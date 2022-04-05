TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Announced free agent RHP Richard Rodriguez and free agent INFs Jose Rondon and Danny Santana have received 80-game suspensions after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Danish. Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 60-day IL. Reassigned RHP John Schreiber and OFs Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder to minor leagues. Transferred LHP Jay Groome and RHP Brayan Bello from Worcester (Triple-A East) to Portland (Double-A North East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned INF Romy Gonzalez and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Heasley to Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Angel Aerpa to NW Arkansas (Double-A Central). Reassigned RHPs Colton Brewer, Jose Cuas, Brad Peacock, Arodys Vizcaino, INFs Gabriel Cancel, Ivan Castillo, Clay Dungan, Vinnie Pasquantino, OFs Dairon Blanco, Brewer Hicken and Jacoby Jones to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHP Jake Faria and INF Daniel Robertson to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe. Designated C Jose Godoy for release or assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned IF Vimael Machin outright to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reassigned C Christian Bethancourt, INFs Drew Jackson, Dalton Kelly, Christian Lopes and Eric Thames to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East). Assigned LHP Manny Banuelos and OF Ender Inciarte to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Acquired RHP David McKay from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned INF Mike Ford to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHPs Jonathan Holder and Robert Gsellman, LHP Stephen Gonsalves and INF Steven Brault and Stephen Gonsalves to Iowa (AHL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Ty Blach from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Ryan Rolison on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Yency Almonte, Reyes Moronta, Shane Greene, Tomas Telis, C Tony Wolters, INF Eddy Alvarez, OFs Kevin Pillar and Stefan Romero to minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Mike Brockman vice president of facilities and projects and Tom Hecht to vice president of consumer experience. Optioned INF/OF Pable Reyes and RHP J.C. Mejia to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Luis Perdomo to minor league camp. Selected the contract of LHP Darren O’Day from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed OF Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andre Pallante on a contract. Reassigned LHP to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHP Connor Thomas, C Julio Rodriguez and INF Cory Spangenberg to minor league camp. Placed RHP Jake Flaherty on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Announced Cleveland head coach Bernie Bickerstaff has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating following a game against Philadelphia on April 3.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Ryan Bates to a four-year contract. Signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Chris Westry to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Nik Needham to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Jabrill Peppers.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tuscon (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso, D Jusso Valimake and C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Bowen Byram from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL) and placed on reserve.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced Jacksonville F Ben Hawerchuk has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game at Norfolk, on April 3. Announced Trois-Rivieres D Mathieu Gagnon has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game at Trois-Rivières, on April 3.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Samuel Harvey from bereavement leave.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed F Mason Mitchell on injured reserve, effective March 31. Suspended F Austin Alger.

INDY FUEL — Released D Chris Jones.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Olivier Rodrigue from injured reserve. Loaned Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL). eased G Lucas Renard as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).