Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Kansas 4 Villanova
Duke 4 North Carolina

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia (231½) Charlotte
Cleveland 2 (214½) at New York
Brooklyn (241½) at Atlanta
Miami 2 (220½) at Chicago
Utah (219) at Golden State

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -225 at New Jersey +184
at Colorado -152 Pittsburgh +126
Toronto -295 at Philadelphia +235
at Boston -365 Columbus +285
at Winnipeg -126 Los Angeles +105
at Carolina -156 Minnesota +130
at Tampa Bay -520 Montreal +385
at Calgary OFF St. Louis OFF
Dallas -156 at San Jose +130

