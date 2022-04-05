Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Philadelphia
|48
|30
|.615
|½
|Toronto
|45
|33
|.577
|3½
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|8½
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9½
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|59
|.253
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|3
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|54
|.316
|23½
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|6½
|New Orleans
|34
|43
|.442
|20½
|San Antonio
|33
|45
|.423
|22
|Houston
|20
|59
|.253
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|½
|Minnesota
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Portland
|27
|51
|.346
|19½
|Oklahoma City
|23
|55
|.295
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|x-Golden State
|49
|29
|.628
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State 109, Sacramento 90
L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Includes Games Of April 3
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|56
|640
|254
|1695
|30.3
|Embiid, PHI
|65
|624
|626
|1963
|30.2
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|64
|662
|532
|1925
|30.1
|Doncic, DAL
|62
|613
|340
|1756
|28.3
|Young, ATL
|72
|671
|474
|2036
|28.3
|DeRozan, CHI
|73
|745
|506
|2045
|28.0
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Tatum, BOS
|74
|692
|392
|1999
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|72
|730
|373
|1928
|26.8
|Booker, PHO
|66
|637
|308
|1757
|26.6
|Mitchell, UTA
|65
|604
|257
|1695
|26.1
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|65
|554
|314
|1605
|24.7
|Towns, MIN
|72
|625
|377
|1771
|24.6
|Gilgs-Alxndr, OKC
|56
|477
|328
|1371
|24.5
|Brown, BOS
|63
|550
|234
|1494
|23.7
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
|Siakam, TOR
|65
|558
|265
|1454
|22.4
|Garland, CLE
|65
|515
|208
|1404
|21.6
REBOUNDS
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|62
|227
|685
|912
|14.7
|Jokic, DEN
|72
|201
|785
|986
|13.7
|Sabonis, SAC
|62
|201
|551
|752
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|70
|261
|568
|829
|11.8
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|64
|129
|616
|745
|11.6
|Embiid, PHI
|65
|139
|614
|753
|11.6
|Valanciunas, NO
|72
|223
|611
|834
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|70
|139
|647
|786
|11.2
|Nurkic, POR
|56
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|Allen, CLE
|56
|192
|410
|602
|10.8
|Carter, ORL
|62
|139
|509
|648
|10.5
|Ayton, PHO
|56
|141
|429
|570
|10.2
|Wood, HOU
|68
|110
|576
|686
|10.1
|Adams, MEM
|73
|340
|388
|728
|10.0
|Randle, NY
|72
|125
|591
|716
|9.9
|Towns, MIN
|72
|187
|517
|704
|9.8
|Williams, BOS
|61
|238
|350
|588
|9.6
ASSISTS
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|63
|674
|10.7
|Young, ATL
|72
|692
|9.6
|Murray, SA
|67
|620
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|62
|538
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|65
|562
|8.6
|Haliburton, IND
|74
|604
|8.2
|Jokic, DEN
|72
|574
|8.0
|Lowry, MIA
|62
|471
|7.6
|Ball, CHA
|71
|530
|7.5
|Westbrook, LAL
|77
|547
|7.1
|Russell, MIN
|64
|449
|7.0
|Holiday, MIL
|63
|427
|6.8
|Morant, MEM
|56
|375
|6.7
|VanVleet, TOR
|64
|425
|6.6
|Curry, GS
|64
|404
|6.3
|James, LAL
|56
|349
|6.2
STEALS
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Murray, SA
|67
|135
|2.0
|Paul, PHO
|63
|117
|1.9
|Trent, TOR
|66
|117
|1.8
|Thybulle, PHI
|63
|111
|1.8
|VanVleet, TOR
|64
|109
|1.7
|Smart, BOS
|68
|115
|1.7
|Holiday, MIL
|63
|105
|1.7
|Jones, NO
|75
|124
|1.7
|Ball, CHA
|71
|113
|1.6
|Edwards, MIN
|69
|103
|1.5
|Mitchell, UTA
|65
|97
|1.5
|Melton, MEM
|69
|102
|1.5
BLOCKS
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Jackson, MEM
|75
|169
|2.3
|Williams, BOS
|61
|134
|2.2
|Gobert, UTA
|62
|131
|2.1
|Robinson, NY
|72
|133
|1.9
|Poeltl, SA
|65
|114
|1.8
|Mobley, CLE
|67
|109
|1.6
|Bamba, ORL
|68
|110
|1.6
|Whiteside, UTA
|61
|91
|1.5
|Embiid, PHI
|65
|96
|1.5
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
Today
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10:30 p.m.
Conference Semifinals
Thursday
College Park-Capital City winner at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Birmingham winner at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz-South Bay winner at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Long Island-Delaware winner at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Finals
Sunday
Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Final, TBD
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
