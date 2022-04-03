Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|30
|.610
|½
|Toronto
|45
|32
|.584
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|8
|New York
|34
|44
|.436
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|58
|.256
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|3½
|Cleveland
|43
|35
|.551
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|53
|.321
|23½
|Detroit
|22
|56
|.282
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|30
|.615
|7
|New Orleans
|34
|43
|.442
|20½
|San Antonio
|32
|45
|.416
|22½
|Houston
|20
|58
|.256
|35
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Denver
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|2
|Portland
|27
|50
|.351
|18½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|55
|.286
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|Golden State
|49
|29
|.628
|13½
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|46
|.403
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday
Washington 135, Dallas 103
Toronto 102, Orlando 89
Boston 128, Indiana 123
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119
Memphis 122, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Houston 117
San Antonio 130, Portland 111
Minnesota 136, Denver 130
New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111
Saturday
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Today
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
MIAMI 127,
CHICAGO 109
MIAMI (127): Butler 7-12 6-7 22, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Adebayo 7-9 2-2 16, Lowry 6-11 5-5 19, Strus 4-8 0-0 10, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-7 2-3 8, Dedmon 6-9 2-3 14, Yurtseven 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 6-16 1-3 19, Vincent 4-6 2-2 13. Totals 44-82 22-27 127.
CHICAGO (109): Caruso 0-2 0-0 0, DeRozan 6-18 13-13 26, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 12, Dosunmu 5-10 0-0 11, LaVine 11-21 6-6 33, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-1 1-1 3, Thompson 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 4-6 3-4 12, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-6 1-1 8, White 0-9 2-2 2. Totals 37-86 26-29 109.
|Miami
|31
|35
|32
|29
|—
|127
|Chicago
|30
|27
|22
|30
|—
|109
3-Point Goals—Miami 17-34 (Herro 6-7, Vincent 3-4, Butler 2-3, Strus 2-4, Lowry 2-5, Robinson 2-7, Highsmith 0-1, Dedmon 0-3), Chicago 9-34 (LaVine 5-12, Williams 1-1, Green 1-2, DeRozan 1-4, Dosunmu 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Vucevic 0-3, White 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 41 (Herro, Tucker 8), Chicago 39 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Miami 28 (Lowry 10), Chicago 21 (Vucevic 5). Total Fouls—Miami 21, Chicago 19. A—21,697 (20,917).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Raptors
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Motor City
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Delaware
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Capital City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|College Park
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Long Island
|18
|15
|.545
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Westchester
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|MAD ANTS
|17
|17
|.500
|8
|Maine
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|15
|19
|.441
|10
|Lakeland
|11
|21
|.344
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|24
|.273
|15½
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|16
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|.188
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|22
|11
|.667
|1½
|x-South Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|x-Birmingham
|18
|14
|.563
|5
|x-Texas
|19
|15
|.559
|5
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Santa Cruz
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Stockton
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|Austin
|13
|19
|.406
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|9
|23
|.281
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Friday
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115
Capital City 86, Long Island 77
Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114
Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112
Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91
Saturday*
Motor City 118, Cleveland 106
Raptors 119, Greensboro 113
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111
MAD ANTS 117, Westchester 99
Lakeland 121, Maine 118
Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114
Birmingham 126, Memphis 111
Windy City 106, Capital City 99
South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125
Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128
Texas 106, Austin 99
Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101
*end of regular season
MAD ANTS 117,
KNICKS 99
FORT WAYNE (117): York 8-17 3-3 25, Hinton 4-8 0-0 9, Bell 11-14 3-3 29, Adams 6-19 3-3 21, Lemon Jr. 7-13 0-0 14, Bradshaw 1-4 1-1 5, Rowsey1-1 0-0 3, Bigby-Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Baxter Jr. 2-5 1-5 6. Totals 42-85 12-14 117.
WESTCHESTER (131): King 12-16 0-0 29, Hunt 7-13 2-3 18, Hernandez 3-12 1-3 8, Hall1-6 0-1 3, Savage 2-4 0-0 4, Holder1-6 0-0 3, Walker 1-5 1-1 5, Simms 4-9 0-0 10, Rose 6-12 1-1 13, Elmore 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 40-86 5-9 99.
|Fort Wayne
|25
|41
|26
|25
|—
|117
|Westchester
|31
|22
|24
|22
|—
|99
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-35 (York 4-8, Hinton 1-4, Adams 3-11, Bell 1-3, Bradshaw 1-4, Rowsey 1-1 Baxter 1-2). Westchester 10-30 (King 5-8, Hunt 0-2, Hernandez 0-1, Hall 1-5, Holder 1-2, Walker 1-3, Simms 2-4, Rose 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 41 (Bell 11), Rochester 40 (Hunt 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (Lemon, Jr. 11),Westchester 24 (King, Hunt 5). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 15, Westchester 20.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story