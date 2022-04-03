NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 0

Saturday

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Dallas at San Jose, late

Today

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 63 39 16 6 2 86 232 179 Newfoundland 60 38 19 3 0 79 237 174 Worcester 63 29 28 4 2 64 210 217 Maine 64 29 28 4 3 65 206 215 Trois-Rivieres 61 28 28 4 1 61 203 218 Adirondack 64 26 35 3 0 55 187 246

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 66 41 21 3 1 86 204 173 Florida 66 37 19 6 4 84 217 172 Jacksonville 65 37 23 3 2 79 190 165 Greenville 64 29 26 5 4 67 181 180 Orlando 65 31 28 5 1 68 179 207 S. Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220 Norfolk 65 24 36 2 3 53 176 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 64 44 17 1 2 91 242 182 KOMETS 65 36 22 6 1 79 246 204 Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213 Kalamazoo 64 34 29 1 0 69 206 224 Wheeling 64 32 28 4 0 68 220 226 Iowa 65 27 29 8 1 63 207 233 Indy 65 29 31 2 3 63 203 212

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 66 38 25 2 1 79 219 211 Rapid City 65 33 22 5 5 76 214 206 Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173 Allen 62 29 25 7 1 66 207 213 Tulsa 65 32 28 3 2 69 195 203 Kansas City 65 29 31 4 1 63 191 221 Wichita 64 24 31 9 0 57 183 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, SO

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3, OT

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 5, KOMETS 4

Idaho 3, Florida 0

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Florida 3, Idaho 1

Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Rapid City at Utah, late

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

WINGS 4, KOMETS 2

Kalamazoo 1 1 2 — 4 Fort Wayne 1 0 1 — 2

1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Murray 6 (Slaker, Sorenson), 0:28. 2, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 15 (Graber, Tolkinen), 12:31. Penalties—Humitz Kal (bench - delay of game), 15:24; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 17:15.

2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 20 (Slaker, Bradford), 10:58. Penalties—Kattelus Kal (cross-checking), 4:15; Graber Fw (tripping), 6:08; Lambdin Kal (slashing), 16:30; Boudrias Fw (cross-checking), 18:15.

3rd Period—4, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 20 (Bradford), 5:52. 5, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 16 (Szydlowski, Brubacher), 18:24. 6, Kalamazoo, Bradford 19 (Taylor, Blaney), 19:56 (EN). Penalties—Jordan Kal (roughing, misconduct), 7:30; Masonius Fw (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 7:30; Wall Fw (holding), 7:30; Humitz Kal (holding), 16:17.

Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 13-14-13-40. Fort Wayne 8-12-17-37.

Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 4.

Goalies—Kalamazoo, Kielly 1-1-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Fort Wayne, Gray 0-1-0-0 (39 shots-36 saves).

A—8,122.

Referee—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen-Chad Fuller, Cameron Dykstra.