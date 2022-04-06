Wednesday, April 06, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
MLB — Suspended Milwaukee Brewers C Pedro Severion 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Lacastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David McKay and optioned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Placed RHP Stephen Ridings on the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet and OFs Billy Hamiltion and Steven Souza Jr. to the minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs A.L. Alexy, Glen Otto and Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL). Released RHP Brandon Workman and OF Jake Mariznick from their minor league contracts.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Nick Eubanks.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to a exclusive rights contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Armani Watts.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Jeff Anderson executive vice president and chief communications officer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz and DE Taco Charlton. Released QB Blake Bortles.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Greg Senat.
HOCKEY
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching and G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL) on loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Marian Hossa to a one-day contract and announced he will retire.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). Reassignned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned LW Viktor Lodin from Timra IK (SHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Parker Kelly from Belleville.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reinstated LW Scott Laughton from concussion protocol. Reassigned RW Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry-level contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Cale Fleury from Charlotte (AHL) to the active roster.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Reinstated D Jake Muzzin from concussion protocol.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Conor O’Brien to the active roster. Placed F Nick Rivera on injured reserve effective Mar. 21 and F Peter MacArthur on bereavement leave.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Cam Gray.
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed Fs Justin Misiak and Thomas Parrottino to the active roster.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van Os-Shaw to the active roster.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Matt Anderson to the active roster. Placed F Nick Isaacson on the reserve list and D Greg DiTomaso on injured reserve effective Mar. 31.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Zachary Tsekos to a professional tryout contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
