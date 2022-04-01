Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Fresno St.
|3
|at Coastal Carolina
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|8½
|(OFF)
|at Washington
|Toronto
|9½
|(OFF)
|at Orlando
|at Boston
|14½
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at Milwaukee
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|Sacramento
|2
|(OFF)
|at Houston
|Detroit
|4
|(OFF)
|at Okla. City
|Phoenix
|3
|(OFF)
|at Memphis
|at San Antonio
|14½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at Denver
|4
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at LA Lakers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Rangers
|-142
|NY Islanders
|+118
|at Tampa Bay
|-255
|Chicago
|+205
|Nashville
|-178
|at Buffalo
|+146
|at Detroit
|-125
|Ottawa
|+104
|at Edmonton
|-114
|St. Louis
|-105
|Vegas
|-164
|at Seattle
|+136
|Anaheim
|-130
|at Arizona
|+108
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story