NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 Toronto 69 45 19 5 95 264 209 Boston 69 44 20 5 93 220 185 Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 Columbus 70 32 32 6 70 225 263 Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171 Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202 Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Today

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 3

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 69 40 65 105 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 50 51 101 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 69 24 73 97 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 68 32 60 92 Auston Matthews, TOR 63 51 37 88 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 67 39 46 85 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 68 32 52 84 Nazem Kadri, COL 65 26 57 83 Artemi Panarin, NYR 65 19 63 82 J.T. Miller, VAN 68 29 53 82 Mikko Rantanen, COL 66 35 47 82 Kyle Connor, WPG 67 41 41 82 Roman Josi, NSH 66 18 63 81 Mitch Marner, TOR 59 28 53 81 Patrick Kane, CHI 66 22 58 80

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 64 39 16 7 2 87 235 183 x-Newfoundlnd 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175 Maine 65 30 28 4 3 67 210 215 Trois-Rivieres 62 29 28 4 1 63 207 221 Worcester 64 29 29 4 2 64 211 220 Adirondack 65 26 36 3 0 55 187 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Atlanta 67 42 21 3 1 88 208 176 x-Florida 67 38 19 6 4 86 220 174 Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 190 168 Orlando 66 31 28 6 1 69 181 210 Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184 S. Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220 Norfolk 66 25 36 2 3 55 179 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 65 45 17 1 2 93 246 183 KOMETS 66 36 23 6 1 79 247 209 Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213 Wheeling 65 33 28 4 0 70 225 227 Kalamazoo 65 34 30 1 0 69 207 228 Indy 66 30 31 2 3 65 209 214 Iowa 66 27 30 8 1 63 209 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209 Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215 Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173 Tulsa 67 33 28 3 3 72 201 207 Allen 64 30 26 7 1 68 211 219 Kansas City 66 29 31 4 2 64 193 224 Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3, SO

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2, SO

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3, OT

Wheeling 5, KOMETS 1

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Norfolk 3, Jacksonville 0

Monday

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Today

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.