Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 48 30 .615
Philadelphia 47 30 .610 ½
Toronto 45 32 .584
Brooklyn 40 38 .513 8
New York 34 44 .436 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 50 28 .641
Atlanta 41 37 .526 9
Charlotte 40 38 .513 10
Washington 34 43 .442 15½
Orlando 20 58 .256 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 29 .623
Chicago 45 33 .577
Cleveland 43 35 .551
Indiana 25 53 .321 23½
Detroit 22 56 .282 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705
x-Dallas 48 30 .615 7
New Orleans 34 43 .442 20½
San Antonio 32 45 .416 22½
Houston 20 58 .256 35

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 46 32 .590
Denver 46 32 .590
Minnesota 44 34 .564 2
Portland 27 50 .351 18½
Oklahoma City 22 55 .286 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 15 .805
Golden State 49 29 .628 13½
L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24½
L.A. Lakers 31 46 .403 31
Sacramento 29 49 .372 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday

Washington 135, Dallas 103

Toronto 102, Orlando 89

Boston 128, Indiana 123

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119

Memphis 122, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Houston 117

San Antonio 130, Portland 111

Minnesota 136, Denver 130

New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Saturday

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115

Miami 127, Chicago 109

Golden State 111, Utah 107

Today

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

MIAMI 127,

CHICAGO 109

MIAMI (127): Butler 7-12 6-7 22, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Adebayo 7-9 2-2 16, Lowry 6-11 5-5 19, Strus 4-8 0-0 10, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-7 2-3 8, Dedmon 6-9 2-3 14, Yurtseven 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 6-16 1-3 19, Vincent 4-6 2-2 13. Totals 44-82 22-27 127.

CHICAGO (109): Caruso 0-2 0-0 0, DeRozan 6-18 13-13 26, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 12, Dosunmu 5-10 0-0 11, LaVine 11-21 6-6 33, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-1 1-1 3, Thompson 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 4-6 3-4 12, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-6 1-1 8, White 0-9 2-2 2. Totals 37-86 26-29 109.

Miami 31 35 32 29 127
Chicago 30 27 22 30 109

3-Point Goals—Miami 17-34 (Herro 6-7, Vincent 3-4, Butler 2-3, Strus 2-4, Lowry 2-5, Robinson 2-7, Highsmith 0-1, Dedmon 0-3), Chicago 9-34 (LaVine 5-12, Williams 1-1, Green 1-2, DeRozan 1-4, Dosunmu 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Vucevic 0-3, White 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 41 (Herro, Tucker 8), Chicago 39 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Miami 28 (Lowry 10), Chicago 21 (Vucevic 5). Total Fouls—Miami 21, Chicago 19. A—21,697 (20,917).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Raptors 24 8 .750
x-Motor City 22 10 .688 2
x-Delaware 22 10 .688 2
x-Capital City 21 10 .677
College Park 20 13 .606
Long Island 18 15 .545
Grand Rapids 17 15 .531 7
Westchester 17 15 .531 7
MAD ANTS 17 17 .500 8
Maine 16 16 .500 8
Windy City 15 19 .441 10
Lakeland 11 21 .344 13
Greensboro 9 24 .273 15½
Wisconsin 8 24 .250 16
Cleveland 6 26 .188 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Rio Grande Valley 24 10 .706
x-Agua Caliente 22 11 .667
x-South Bay 21 11 .656 2
x-Birmingham 18 14 .563 5
x-Texas 19 15 .559 5
Iowa 15 17 .469 8
Santa Cruz 15 17 .469 8
Stockton 15 18 .455
Memphis 15 19 .441 9
Oklahoma City 15 20 .429
Austin 13 19 .406 10
Sioux Falls 14 21 .400 10½
Salt Lake City 9 23 .281 14

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115

Capital City 86, Long Island 77

Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114

Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112

Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91

Saturday*

Motor City 118, Cleveland 106

Raptors 119, Greensboro 113

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111

MAD ANTS 117, Westchester 99

Lakeland 121, Maine 118

Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114

Birmingham 126, Memphis 111

Windy City 106, Capital City 99

South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125

Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128

Texas 106, Austin 99

Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101

*end of regular season

MAD ANTS 117,

KNICKS 99

FORT WAYNE (117): York 8-17 3-3 25, Hinton 4-8 0-0 9, Bell 11-14 3-3 29, Adams 6-19 3-3 21, Lemon Jr. 7-13 0-0 14, Bradshaw 1-4 1-1 5, Rowsey1-1 0-0 3, Bigby-Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Baxter Jr. 2-5 1-5 6. Totals 42-85 12-14 117.

WESTCHESTER (131): King 12-16 0-0 29, Hunt 7-13 2-3 18, Hernandez 3-12 1-3 8, Hall1-6 0-1 3, Savage 2-4 0-0 4, Holder1-6 0-0 3, Walker 1-5 1-1 5, Simms 4-9 0-0 10, Rose 6-12 1-1 13, Elmore 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 40-86 5-9 99.

Fort Wayne 25 41 26 25 117
Westchester 31 22 24 22 99

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 12-35 (York 4-8, Hinton 1-4, Adams 3-11, Bell 1-3, Bradshaw 1-4, Rowsey 1-1 Baxter 1-2). Westchester 10-30 (King 5-8, Hunt 0-2, Hernandez 0-1, Hall 1-5, Holder 1-2, Walker 1-3, Simms 2-4, Rose 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 41 (Bell 11), Rochester 40 (Hunt 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 26 (Lemon, Jr. 11),Westchester 24 (King, Hunt 5). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 15, Westchester 20.

