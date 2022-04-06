TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Milwaukee Brewers C Pedro Severion 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Lacastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David McKay and optioned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Placed RHP Stephen Ridings on the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet and OFs Billy Hamiltion and Steven Souza Jr. to the minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs A.L. Alexy, Glen Otto and Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL). Released RHP Brandon Workman and OF Jake Mariznick from their minor league contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Nick Eubanks.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to a exclusive rights contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Armani Watts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Jeff Anderson executive vice president and chief communications officer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz and DE Taco Charlton. Released QB Blake Bortles.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Greg Senat.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching and G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL) on loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Marian Hossa to a one-day contract and announced he will retire.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). Reassignned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned LW Viktor Lodin from Timra IK (SHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Parker Kelly from Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reinstated LW Scott Laughton from concussion protocol. Reassigned RW Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry-level contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Cale Fleury from Charlotte (AHL) to the active roster.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Reinstated D Jake Muzzin from concussion protocol.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Conor O’Brien to the active roster. Placed F Nick Rivera on injured reserve effective Mar. 21 and F Peter MacArthur on bereavement leave.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Cam Gray.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed Fs Justin Misiak and Thomas Parrottino to the active roster.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van Os-Shaw to the active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Matt Anderson to the active roster. Placed F Nick Isaacson on the reserve list and D Greg DiTomaso on injured reserve effective Mar. 31.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Zachary Tsekos to a professional tryout contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).