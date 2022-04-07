The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 30 .625
x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620 ½
x-Toronto 46 33 .582
Brooklyn 42 38 .525 8
New York 35 45 .438 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 52 28 .650
Atlanta 42 38 .525 10
Charlotte 40 39 .506 11½
Washington 35 45 .438 17
Orlando 21 59 .263 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 49 30 .620
x-Chicago 45 35 .563
Cleveland 43 37 .538
Indiana 25 55 .313 24½
Detroit 23 57 .288 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 24 .696
x-Dallas 50 30 .625
New Orleans 35 44 .443 20
San Antonio 34 45 .430 21
Houston 20 60 .250 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Utah 47 32 .595
Denver 47 33 .588 ½
Minnesota 45 35 .563
Portland 27 52 .342 20
Oklahoma City 24 55 .304 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 63 16 .797
x-Golden State 50 29 .633 13
L.A. Clippers 39 40 .494 24
L.A. Lakers 31 48 .392 32
Sacramento 29 51 .363 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday

Orlando 120, Cleveland 115

Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122

Toronto 118, Atlanta 108

Miami 144, Charlotte 115

Brooklyn 118, Houston 105

Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94

Washington 132, Minnesota 114

Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT

San Antonio 116, Denver 97

New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109

Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110

Wednesday

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 110, New York 98

Boston 117, Chicago 94

Atlanta 118, Washington 103

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

BOSTON 117,

CHICAGO 94

BOSTON (117): Horford 7-7 0-0 17, Tatum 5-18 5-7 16, Theis 6-12 2-2 15, Brown 10-21 3-6 25, Smart 3-7 0-0 9, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Nesmith 3-4 0-0 8, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, B.Thomas 1-1 1-1 3, D.White 4-8 1-4 10, Pritchard 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 43-88 14-22 117.

CHICAGO (94): DeRozan 6-16 3-4 16, P.Williams 2-7 1-3 5, Vucevic 5-13 2-2 13, Dosunmu 3-4 0-0 7, LaVine 2-9 3-3 7, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Thompson 4-5 2-3 10, Bradley 2-3 1-2 5, C.White 3-6 2-2 10, Green 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 35-80 17-23 94.

Boston 32 35 24 26 117
Chicago 19 32 16 27 94

3-Point Goals—Boston 17-37 (Horford 3-3, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-6, Nesmith 2-3, Brown 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, D.White 1-2, Theis 1-4, Tatum 1-8, Hauser 0-1), Chicago 7-23 (C.White 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 1-1, Dosunmu 1-1, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hill 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-4, LaVine 0-5). Fouled Out—Boston 1 (Theis), Chicago None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Horford, Tatum 10), Chicago 40 (Vucevic 7). Assists—Boston 29 (Tatum 8), Chicago 19 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Chicago 22. A—21,095 (20,917)

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

Today

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Finals

Sunday

Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Final, TBD

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  