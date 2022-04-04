AUTO RACING

Cup Series

TOYOTA OWNERS 400

At Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400 laps, 40 points.

2. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 40.

3. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 43.

4. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.

5. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 34.

6. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 44.

7. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 46.

8. (28) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 29.

9. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 37.

10. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 27.

11. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 26.

12. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 400, 25.

13. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 27.

14. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 33.

15. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chev., 400, 21.

17. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 399, 30.

18. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 399, 19.

19. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 34.

20. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399, 17.

21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398, 16.

22. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 15.

23. (5) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 14.

24. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 13.

25. (22) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (29) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 397, 11.

27. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chev., 396, 0.

28. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chv., 396, 9.

29. (36) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 396, 8.

30. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 7.

31. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 392, 6.

32. (23) Landon Cassill, Chev., 390, 0.

33. (35) JJ Yeley, Ford, 390, 0.

34. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 386, 3.

35. (27) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 291, 2.

36. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 241, 1.

37. (37) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 96, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 97.445 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 4 min., 43 sec.

Margin of Victory: .552 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-128; C.Bell 129-154; M.Truex 155-175; J.Logano 176; C.Bell 177-211; M.Truex 212-233; C.Bell 234; M.Truex 235-258; C.Bell 259; W.Byron 260-310; M.Truex 311-323; Ky.Busch 324; W.Byron 325-395; D.Hamlin 396-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 1 time for 128 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 122 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 80 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 63 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Bowman, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Blaney, 241; 2. C.Elliott, 241; 3. M.Truex, 222; 4. W.Byron, 218; 5. J.Logano, 215; 6. R.Chastain, 214; 7. A.Bowman, 212; 8. K.Harvick, 193; 9. C.Briscoe, 192; 10. Ky.Busch, 191; 11. A.Almirola, 184; 12. K.Larson, 183; 13. T.Reddick, 183; 14. D.Suárez, 171; 15. A.Cindric, 170; 16. A.Dillon, 158.

NHRA

FOUR WIDE NATIONALS AT THE STRIP

At Las Vegas

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Tony Schumacher; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Justin Ashley; 15. Rob Passey.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. John Force; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Tony Jurado; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Jason Rupert.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Cristian Cuadra; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Fernando Cuadra; 12. Steve Graham; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Camrie Caruso; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Chris McGaha.

Finals Results

Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.718 seconds, 338.00 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.756 seconds, 326.71 mph and Tony Schumacher, 4.713 seconds, 169.47 mph and Antron Brown, 5.086 seconds, 154.65 mph.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.914, 331.20 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.924, 324.44 and Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.943, 328.94 and Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.954, 321.35.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.668, 206.32 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.702, 196.13 and Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.684, 205.85 and Dallas Glenn, Camaro, broke.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Joey Severance, 5.277, 274.44 def. Johnny Ahten, 5.244, 278.23 and Chris Demke, 5.302, 272.45 and Jasmine Salinas, 5.337, 258.37.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.513, 266.85 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.525, 265.12 and Nick Januik, Camaro, 5.624, 258.91 and Chris Marshall, Camaro, broke.

Competition Eliminator

Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.603, 199.40 def. Doug Lambeck, Plymouth Sunfire, 8.459, 157.96.

Super Stock

Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.974, 145.74 def. Tony Hewes, Ford Mustang, 9.986, 131.00.

Stock Eliminator

Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Camaro, 8.579, 158.97 def. Doug Lambeck, Camaro, 10.348, 124.75.

Super Comp

Allison McKoane, Dragster, 9.065, 169.83 def. Michael Miller, Dragster, 9.051, 173.03.

Super Gas

Damon Bustamante, Chevy Corvette, 10.074, 158.52 def. Edwin Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 10.059, 165.05.

Top Sportsman

Ed Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 7.094, 187.63 def. Mike Ferderer, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.270, 184.65.

POINT STANDINGS

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 304; 2. Brittany Force, 300; 3. Mike Salinas, 297; 4. Justin Ashley, 270; 5. Clay Millican, 229; 6. Austin Prock, 198; 7. Tony Schumacher, 192.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 394; 2. Robert Hight, 385; 3. Ron Capps, 354; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 224; 5. John Force, 217; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 207; 7. Bob Tasca III, 193.

Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield, 349; 2. Erica Enders, 346; 3. Dallas Glenn, 272; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 271; 5. Mason McGaha, 246; 6. (tie) Greg Anderson, 213; Troy Coughlin Jr., 213.