Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|1
|Toronto
|45
|32
|.584
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|37
|.519
|7½
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|15
|Orlando
|20
|58
|.256
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|3
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|6
|Indiana
|25
|53
|.321
|23½
|Detroit
|22
|56
|.282
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|30
|.615
|7
|New Orleans
|33
|43
|.434
|21
|San Antonio
|32
|45
|.416
|22½
|Houston
|20
|58
|.256
|35
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Portland
|27
|50
|.351
|19
|Oklahoma City
|22
|55
|.286
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|Golden State
|48
|29
|.623
|14
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|45
|.408
|30½
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday
Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94
Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107
Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119
Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT
Utah 122, L.A. Lakers 109
Friday
Washington 135, Dallas 103
Toronto 102, Orlando 89
Boston 128, Indiana 123
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119
Memphis 122, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Houston 117
San Antonio 130, Portland 111
Minnesota at Denver, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
BOSTON 128,
INDIANA 123
INDIANA (123): Brissett 4-12 5-6 17, Taylor 3-6 2-2 8, Bitadze 4-6 4-4 13, Haliburton 10-11 4-4 30, Hield 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 8-14 0-0 17, Anderson 2-6 1-1 6, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 42-81 22-23 123.
BOSTON (128): Horford 7-8 1-1 17, Tatum 10-24 8-10 31, Theis 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 12-18 6-6 32, Smart 4-9 2-2 12, Williams 3-7 1-1 7, Pritchard 2-5 0-0 6, White 2-4 8-8 13. Totals 45-83 26-28 128.
|Indiana
|28
|33
|30
|32
|—
|123
|Boston
|37
|31
|28
|32
|—
|128
3-Point Goals—Indiana 17-36 (Haliburton 6-6, Brissett 4-7, Hield 2-7, Stephenson 1-1, Washington Jr. 1-2, Bitadze 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Taylor 0-2), Boston 12-33 (Tatum 3-9, Horford 2-2, Pritchard 2-4, Brown 2-5, Smart 2-7, White 1-2, Theis 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Haliburton), Boston None. Rebounds—Indiana 30 (Brissett, Smith 6), Boston 40 (Horford 10). Assists—Indiana 25 (Stephenson 11), Boston 29 (Brown 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 30, Boston 19. A—19,156 (18,624).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Raptors
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Capital City
|21
|9
|.700
|1½
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Delaware
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|College Park
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Westchester
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Long Island
|18
|15
|.545
|6
|Maine
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|MAD ANTS
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Lakeland
|10
|21
|.323
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|23
|.281
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|23
|.258
|15
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|.194
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|3
|x-Birmingham
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|x-Texas
|18
|15
|.545
|6
|Stockton
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Austin
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|23
|.258
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Thursday
Westchester 131, MAD ANTS 110
Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91
Maine 122, Greensboro 117
Long Island 114, Raptors 99
Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106
Birmingham 116, Stockton 106
South Bay 139, Sioux Falls 126
Friday
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115
Capital City 86, Long Island 77
Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114
Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112
Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91
Today*
Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
*end of regular season
