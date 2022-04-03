The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Boston 12½ (221½) Washington
at Milwaukee (228) Dallas
Denver (OFF) at LA Lakers
at Indiana 2 (232½) Detroit
New York (215½) at Orlando
Philadelphia (224½) at Cleveland
at San Antonio 14½ (231½) Portland
Phoenix 14½ (226½) at Okla. City
at Toronto 3 (212½) Miami
Minnesota 12½ (243) at Houston
at Sacramento OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA Clippers 3 (OFF) New Orleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Ottawa -164 Detroit +136
Florida -255 at Buffalo +205
New York -176 at New Jersey +146
at Chicago -192 Arizona +158
Vegas -128 at Vancouver +106
at NY Rangers -300 Philadelphia +240
at Washington -140 Minnesota +116
Edmonton -210 at Anaheim +172
Dallas -130 at Seattle +108

