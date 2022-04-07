The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -174 at Chicago Cubs +146
NY Mets -132 at Washington +112
Cleveland -120 at Kansas City +102
at St. Louis -205 Pittsburgh +172
at Atlanta -200 Cincinnati +168
at LA Angels -122 Houston +104
San Diego -158 at Arizona +134

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Charlotte 13½ (OFF) Orlando
at Toronto 2 (OFF) Philadelphia
at Milwaukee (OFF) Boston
at New Orleans 16½ (OFF) Portland
at Minnesota (OFF) San Antonio
at Denver (OFF) Memphis
at Golden State 11 (OFF) LA Lakers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -255 at Ottawa +205
at NY Rangers OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at Columbus -134 Philadelphia +112
at New Jersey -150 Montreal +125
at Carolina -430 Buffalo +330
Toronto -142 at Dallas +118
at Chicago -146 Seattle +122
Vancouver -210 at Arizona +172
Edmonton -111 at Los Angeles -108
Calgary -240 at San Jose +193

