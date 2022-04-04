TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHP Miguel Castro from the New York Mets in exchange for LHP Joely Rodriguez. Optioned Cs Rob Brantly, David Freitas, Max McDowell and RHP Shelby Miller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Nick Margevicius to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with OF Mitch Haniger on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired C Zack Collins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for C Reese McGuire. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reassigned OF Braden Bishop, INF Matt Davidson and C Juan Graterol to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned Cs Carlos Perez and Brian Serven to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned RHPs Chase De Jong and Eric Hanhold to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Harrison Bader on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Holiday from Oakland in exchange for RHP Adrian Martinez and INF Euribiel Angeles.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Kervin Castro and Jakob Junis to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned INFs Alex Blandino, Arquimedes Gamboa, Jason Krizan, OFs Austin Dean, Luis Gonzalez, RHP Taylor Williams and C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with CF Victor Robles on a two-year contract. Reassigned RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Gerardo Parra to minor league camp. Announced OF Andrew Stevenson has declined free agency and accepted assignment to Rochester (Triple-A East). Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester.

BASKETBALL

NBA

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Braxton Key to a two-way contract. Signed G Carsen Edwards to a rest-of-season contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks and G Kris Dunn to 10-day contracts.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reinstated W Andrew Ladd from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated LW/C Johan Larsson from injured reserve.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Kris Renfrow.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Matthew Barnaby from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski and D Sean Giles on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAP RATS — Released D Adam Parsells.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Added D Gally Dalton to active roster.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Reece Harsch. Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve. Placed F John Albert on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended D Harrison Markelok.