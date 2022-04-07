Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-174
|at Chicago Cubs
|+146
|NY Mets
|-132
|at Washington
|+112
|Cleveland
|-120
|at Kansas City
|+102
|at St. Louis
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+172
|at Atlanta
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|at LA Angels
|-122
|Houston
|+104
|San Diego
|-158
|at Arizona
|+134
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Charlotte
|13½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at Toronto
|2
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at Milwaukee
|4½
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at New Orleans
|16½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at Minnesota
|7½
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|at Denver
|2½
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at Golden State
|11
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-255
|at Ottawa
|+205
|at NY Rangers
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at Columbus
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at New Jersey
|-150
|Montreal
|+125
|at Carolina
|-430
|Buffalo
|+330
|Toronto
|-142
|at Dallas
|+118
|at Chicago
|-146
|Seattle
|+122
|Vancouver
|-210
|at Arizona
|+172
|Edmonton
|-111
|at Los Angeles
|-108
|Calgary
|-240
|at San Jose
|+193
