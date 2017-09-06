NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207 Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192 Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183 Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260 Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201 Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 Dallas 67 39 25 3 81 200 200 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Arizona 69 22 42 5 49 176 249

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171 Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202 Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 Seattle 68 21 41 6 48 178 241

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Dallas at Seattle, late

Today

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

OTTAWA 5, DETROIT 2

Detroit 1 0 1 — 2 Ottawa 1 2 2 — 5

First Period—1, Detroit, Rasmussen 10 (Vrana, Hronek), 7:21. 2, Ottawa, Zub 6 (Joseph, Tkachuk), 18:18. Penalties—Veleno, DET (Hooking), 7:53; Walman, DET (High Sticking), 15:01.

Second Period—3, Ottawa, Norris 28 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 2:32 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Norris 29 (Holden, Joseph), 14:16. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Interference), 2:12; DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 5:54; Watson, OTT (Hooking), 8:43.

Third Period—5, Detroit, Larkin 29 (Hronek, Staal), 12:35. 6, Ottawa, Norris 30 (Joseph, Zaitsev), 18:23 (en). 7, Ottawa, Zaitsev 2, 19:15 (en). Penalties—Zaitsev, OTT (Holding), 14:06.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 6-9-17—32. Ottawa 14-14-8—36.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-12-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 16-14-3 (32-30).

A—16,402 (18,572). T—2:27.

Referees—Mitch Dunning, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.

ARIZONA 3,

CHICAGO 2, OT

Arizona 0 2 0 1 — 3 Chicago 1 0 1 0 — 2

First Period—1, Chicago, Strome 20 (DeBrincat), 1:15. Penalties—Capobianco, ARI (Slashing), 12:14.

Second Period—2, Arizona, Carcone 2 (Stralman), 6:25. 3, Arizona, Boyd 13 (Gostisbehere, Mayo), 10:01. Penalties—Ladd, ARI (Tripping), 11:08; Dach, CHI (Hooking), 18:45.

Third Period—4, Chicago, Kane 22 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 5:33 (pp). Penalties—Capobianco, ARI (Holding Stick), 4:47.

Overtime—5, Arizona, Gostisbehere 11 (Schmaltz, Kessel), 4:45 (pp). Penalties—Kane, CHI (High Sticking), 4:12.

Shots on Goal—Arizona 6-15-8-6—35. Chicago 11-5-13-2—31.

Power-play opportunities—Arizona 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—Arizona, Vejmelka 12-27-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 4-10-6 (35-32).

A—19,869 (19,717). T—2:30.

Referees—Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 64 39 16 7 2 87 235 183 Newfoundlnd 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175 Maine 65 30 28 4 3 67 210 215 Trois-Rivieres 62 29 28 4 1 63 207 221 Worcester 64 29 29 4 2 64 211 220 Adirondack 65 26 36 3 0 55 187 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 67 42 21 3 1 88 208 176 Florida 66 37 19 6 4 84 217 172 Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 190 168 Orlando 65 31 28 5 1 68 179 207 Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184 S. Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220 Norfolk 66 25 36 2 3 55 179 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 65 45 17 1 2 93 246 183 KOMETS 66 36 23 6 1 79 247 209 Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213 Wheeling 65 33 28 4 0 70 225 227 Kalamazoo 65 34 30 1 0 69 207 228 Indy 66 30 31 2 3 65 209 214 Iowa 66 27 30 8 1 63 209 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209 Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215 Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173 Tulsa 67 33 28 3 3 72 201 207 Allen 64 30 26 7 1 68 211 219 Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224 Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3, OT

Wheeling 5, KOMETS 1

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Norfolk 3, Jacksonville 0

Today

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

NAILERS 5, KOMETS 1

Fort Wayne 0 1 0 — 1 Wheeling 0 3 2 — 5

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-No Penalties.

2nd Period—1, Wheeling, Ortiz 12 (Desruisseaux, Cockrell), 7:37. 2, Wheeling, Doherty 15 (Almeida, Bafia), 12:45. 3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 17 (Brubacher), 16:43. 4, Wheeling, Desruisseaux 9 (Paré), 18:49. Penalties-Corrin Fw (slashing), 5:33.

3rd Period—5, Wheeling, Watling 30 (Josling, Ortiz), 10:02. 6, Wheeling, Maniscalco 16 (Smith, Houde), 17:53 (PP). Penalties-Ortiz Whl (interference), 6:42; Petruzzelli Fw (elbowing), 15:54; Kennedy Fw (roughing), 18:01; Bafia Whl (roughing), 18:01; Graber Fw (tripping), 18:48.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-8-10-31. Wheeling 13-6-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 1; Wheeling 1 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Culina 5-7-0-0 (22 shots-18 saves); Gray 0-1-0-0 (2 shots-1 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 5-4-2-0 (31 shots-30 saves).

A—1,422. Referee—John Lindner.

Linesmen—Joe Sherman, Austin March.