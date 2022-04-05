Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|69
|48
|15
|6
|102
|287
|204
|Toronto
|69
|45
|19
|5
|95
|264
|209
|Boston
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|220
|185
|Tampa Bay
|69
|43
|19
|7
|93
|230
|198
|Detroit
|69
|26
|34
|9
|61
|197
|268
|Buffalo
|70
|25
|34
|11
|61
|193
|248
|Ottawa
|68
|25
|37
|6
|56
|181
|221
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|44
|20
|6
|94
|214
|185
|Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|Washington
|69
|37
|22
|10
|84
|226
|202
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|190
|186
|Columbus
|70
|32
|32
|6
|70
|225
|263
|Philadelphia
|69
|22
|36
|11
|55
|179
|246
|New Jersey
|69
|24
|39
|6
|54
|213
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|Minnesota
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|252
|209
|St. Louis
|69
|39
|20
|10
|88
|250
|202
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|Dallas
|68
|39
|26
|3
|81
|201
|204
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|Chicago
|70
|24
|35
|11
|59
|188
|247
|Arizona
|70
|22
|43
|5
|49
|177
|254
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|68
|40
|19
|9
|89
|238
|171
|Los Angeles
|71
|38
|23
|10
|86
|205
|202
|Edmonton
|70
|40
|25
|5
|85
|249
|225
|Vegas
|71
|39
|28
|4
|82
|227
|210
|Vancouver
|70
|32
|28
|10
|74
|198
|202
|Anaheim
|71
|28
|31
|12
|68
|199
|230
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|Seattle
|69
|22
|41
|6
|50
|182
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Sunday
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Washington 1
Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1
Seattle 4, Dallas 1
Monday
Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Today
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
SCORING LEADERS
Through April 3
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|69
|40
|65
|105
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|70
|50
|51
|101
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|69
|24
|73
|97
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|68
|32
|60
|92
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|63
|51
|37
|88
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|67
|39
|46
|85
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|68
|32
|52
|84
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|65
|26
|57
|83
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|65
|19
|63
|82
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|68
|29
|53
|82
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|66
|35
|47
|82
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|67
|41
|41
|82
|Roman Josi, NSH
|66
|18
|63
|81
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|59
|28
|53
|81
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|66
|22
|58
|80
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|64
|39
|16
|7
|2
|87
|235
|183
|x-Newfoundlnd
|61
|39
|19
|3
|0
|81
|240
|175
|Maine
|65
|30
|28
|4
|3
|67
|210
|215
|Trois-Rivieres
|62
|29
|28
|4
|1
|63
|207
|221
|Worcester
|64
|29
|29
|4
|2
|64
|211
|220
|Adirondack
|65
|26
|36
|3
|0
|55
|187
|250
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Atlanta
|67
|42
|21
|3
|1
|88
|208
|176
|x-Florida
|67
|38
|19
|6
|4
|86
|220
|174
|Jacksonville
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|190
|168
|Orlando
|66
|31
|28
|6
|1
|69
|181
|210
|Greenville
|65
|29
|27
|5
|4
|67
|184
|184
|S. Carolina
|67
|25
|36
|6
|0
|56
|170
|220
|Norfolk
|66
|25
|36
|2
|3
|55
|179
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|65
|45
|17
|1
|2
|93
|246
|183
|KOMETS
|66
|36
|23
|6
|1
|79
|247
|209
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|225
|213
|Wheeling
|65
|33
|28
|4
|0
|70
|225
|227
|Kalamazoo
|65
|34
|30
|1
|0
|69
|207
|228
|Indy
|66
|30
|31
|2
|3
|65
|209
|214
|Iowa
|66
|27
|30
|8
|1
|63
|209
|239
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|66
|34
|22
|5
|5
|78
|218
|209
|Utah
|67
|38
|26
|2
|1
|79
|222
|215
|Idaho
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|206
|173
|Tulsa
|67
|33
|28
|3
|3
|72
|201
|207
|Allen
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|211
|219
|Kansas City
|66
|29
|31
|4
|2
|64
|193
|224
|Wichita
|65
|25
|31
|9
|0
|59
|186
|229
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO
Florida 3, Idaho 1
South Carolina 7, Orlando 3
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO
Rapid City 4, Utah 3
Sunday
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Maine 4, Adirondack 0
Allen 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3, OT
Wheeling 5, KOMETS 1
Indy 6, Iowa 2
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Norfolk 3, Jacksonville 0
Monday
Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT
Today
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story