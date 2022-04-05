Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|9
|(OFF)
|at Orlando
|Philadelphia
|12½
|(OFF)
|at Indiana
|at Miami
|5½
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at Toronto
|4
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at Brooklyn
|18
|(243½)
|Houston
|at Oklahoma City
|3½
|(223½)
|Portland
|at Minnesota
|12
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(OFF)
|at Chicago
|at Utah
|5
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at Denver
|6½
|(235½)
|San Antonio
|New Orleans
|8½
|(OFF)
|at Sacramento
|at Phoenix
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Ottawa
|-115
|at Montreal
|-102
|at Florida
|-169
|Toronto
|+144
|New York
|-164
|at New Jersey
|+136
|Carolina
|-255
|at Buffalo
|+205
|at Philadelphia
|-125
|Columbus
|+105
|at Pittsburgh
|-125
|Colorado
|+104
|Boston
|-196
|at Detroit
|+162
|Minnesota
|-115
|at Nashville
|-104
|at Dallas
|-134
|NY Islanders
|+114
|Edmonton
|-184
|at San Jose
|+152
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story