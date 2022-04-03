Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|67
|46
|15
|6
|98
|275
|195
|Toronto
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|252
|204
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|Boston
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|212
|181
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|Montreal
|68
|18
|39
|11
|47
|173
|258
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|161
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|Pittsburgh
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|231
|185
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|183
|183
|Columbus
|68
|32
|31
|5
|69
|221
|255
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|New Jersey
|67
|24
|38
|5
|53
|204
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|Minnesota
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|244
|207
|St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|Winnipeg
|69
|33
|26
|10
|76
|215
|216
|Chicago
|68
|24
|34
|10
|58
|184
|239
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|Los Angeles
|69
|36
|23
|10
|82
|199
|198
|Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|San Jose
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|175
|209
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 0
Saturday
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Dallas at San Jose, late
Today
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|63
|39
|16
|6
|2
|86
|232
|179
|Newfoundland
|60
|38
|19
|3
|0
|79
|237
|174
|Worcester
|63
|29
|28
|4
|2
|64
|210
|217
|Maine
|64
|29
|28
|4
|3
|65
|206
|215
|Trois-Rivieres
|61
|28
|28
|4
|1
|61
|203
|218
|Adirondack
|64
|26
|35
|3
|0
|55
|187
|246
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|66
|41
|21
|3
|1
|86
|204
|173
|Florida
|66
|37
|19
|6
|4
|84
|217
|172
|Jacksonville
|65
|37
|23
|3
|2
|79
|190
|165
|Greenville
|64
|29
|26
|5
|4
|67
|181
|180
|Orlando
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|179
|207
|S. Carolina
|67
|25
|36
|6
|0
|56
|170
|220
|Norfolk
|65
|24
|36
|2
|3
|53
|176
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|64
|44
|17
|1
|2
|91
|242
|182
|KOMETS
|65
|36
|22
|6
|1
|79
|246
|204
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|225
|213
|Kalamazoo
|64
|34
|29
|1
|0
|69
|206
|224
|Wheeling
|64
|32
|28
|4
|0
|68
|220
|226
|Iowa
|65
|27
|29
|8
|1
|63
|207
|233
|Indy
|65
|29
|31
|2
|3
|63
|203
|212
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|66
|38
|25
|2
|1
|79
|219
|211
|Rapid City
|65
|33
|22
|5
|5
|76
|214
|206
|Idaho
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|206
|173
|Allen
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|207
|213
|Tulsa
|65
|32
|28
|3
|2
|69
|195
|203
|Kansas City
|65
|29
|31
|4
|1
|63
|191
|221
|Wichita
|64
|24
|31
|9
|0
|57
|183
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, SO
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3, OT
Indy 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 7, Adirondack 0
Toledo 5, KOMETS 4
Idaho 3, Florida 0
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2
Allen 3, Kansas City 1
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Saturday
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Florida 3, Idaho 1
Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO
South Carolina 7, Orlando 3
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2
Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Rapid City at Utah, late
Today
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
WINGS 4, KOMETS 2
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Kalamazoo, Murray 6 (Slaker, Sorenson), 0:28. 2, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 15 (Graber, Tolkinen), 12:31. Penalties—Humitz Kal (bench - delay of game), 15:24; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 17:15.
2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 20 (Slaker, Bradford), 10:58. Penalties—Kattelus Kal (cross-checking), 4:15; Graber Fw (tripping), 6:08; Lambdin Kal (slashing), 16:30; Boudrias Fw (cross-checking), 18:15.
3rd Period—4, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 20 (Bradford), 5:52. 5, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 16 (Szydlowski, Brubacher), 18:24. 6, Kalamazoo, Bradford 19 (Taylor, Blaney), 19:56 (EN). Penalties—Jordan Kal (roughing, misconduct), 7:30; Masonius Fw (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 7:30; Wall Fw (holding), 7:30; Humitz Kal (holding), 16:17.
Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 13-14-13-40. Fort Wayne 8-12-17-37.
Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 4.
Goalies—Kalamazoo, Kielly 1-1-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Fort Wayne, Gray 0-1-0-0 (39 shots-36 saves).
A—8,122.
Referee—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen-Chad Fuller, Cameron Dykstra.
