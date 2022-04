TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Kaleb Ort, LHP Derek Holland, OF Christian Stewart and INF Yolmer Sanchez to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INFs Ryan Kreidler, Jack Lopez and C Ryan Lavarnway to Toledo (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired C Jose Trevino from Texas in exchange for RHP Albert Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert and RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Jesse Chavez from Iowa (Triple-A East).

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Connor Mackey from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Kris Renfrow as EBUG. Activated F Liam MacDougall from reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Kylor Wall from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Devon Paliani from injured reserve.