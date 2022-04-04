Monday, April 04, 2022 1:30 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Philadelphia
|48
|30
|.615
|½
|Toronto
|45
|33
|.577
|3½
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|8½
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9½
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|59
|.253
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|3
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|54
|.316
|23½
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|6½
|New Orleans
|34
|43
|.442
|20½
|San Antonio
|33
|45
|.423
|22
|Houston
|20
|59
|.253
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|½
|Minnesota
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Portland
|27
|51
|.346
|19½
|Oklahoma City
|23
|55
|.295
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|x-Golden State
|49
|29
|.628
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Sunday
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT 121,
INDIANA 117
DETROIT (121): Bey 11-18 2-2 31, Livers 3-10 3-4 11, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, F.Jackson 6-13 5-7 19, Hayes 4-9 0-0 10, Olynyk 2-7 2-2 7, Key 5-11 1-2 12, Edwards 5-15 1-1 13, McGruder 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 43-99 14-18 121.
INDIANA (117): Brissett 7-14 2-2 20, Taylor 6-9 0-0 15, Bitadze 3-3 0-0 6, Haliburton 6-13 7-8 19, Hield 8-17 0-0 19, I.Jackson 8-10 3-5 19, Stephenson 1-4 0-0 2, J.Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 45-94 15-19 117.
|Detroit
|38
|24
|36
|23
|—
|121
|Indiana
|34
|32
|25
|26
|—
|117
3-Point Goals—Detroit 21-41 (Bey 7-9, McGruder 3-6, Hayes 2-3, F.Jackson 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Livers 2-7, Stewart 1-1, Key 1-2, Olynyk 1-2), Indiana 12-38 (Brissett 4-6, Taylor 3-3, Hield 3-12, Washington Jr. 2-8, J.Smith 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Haliburton 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 38 (Key 9), Indiana 58 (Brissett 10). Assists—Detroit 31 (Edwards 9), Indiana 33 (Haliburton 17). Total Fouls—Detroit 19, Indiana 21. A—17,407 (20,000).
INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS
Through April 2
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|56
|640
|254
|1695
|30.3
|Anttknmpo, MIL
|63
|650
|528
|1897
|30.1
|Embiid, PHI
|64
|612
|609
|1919
|30.0
|Young, ATL
|72
|671
|474
|2036
|28.3
|Doncic, DAL
|61
|604
|329
|1724
|28.3
|DeRozan, CHI
|73
|745
|506
|2045
|28.0
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Tatum, BOS
|73
|683
|389
|1977
|27.1
|Booker, PHO
|66
|637
|308
|1757
|26.6
|Jokic, DEN
|71
|715
|365
|1890
|26.6
|Mitchell, UTA
|65
|604
|257
|1695
|26.1
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Raptors
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Motor City
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Delaware
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Capital City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|x-College Park
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|x-Long Island
|18
|15
|.545
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Westchester
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|MAD ANTS
|17
|17
|.500
|8
|Maine
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|15
|19
|.441
|10
|Lakeland
|11
|21
|.344
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|24
|.273
|15½
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|16
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|.188
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|22
|11
|.667
|1½
|x-South Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|x-Birmingham
|18
|14
|.563
|5
|x-Texas
|19
|15
|.559
|5
|x-Santa Cruz
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Stockton
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|Austin
|13
|19
|.406
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|9
|23
|.281
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Saturday*
Motor City 118, Cleveland 106
Raptors 119, Greensboro 113
Lakeland 121, Maine 118, OT
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111
MAD ANTS 117, Westchester 99
Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114
Birmingham 126, Memphis 111
South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125
Windy City 106, Capital City 99
Texas 106, Austin 99
Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128
Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101
*End of regular season
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
Tuesday
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10:30 p.m.
Conference Semifinals
Thursday
College Park-Capital City winner at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Birmingham winner at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz-South Bay winner at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Long Island-Delaware winner at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Finals
Sunday
Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Final, TBD
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story