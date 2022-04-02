TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson for two games for making contact with an umpire in a game on Sept. 27 against Detroit.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster, C Zack Collins, INF Jake Burger and OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reassigned INF Zack Remillard and OFs Luis Basabe and Dwight Smith Jr. to minor league camp. Acquired OF A.J. Pollock from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Craig Kimbrel. Agreed to terms with RHP Lucas Giolito on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned INF David Hensley and C Korey Lee to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, INF/OF Phillip Evans, OF Ryan LaMarre, INFs Ronald Guzman and Jose Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Grant Holmes outright to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHP Levi Stoudt to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with manager Charlie Montoyo on a contract extension. Selected the contract of RHP David Phelps from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Merrill Kelly on a 2-year contract extension. Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson and RHP Matt Peacock to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Dan Straily to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned LHP Matthew Liberatore and RHP Blake Parker to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived RB Christian Wade.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens on a one-year contract. Re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with G Chris Reed on a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed G Forrest Lamp.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with RB Giovani Bernard on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed LW Bobby Trivigno to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned Ds Filip Kral and Mac Hollowell to Toronto (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Louie Caporusso from reserve. Placed F Brandon Yeamans on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Brad Kennedy and added him to the active roster. Activated F Matt Alvaro from reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Timmons from reserve. Placed F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Tanner Butler. Activated C.J. Eick from reserve.

JACKSONVILLE Icemen — Activated D Jacob Panetta from reserve. Placed D Jacob Friend on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS— Signed F Reid Stefanson and added him to the active roster.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated Fs Tyler Welsh and Todd Skirving from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Chris Hunt as EBUG. Activated D Alex Stevens from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Dominic Cormier from reserve. Placed F Shane Sellar on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Added D Cam Clarke to the active roster. Activated F Mitchell Heard from reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Sean Josling from reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on reserve.