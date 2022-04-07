Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|½
|x-Toronto
|46
|33
|.582
|3½
|Brooklyn
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|New York
|35
|45
|.438
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|38
|.525
|10
|Charlotte
|40
|39
|.506
|11½
|Washington
|35
|45
|.438
|17
|Orlando
|21
|59
|.263
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|35
|.563
|4½
|Cleveland
|43
|37
|.538
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|24½
|Detroit
|23
|57
|.288
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|x-Dallas
|50
|30
|.625
|5½
|New Orleans
|35
|44
|.443
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|45
|.430
|21
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Denver
|47
|33
|.588
|½
|Minnesota
|45
|35
|.563
|2½
|Portland
|27
|52
|.342
|20
|Oklahoma City
|24
|55
|.304
|23
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|16
|.797
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|48
|.392
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday
Orlando 120, Cleveland 115
Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122
Toronto 118, Atlanta 108
Miami 144, Charlotte 115
Brooklyn 118, Houston 105
Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106
Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94
Washington 132, Minnesota 114
Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT
San Antonio 116, Denver 97
New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109
Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110
Wednesday
Dallas 131, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 110, New York 98
Boston 117, Chicago 94
Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Oklahoma City at Utah, late
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
BOSTON 117,
CHICAGO 94
BOSTON (117): Horford 7-7 0-0 17, Tatum 5-18 5-7 16, Theis 6-12 2-2 15, Brown 10-21 3-6 25, Smart 3-7 0-0 9, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Nesmith 3-4 0-0 8, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, B.Thomas 1-1 1-1 3, D.White 4-8 1-4 10, Pritchard 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 43-88 14-22 117.
CHICAGO (94): DeRozan 6-16 3-4 16, P.Williams 2-7 1-3 5, Vucevic 5-13 2-2 13, Dosunmu 3-4 0-0 7, LaVine 2-9 3-3 7, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Thompson 4-5 2-3 10, Bradley 2-3 1-2 5, C.White 3-6 2-2 10, Green 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 35-80 17-23 94.
|Boston
|32
|35
|24
|26
|—
|117
|Chicago
|19
|32
|16
|27
|—
|94
3-Point Goals—Boston 17-37 (Horford 3-3, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-6, Nesmith 2-3, Brown 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, D.White 1-2, Theis 1-4, Tatum 1-8, Hauser 0-1), Chicago 7-23 (C.White 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 1-1, Dosunmu 1-1, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hill 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-4, LaVine 0-5). Fouled Out—Boston 1 (Theis), Chicago None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Horford, Tatum 10), Chicago 40 (Vucevic 7). Assists—Boston 29 (Tatum 8), Chicago 19 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Chicago 22. A—21,095 (20,917)
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
Today
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Finals
Sunday
Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Final, TBD
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
