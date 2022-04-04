The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, April 04, 2022 1:30 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 30 .620
Philadelphia 48 30 .615 ½
Toronto 45 33 .577
Brooklyn 40 38 .513
New York 35 44 .443 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 51 28 .646
Atlanta 41 37 .526
Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½
Washington 34 44 .436 16½
Orlando 20 59 .253 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615
Chicago 45 33 .577 3
Cleveland 43 36 .544
Indiana 25 54 .316 23½
Detroit 23 56 .291 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705
x-Dallas 49 30 .620
New Orleans 34 43 .442 20½
San Antonio 33 45 .423 22
Houston 20 59 .253 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 47 32 .595
Utah 46 32 .590 ½
Minnesota 45 34 .570 2
Portland 27 51 .346 19½
Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 16 .795
x-Golden State 49 29 .628 13
L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24
L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31
Sacramento 29 49 .372 33

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115

Miami 127, Chicago 109

Golden State 111, Utah 107

Sunday

Boston 144, Washington 102

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112

Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118

Detroit 121, Indiana 117

New York 118, Orlando 88

Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 113, Portland 92

Miami 114, Toronto 109

Minnesota 139, Houston 132

Golden State at Sacramento, late

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

DETROIT 121,

INDIANA 117

DETROIT (121): Bey 11-18 2-2 31, Livers 3-10 3-4 11, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, F.Jackson 6-13 5-7 19, Hayes 4-9 0-0 10, Olynyk 2-7 2-2 7, Key 5-11 1-2 12, Edwards 5-15 1-1 13, McGruder 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 43-99 14-18 121.

INDIANA (117): Brissett 7-14 2-2 20, Taylor 6-9 0-0 15, Bitadze 3-3 0-0 6, Haliburton 6-13 7-8 19, Hield 8-17 0-0 19, I.Jackson 8-10 3-5 19, Stephenson 1-4 0-0 2, J.Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 45-94 15-19 117.

Detroit 38 24 36 23 121
Indiana 34 32 25 26 117

3-Point Goals—Detroit 21-41 (Bey 7-9, McGruder 3-6, Hayes 2-3, F.Jackson 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Livers 2-7, Stewart 1-1, Key 1-2, Olynyk 1-2), Indiana 12-38 (Brissett 4-6, Taylor 3-3, Hield 3-12, Washington Jr. 2-8, J.Smith 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Haliburton 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 38 (Key 9), Indiana 58 (Brissett 10). Assists—Detroit 31 (Edwards 9), Indiana 33 (Haliburton 17). Total Fouls—Detroit 19, Indiana 21. A—17,407 (20,000).

INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS

Through April 2

G FG FT PTS AVG
James, LAL 56 640 254 1695 30.3
Anttknmpo, MIL 63 650 528 1897 30.1
Embiid, PHI 64 612 609 1919 30.0
Young, ATL 72 671 474 2036 28.3
Doncic, DAL 61 604 329 1724 28.3
DeRozan, CHI 73 745 506 2045 28.0
Morant, MEM 56 573 311 1543 27.6
Tatum, BOS 73 683 389 1977 27.1
Booker, PHO 66 637 308 1757 26.6
Jokic, DEN 71 715 365 1890 26.6
Mitchell, UTA 65 604 257 1695 26.1
Curry, GS 64 535 275 1630 25.5

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Raptors 24 8 .750
x-Motor City 22 10 .688 2
x-Delaware 22 10 .688 2
x-Capital City 21 10 .677
x-College Park 20 13 .606
x-Long Island 18 15 .545
Grand Rapids 17 15 .531 7
Westchester 17 15 .531 7
MAD ANTS 17 17 .500 8
Maine 16 16 .500 8
Windy City 15 19 .441 10
Lakeland 11 21 .344 13
Greensboro 9 24 .273 15½
Wisconsin 8 24 .250 16
Cleveland 6 26 .188 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Rio Grande Valley 24 10 .706
x-Agua Caliente 22 11 .667
x-South Bay 21 11 .656 2
x-Birmingham 18 14 .563 5
x-Texas 19 15 .559 5
x-Santa Cruz 15 17 .469 8
Iowa 15 17 .469 8
Stockton 15 18 .455
Memphis 15 19 .441 9
Oklahoma City 15 20 .429
Austin 13 19 .406 10
Sioux Falls 14 21 .400 10½
Salt Lake City 9 23 .281 14

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Saturday*

Motor City 118, Cleveland 106

Raptors 119, Greensboro 113

Lakeland 121, Maine 118, OT

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 111

MAD ANTS 117, Westchester 99

Delaware 132, Wisconsin 114

Birmingham 126, Memphis 111

South Bay 128, Sioux Falls 125

Windy City 106, Capital City 99

Texas 106, Austin 99

Agua Caliente 130, Rio Grande Valley 128

Salt Lake City 104, Stockton 101

*End of regular season

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

Tuesday

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals

Thursday

College Park-Capital City winner at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Birmingham winner at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz-South Bay winner at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Long Island-Delaware winner at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Finals

Sunday

Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Final, TBD

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

