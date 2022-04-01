The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Fresno St. 3 at Coastal Carolina

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas (OFF) at Washington
Toronto (OFF) at Orlando
at Boston 14½ (OFF) Indiana
at Milwaukee OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
Sacramento 2 (OFF) at Houston
Detroit 4 (OFF) at Okla. City
Phoenix 3 (OFF) at Memphis
at San Antonio 14½ (OFF) Portland
at Denver 4 (OFF) Minnesota
at LA Lakers OFF (OFF) New Orleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Rangers -142 NY Islanders +118
at Tampa Bay -255 Chicago +205
Nashville -178 at Buffalo +146
at Detroit -125 Ottawa +104
at Edmonton -114 St. Louis -105
Vegas -164 at Seattle +136
Anaheim -130 at Arizona +108

