26
|5
|3
|64
|175
|174
|Norfolk
|63
|23
|35
|2
|3
|51
|168
|237
|S. Carolina
|65
|23
|36
|6
|0
|52
|159
|214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|42
|17
|1
|2
|87
|233
|175
|KOMETS
|63
|36
|20
|6
|1
|79
|240
|195
|Cincinnati
|63
|33
|27
|3
|0
|69
|216
|206
|Wheeling
|63
|32
|28
|3
|0
|67
|217
|222
|Kalamazoo
|63
|33
|29
|1
|0
|67
|202
|222
|Iowa
|63
|27
|27
|8
|1
|63
|203
|224
|Indy
|62
|27
|30
|2
|3
|59
|193
|205
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|64
|37
|24
|2
|1
|77
|211
|205
|Rapid City
|63
|32
|21
|5
|5
|74
|208
|198
|Idaho
|65
|34
|28
|2
|1
|71
|202
|170
|Allen
|61
|28
|25
|7
|1
|64
|204
|212
|Tulsa
|64
|31
|28
|3
|2
|67
|190
|200
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|63
|24
|30
|9
|0
|57
|180
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3, OT
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
South Carolina 5, Greenville 4, OT
Florida 4, Idaho 3
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2
KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
Allen 3, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 4, Utah 3
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
