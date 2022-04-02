The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 48 30 .615
Philadelphia 46 30 .605 1
Toronto 45 32 .584
Brooklyn 40 37 .519
New York 34 43 .442 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 49 28 .636
Atlanta 40 37 .519 9
Charlotte 40 37 .519 9
Washington 34 43 .442 15
Orlando 20 58 .256 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 29 .623
Chicago 45 32 .584 3
Cleveland 42 35 .545 6
Indiana 25 53 .321 23½
Detroit 22 56 .282 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705
x-Dallas 48 30 .615 7
New Orleans 33 43 .434 21
San Antonio 32 45 .416 22½
Houston 20 58 .256 35

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 46 31 .597
Denver 46 31 .597
Minnesota 43 34 .558 3
Portland 27 50 .351 19
Oklahoma City 22 55 .286 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 15 .805
Golden State 48 29 .623 14
L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24½
L.A. Lakers 31 45 .408 30½
Sacramento 29 49 .372 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday

Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94

Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107

Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119

Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT

Utah 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Friday

Washington 135, Dallas 103

Toronto 102, Orlando 89

Boston 128, Indiana 123

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119

Memphis 122, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Houston 117

San Antonio 130, Portland 111

Minnesota at Denver, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

BOSTON 128,

INDIANA 123

INDIANA (123): Brissett 4-12 5-6 17, Taylor 3-6 2-2 8, Bitadze 4-6 4-4 13, Haliburton 10-11 4-4 30, Hield 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 8-14 0-0 17, Anderson 2-6 1-1 6, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 42-81 22-23 123.

BOSTON (128): Horford 7-8 1-1 17, Tatum 10-24 8-10 31, Theis 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 12-18 6-6 32, Smart 4-9 2-2 12, Williams 3-7 1-1 7, Pritchard 2-5 0-0 6, White 2-4 8-8 13. Totals 45-83 26-28 128.

Indiana 28 33 30 32 123
Boston 37 31 28 32 128

3-Point Goals—Indiana 17-36 (Haliburton 6-6, Brissett 4-7, Hield 2-7, Stephenson 1-1, Washington Jr. 1-2, Bitadze 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Taylor 0-2), Boston 12-33 (Tatum 3-9, Horford 2-2, Pritchard 2-4, Brown 2-5, Smart 2-7, White 1-2, Theis 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Haliburton), Boston None. Rebounds—Indiana 30 (Brissett, Smith 6), Boston 40 (Horford 10). Assists—Indiana 25 (Stephenson 11), Boston 29 (Brown 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 30, Boston 19. A—19,156 (18,624).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Raptors 23 8 .742
x-Capital City 21 9 .700
x-Motor City 21 10 .677 2
x-Delaware 21 10 .677 2
College Park 19 13 .594
Grand Rapids 17 14 .548 6
Westchester 17 14 .548 6
Long Island 18 15 .545 6
Maine 16 15 .516 7
MAD ANTS 16 17 .485 8
Windy City 14 19 .424 10
Lakeland 10 21 .323 13
Greensboro 9 23 .281 14½
Wisconsin 8 23 .258 15
Cleveland 6 25 .194 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 20 11 .645 3
x-Birmingham 17 14 .548 6
x-Texas 18 15 .545 6
Stockton 15 17 .469
Iowa 15 17 .469
Santa Cruz 15 17 .469
Memphis 15 18 .455 9
Oklahoma City 15 20 .429 10
Austin 13 18 .419 10
Sioux Falls 14 20 .412 10½
Salt Lake City 8 23 .258 15

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Thursday

Westchester 131, MAD ANTS 110

Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91

Maine 122, Greensboro 117

Long Island 114, Raptors 99

Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106

Birmingham 116, Stockton 106

South Bay 139, Sioux Falls 126

Friday

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115

Capital City 86, Long Island 77

Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114

Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112

Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91

Today*

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Gr. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

*end of regular season

