Monday, April 04, 2022 1:30 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|69
|48
|15
|6
|102
|287
|204
|Toronto
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|258
|207
|Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|18
|7
|93
|228
|192
|Boston
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|217
|183
|Detroit
|69
|26
|34
|9
|61
|197
|268
|Buffalo
|70
|25
|34
|11
|61
|193
|248
|Ottawa
|68
|25
|37
|6
|56
|181
|221
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|44
|20
|6
|94
|214
|185
|Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|Washington
|69
|37
|22
|10
|84
|226
|202
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|190
|186
|Columbus
|69
|32
|32
|5
|69
|223
|260
|Philadelphia
|69
|22
|36
|11
|55
|179
|246
|New Jersey
|69
|24
|39
|6
|54
|213
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|Minnesota
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|252
|209
|St. Louis
|68
|38
|20
|10
|86
|245
|201
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|Dallas
|67
|39
|25
|3
|81
|200
|200
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|Chicago
|70
|24
|35
|11
|59
|188
|247
|Arizona
|69
|22
|42
|5
|49
|176
|249
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|68
|40
|19
|9
|89
|238
|171
|Los Angeles
|71
|38
|23
|10
|86
|205
|202
|Edmonton
|70
|40
|25
|5
|85
|249
|225
|Vegas
|71
|39
|28
|4
|82
|227
|210
|Vancouver
|70
|32
|28
|10
|74
|198
|202
|Anaheim
|71
|28
|31
|12
|68
|199
|230
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|Seattle
|68
|21
|41
|6
|48
|178
|241
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Sunday
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Washington 1
Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1
Dallas at Seattle, late
Today
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
OTTAWA 5, DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Ottawa
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period—1, Detroit, Rasmussen 10 (Vrana, Hronek), 7:21. 2, Ottawa, Zub 6 (Joseph, Tkachuk), 18:18. Penalties—Veleno, DET (Hooking), 7:53; Walman, DET (High Sticking), 15:01.
Second Period—3, Ottawa, Norris 28 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 2:32 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Norris 29 (Holden, Joseph), 14:16. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Interference), 2:12; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 5:54; Watson, OTT (Hooking), 8:43.
Third Period—5, Detroit, Larkin 29 (Hronek, Staal), 12:35. 6, Ottawa, Norris 30 (Joseph, Zaitsev), 18:23 (en). 7, Ottawa, Zaitsev 2, 19:15 (en). Penalties—Zaitsev, OTT (Holding), 14:06.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 6-9-17—32. Ottawa 14-14-8—36.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-12-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 16-14-3 (32-30).
A—16,402 (18,572). T—2:27.
Referees—Mitch Dunning, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.
ARIZONA 3,
CHICAGO 2, OT
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 20 (DeBrincat), 1:15. Penalties—Capobianco, ARI (Slashing), 12:14.
Second Period—2, Arizona, Carcone 2 (Stralman), 6:25. 3, Arizona, Boyd 13 (Gostisbehere, Mayo), 10:01. Penalties—Ladd, ARI (Tripping), 11:08; Dach, CHI (Hooking), 18:45.
Third Period—4, Chicago, Kane 22 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 5:33 (pp). Penalties—Capobianco, ARI (Holding Stick), 4:47.
Overtime—5, Arizona, Gostisbehere 11 (Schmaltz, Kessel), 4:45 (pp). Penalties—Kane, CHI (High Sticking), 4:12.
Shots on Goal—Arizona 6-15-8-6—35. Chicago 11-5-13-2—31.
Power-play opportunities—Arizona 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies—Arizona, Vejmelka 12-27-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 4-10-6 (35-32).
A—19,869 (19,717). T—2:30.
Referees—Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|64
|39
|16
|7
|2
|87
|235
|183
|Newfoundlnd
|61
|39
|19
|3
|0
|81
|240
|175
|Maine
|65
|30
|28
|4
|3
|67
|210
|215
|Trois-Rivieres
|62
|29
|28
|4
|1
|63
|207
|221
|Worcester
|64
|29
|29
|4
|2
|64
|211
|220
|Adirondack
|65
|26
|36
|3
|0
|55
|187
|250
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|67
|42
|21
|3
|1
|88
|208
|176
|Florida
|66
|37
|19
|6
|4
|84
|217
|172
|Jacksonville
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|190
|168
|Orlando
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|179
|207
|Greenville
|65
|29
|27
|5
|4
|67
|184
|184
|S. Carolina
|67
|25
|36
|6
|0
|56
|170
|220
|Norfolk
|66
|25
|36
|2
|3
|55
|179
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|65
|45
|17
|1
|2
|93
|246
|183
|KOMETS
|66
|36
|23
|6
|1
|79
|247
|209
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|225
|213
|Wheeling
|65
|33
|28
|4
|0
|70
|225
|227
|Kalamazoo
|65
|34
|30
|1
|0
|69
|207
|228
|Indy
|66
|30
|31
|2
|3
|65
|209
|214
|Iowa
|66
|27
|30
|8
|1
|63
|209
|239
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|66
|34
|22
|5
|5
|78
|218
|209
|Utah
|67
|38
|26
|2
|1
|79
|222
|215
|Idaho
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|206
|173
|Tulsa
|67
|33
|28
|3
|3
|72
|201
|207
|Allen
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|211
|219
|Kansas City
|66
|29
|31
|4
|2
|64
|193
|224
|Wichita
|65
|25
|31
|9
|0
|59
|186
|229
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO
Florida 3, Idaho 1
South Carolina 7, Orlando 3
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO
Rapid City 4, Utah 3
Sunday
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Maine 4, Adirondack 0
Allen 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3, OT
Wheeling 5, KOMETS 1
Indy 6, Iowa 2
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Norfolk 3, Jacksonville 0
Today
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
NAILERS 5, KOMETS 1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Wheeling
|0
|3
|2
|—
|5
1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-No Penalties.
2nd Period—1, Wheeling, Ortiz 12 (Desruisseaux, Cockrell), 7:37. 2, Wheeling, Doherty 15 (Almeida, Bafia), 12:45. 3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 17 (Brubacher), 16:43. 4, Wheeling, Desruisseaux 9 (Paré), 18:49. Penalties-Corrin Fw (slashing), 5:33.
3rd Period—5, Wheeling, Watling 30 (Josling, Ortiz), 10:02. 6, Wheeling, Maniscalco 16 (Smith, Houde), 17:53 (PP). Penalties-Ortiz Whl (interference), 6:42; Petruzzelli Fw (elbowing), 15:54; Kennedy Fw (roughing), 18:01; Bafia Whl (roughing), 18:01; Graber Fw (tripping), 18:48.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-8-10-31. Wheeling 13-6-5-24.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 1; Wheeling 1 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Culina 5-7-0-0 (22 shots-18 saves); Gray 0-1-0-0 (2 shots-1 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 5-4-2-0 (31 shots-30 saves).
A—1,422. Referee—John Lindner.
Linesmen—Joe Sherman, Austin March.
