Pittsburgh St. Louis

ab r h bi ab r h bi Vgelbch dh 3 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 2 1 1 Chvis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gldshmdt 1b 1 2 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 2 5 Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 Castillo 3b 3 0 0 0 Pujols dh 5 0 0 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 2 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 2 2 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 Pérez c 2 0 1 0 Park 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 30 0 6 0 Totals 31 9 8 9

Pittsburgh

000

000

000—0

St. Louis 130 001 04x—9

E—Newman (1), Crowe (1). DP—Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 3. LOB—Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 8. 2B—Carlson (1), Bader (1). HR—O’Neill (1), Edman (1), Arenado (1). SB—Goldschmidt (1). SF—Carlson (1), O’Neill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Brubaker L,0-1 3 4 4 4 3 2 Crowe 2 0 0 0 2 3 Underwood Jr. 0 1 1 1 0 0 Hembree 1 0 0 0 2 0 Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fletcher 1 3 4 4 0 0

St. Louis

Wnwrght W,1-0 6 5 0 0 0 6 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 2 2 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Underwood Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. HBP—Fletcher (Carlson). WP—Wainwright. Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel.

T—3:08. A—46,256 (45,494).

This Date in Baseball

Today

1934 — The Philadelphia Athletics and the Philadelphia Phillies played the first legal Sunday baseball game in Philadelphia. The exhibition game was made possible when the state made Sunday baseball a local option and the city approved it in a referendum ballot.

1969 — The Montreal Expos played their first regular-season game — the first international contest in major league history — and defeated the New York Mets, 11-10, at Shea Stadium.

1974 — In the opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career record by hitting his 715th home run off Los Angeles left-hander Al Downing in the fourth inning. The Braves beat the Dodgers 7-4 before a crowd of nearly 54,000.

1975 — Frank Robinson became the first black manager in major league history by making his debut as player-manager of the Cleveland Indians. He hit a home run in his first at-bat — as a designated hitter — to help beat the New York Yankees, 5-3.

1986 — Jim Presley of the Seattle Mariners hit home runs in the ninth and 10th innings for a come-from-behind 8-4 opening day victory over the California Angels.

1987 — Pitchers Phil Niekro and Steve Carlton of the Cleveland Indians teamed up to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 14-3. Niekro recorded his 312th victory and Carlton pitched four shutout innings in relief. It was the first time in modern history that two 300-game winners pitched for the same team in the same game.

1993 — Carlos Baerga of the Cleveland Indians became the first player in major league history to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same inning. The homers came in the seventh inning of a 15-5 rout of the New York Yankees.

1994 — Kurt Mercker of the Atlanta Braves pitched the season’s first no-hitter, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0. It was the first complete game of Mercker’s career.

2002 — Craig Biggio hit for the cycle and had four RBIs in Houston’s 8-4 win over Colorado.

2016 — Trevor Story became the first major leaguer to homer in each of his first four games, connecting two more times for the Colorado Rockies in a 13-6 loss to the San Diego Padres. Story, who has six home runs since making his debut on opening day, got three hits and drove in four runs while playing for the first time at Coors Field.

2018 — Shohei Ohtani retired the Oakland Athletics’ first 19 batters and yielded one hit over seven shutout innings in his home pitching debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-1 victory. Marcus Semien’s clean one-out single to left broke up Ohtani’s bid for a perfect game. Ohtani (2-0) struck out the side twice and finished with 12 strikeouts in all. He won his pitching debut in Oakland last weekend with six strong innings, then homered in three consecutive games in Anaheim between starts in his attempt to become the first regular two-way player in decades.

