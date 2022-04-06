The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, April 06, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Detroit OFF (OFF) Dallas
at New York -5½ (232) Brooklyn
at Chicago OFF (OFF) Boston
at Atlanta OFF (OFF) Washington
at Utah -17½ (223½) Oklahoma City
at LA Clippers OFF (OFF) Phoenix

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -146 at Washington +122
at Winnipeg -280 Detroit +225
at St. Louis -265 Seattle +215
Calgary -280 at Anaheim +225
at Vegas -164 Vancouver +138

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  