Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204
Toronto 69 45 19 5 95 264 209
Boston 69 44 20 5 93 220 185
Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198
Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268
Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248
Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221
Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164
N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185
Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188
Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202
N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186
Columbus 70 32 32 6 70 225 263
Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246
New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189
Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209
St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202
Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199
Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219
Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247
Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171
Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202
Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225
Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210
Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202
Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230
San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218
Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Today

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 3

GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 69 40 65 105
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 50 51 101
Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 69 24 73 97
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 68 32 60 92
Auston Matthews, TOR 63 51 37 88
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 67 39 46 85
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 68 32 52 84
Nazem Kadri, COL 65 26 57 83
Artemi Panarin, NYR 65 19 63 82
J.T. Miller, VAN 68 29 53 82
Mikko Rantanen, COL 66 35 47 82
Kyle Connor, WPG 67 41 41 82
Roman Josi, NSH 66 18 63 81
Mitch Marner, TOR 59 28 53 81
Patrick Kane, CHI 66 22 58 80

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Reading 64 39 16 7 2 87 235 183
x-Newfoundlnd 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175
Maine 65 30 28 4 3 67 210 215
Trois-Rivieres 62 29 28 4 1 63 207 221
Worcester 64 29 29 4 2 64 211 220
Adirondack 65 26 36 3 0 55 187 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Atlanta 67 42 21 3 1 88 208 176
x-Florida 67 38 19 6 4 86 220 174
Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 190 168
Orlando 66 31 28 6 1 69 181 210
Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184
S. Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220
Norfolk 66 25 36 2 3 55 179 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
xy-Toledo 65 45 17 1 2 93 246 183
KOMETS 66 36 23 6 1 79 247 209
Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213
Wheeling 65 33 28 4 0 70 225 227
Kalamazoo 65 34 30 1 0 69 207 228
Indy 66 30 31 2 3 65 209 214
Iowa 66 27 30 8 1 63 209 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209
Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215
Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173
Tulsa 67 33 28 3 3 72 201 207
Allen 64 30 26 7 1 68 211 219
Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224
Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3, OT

Wheeling 5, KOMETS 1

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Norfolk 3, Jacksonville 0

Monday

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Today

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

