The Masters

Qualifiers for the Masters

The 91 players eligible and expected to compete in the 86th Masters, to be played Thursday-Sunday. Tiger Woods is included, though he has not indicated if he will be playing. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-James Piot, a-Austin Greaser.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Laird Shepherd.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Keita Nakajima.

LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Aaron Jarvis.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2021 MASTERS: Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Webb Simpson.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs, Paul Casey.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2021 U.S. OPEN: Harris English, Guido Migliozzi.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2021 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay, Garrick Higgo, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Luke List, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Sepp Straka.

FIELD FROM THE 2021 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2021: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matthew Wolff, Lee Westwood, Mackenzie Hughes, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Takumi Kanaya.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ONE WEEK BEFORE THE MASTERS: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Cameron Young.

TEE TIMES

Thursday-Friday

8 a.m.-10:56 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun.

8:11 a.m.-11:18 a.m. — Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, a-Austin Greaser.

8:22 a.m.-11:29 a.m. — Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari.

8:33 a.m.-11:40 a.m. — Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi.

8:44 a.m.-11:51 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee.

8:55 a.m.-12:02 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young.

9:06 a.m.-12:13 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs.

9:17 a.m.-12:24 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, a-Aaron Jarvis.

9:39 a.m.-12:35 p.m. — Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes.

9:50 a.m.-12:57 p.m. — Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch.

10:01 a.m.-1:08 p.m. — Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry.

10:12 a.m.-1:19 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood.

10:23 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey.

10:34 a.m.-1:41 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann.

10:45 a.m.-1:52 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, a-James Piot.

10:56 a.m.-2:03 p.m. — Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau.

11:18 a.m.-8 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, a-Stewart Hagestad.

11:29 a.m.-8:11 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ.

11:40 a.m.-8:22 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis.

11:51 a.m.-8:33 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, a-Laird Shepherd.

12:02 p.m.-8:44 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya.

12:13 p.m.-8:55 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners.

12:24 p.m.-9:06 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert.

12:35 p.m.-9:17 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, a-Keita Nakajima.

12:57 p.m.-9:39 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im.

1:08 p.m.-9:50 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III.

1:19 p.m.-10:01 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns.

1:30 p.m.-10:12 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa.

1:41 p.m.-10:23 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm.

1:52 p.m.-10:34 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele.

2:03 p.m.-10:45 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy.

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,510. Par: 72.

Prize money: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021).

Television: Thursday-Friday,

3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last week: J.J. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Notes: Tiger Woods returns to top competition for the first time since the Masters in November 2020 because of a car crash nearly 14 months ago that severely injured his right leg. ... Rory McIlroy gets his eighth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters. Only five other players have won all four majors. ... Eight of the top 10 players in the world are 30 or younger. Scottie Scheffler will try to join Dustin Johnson, Woods, Fred Couples and Ian Woosnam as the only players to win the Masters while ranked No. 1 in the world. ... Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters. Watson is a two-time Masters champion. ... Sam Burns is the fourth player since 2013 to have won three times in a PGA Tour season before making his Masters debut. Of the previous three, only Jimmy Walker has finished in the top 10. ... The field will feature three former Asia-Pacific Amateur champions in defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world. No other major tour is in action this week.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

LPGA

Last week: Jennifer Kupcho won the Chevron Championship.

Next week: Lotte Championship in Hawaii

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

DP World

Last tournament: Ewen Ferguson won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Next tournament: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Champions

Last week: Steven Alker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Next week: ClubCorp Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Korn Ferry

Last week: T.J. Vogel won the Club Car Championship at The Landing Club.

Next week: Veritex Bank Championship.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.