SOCCER
National Team
MEN
U.S. Schedule
(Won 3, Lost 2, Draw 1)
q-Jan. 27: U.S. 1, El Salvador 0
q-Jan. 30: Canada 2, United States 0
q-Feb. 2: United States 3, Honduras 0
q-March 24: Mexico 0, United States 0
q-March 27: United States 5, Panama 1
q-March 30: Costa Rica 2, United States
Wednesday, June 1: exhibition
Sunday, June 5: exhibition
Saturday, June 11: CONCACAF Nations League
Tuesday, June 14: CONCACAF Nations League
Friday, Sept. 23: exhibition
Tuesday, Sept. 27: exhibition
w-Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 2 p.m.
w-Friday, Nov. 25: vs. England at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.
w-Tuesday, Nov. 29: vs. Iran at Doha, Qatar, 2 p.m.
November TBA: possible exhibition
Nov. 21-Dec. 18: World Cup
q-World Cup qualifier
w-World Cup
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|2
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|5
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|8
|D.C. United
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Charlotte FC
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|N.Y. City FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|New England
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8
|CF Montréal
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|11
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|9
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|Minn. United
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|2
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|3
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|LA Galaxy
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Sporting K.C.
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|8
|Portland
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|8
|Houston
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Seattle
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|San Jose
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie
Today
FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sunday
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
April 9
Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 3 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
