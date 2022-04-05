The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, April 05, 2022

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 30 .620
Philadelphia 48 30 .615 ½
Toronto 45 33 .577
Brooklyn 40 38 .513
New York 35 44 .443 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 51 28 .646
Atlanta 41 37 .526
Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½
Washington 34 44 .436 16½
Orlando 20 59 .253 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615
Chicago 45 33 .577 3
Cleveland 43 36 .544
Indiana 25 54 .316 23½
Detroit 23 56 .291 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705
x-Dallas 49 30 .620
New Orleans 34 43 .442 20½
San Antonio 33 45 .423 22
Houston 20 59 .253 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 47 32 .595
Utah 46 32 .590 ½
Minnesota 45 34 .570 2
Portland 27 51 .346 19½
Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 16 .795
x-Golden State 49 29 .628 13
L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24
L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31
Sacramento 29 49 .372 33

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday

Boston 144, Washington 102

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112

Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118

Detroit 121, Indiana 117

New York 118, Orlando 88

Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 113, Portland 92

Miami 114, Toronto 109

Minnesota 139, Houston 132

Golden State 109, Sacramento 90

L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Includes Games Of April 3

SCORING AVERAGE

G FG FT PTS AVG
James, LAL 56 640 254 1695 30.3
Embiid, PHI 65 624 626 1963 30.2
Antkounmpo, MIL 64 662 532 1925 30.1
Doncic, DAL 62 613 340 1756 28.3
Young, ATL 72 671 474 2036 28.3
DeRozan, CHI 73 745 506 2045 28.0
Morant, MEM 56 573 311 1543 27.6
Tatum, BOS 74 692 392 1999 27.0
Jokic, DEN 72 730 373 1928 26.8
Booker, PHO 66 637 308 1757 26.6
Mitchell, UTA 65 604 257 1695 26.1
Curry, GS 64 535 275 1630 25.5
LaVine, CHI 65 554 314 1605 24.7
Towns, MIN 72 625 377 1771 24.6
Gilgs-Alxndr, OKC 56 477 328 1371 24.5
Brown, BOS 63 550 234 1494 23.7
Fox, SAC 59 516 261 1367 23.2
Siakam, TOR 65 558 265 1454 22.4
Garland, CLE 65 515 208 1404 21.6

REBOUNDS

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 62 227 685 912 14.7
Jokic, DEN 72 201 785 986 13.7
Sabonis, SAC 62 201 551 752 12.1
Capela, ATL 70 261 568 829 11.8
Antkounmpo, MIL 64 129 616 745 11.6
Embiid, PHI 65 139 614 753 11.6
Valanciunas, NO 72 223 611 834 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 70 139 647 786 11.2
Nurkic, POR 56 167 452 619 11.1
Allen, CLE 56 192 410 602 10.8
Carter, ORL 62 139 509 648 10.5
Ayton, PHO 56 141 429 570 10.2
Wood, HOU 68 110 576 686 10.1
Adams, MEM 73 340 388 728 10.0
Randle, NY 72 125 591 716 9.9
Towns, MIN 72 187 517 704 9.8
Williams, BOS 61 238 350 588 9.6

ASSISTS

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 63 674 10.7
Young, ATL 72 692 9.6
Murray, SA 67 620 9.3
Doncic, DAL 62 538 8.7
Garland, CLE 65 562 8.6
Haliburton, IND 74 604 8.2
Jokic, DEN 72 574 8.0
Lowry, MIA 62 471 7.6
Ball, CHA 71 530 7.5
Westbrook, LAL 77 547 7.1
Russell, MIN 64 449 7.0
Holiday, MIL 63 427 6.8
Morant, MEM 56 375 6.7
VanVleet, TOR 64 425 6.6
Curry, GS 64 404 6.3
James, LAL 56 349 6.2

STEALS

G STL AVG
Murray, SA 67 135 2.0
Paul, PHO 63 117 1.9
Trent, TOR 66 117 1.8
Thybulle, PHI 63 111 1.8
VanVleet, TOR 64 109 1.7
Smart, BOS 68 115 1.7
Holiday, MIL 63 105 1.7
Jones, NO 75 124 1.7
Ball, CHA 71 113 1.6
Edwards, MIN 69 103 1.5
Mitchell, UTA 65 97 1.5
Melton, MEM 69 102 1.5

BLOCKS

G BLK AVG
Jackson, MEM 75 169 2.3
Williams, BOS 61 134 2.2
Gobert, UTA 62 131 2.1
Robinson, NY 72 133 1.9
Poeltl, SA 65 114 1.8
Mobley, CLE 67 109 1.6
Bamba, ORL 68 110 1.6
Whiteside, UTA 61 91 1.5
Embiid, PHI 65 96 1.5

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

Today

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals

Thursday

College Park-Capital City winner at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Birmingham winner at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz-South Bay winner at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Long Island-Delaware winner at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Finals

Sunday

Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Final, TBD

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

