Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas
|4
|Villanova
|Duke
|4
|North Carolina
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|5½
|(231½)
|Charlotte
|Cleveland
|2
|(214½)
|at New York
|Brooklyn
|1½
|(241½)
|at Atlanta
|Miami
|2
|(220½)
|at Chicago
|Utah
|1½
|(219)
|at Golden State
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-225
|at New Jersey
|+184
|at Colorado
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Toronto
|-295
|at Philadelphia
|+235
|at Boston
|-365
|Columbus
|+285
|at Winnipeg
|-126
|Los Angeles
|+105
|at Carolina
|-156
|Minnesota
|+130
|at Tampa Bay
|-520
|Montreal
|+385
|at Calgary
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Dallas
|-156
|at San Jose
|+130
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story