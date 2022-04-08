BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Boston 50 31 .617 — x-Philadelphia 49 31 .613 ½ x-Toronto 47 33 .588 2½ Brooklyn 42 38 .525 7½ New York 35 45 .438 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB y-Miami 52 28 .650 — Atlanta 42 38 .525 10 Charlotte 41 39 .513 11 Washington 35 45 .438 17 Orlando 21 60 .259 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 50 30 .625 — x-Chicago 45 35 .563 5 Cleveland 43 37 .538 7 Indiana 25 55 .313 25 Detroit 23 57 .288 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Memphis 55 24 .696 — x-Dallas 50 30 .625 5½ New Orleans 36 44 .450 19½ San Antonio 34 46 .425 21½ Houston 20 60 .250 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 32 .600 — Denver 47 33 .588 1 Minnesota 46 35 .568 2½ Portland 27 53 .338 21 Oklahoma City 24 56 .300 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-Phoenix 63 17 .788 — x-Golden State 50 29 .633 12½ L.A. Clippers 40 40 .500 23 L.A. Lakers 31 48 .392 31½ Sacramento 29 51 .363 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 110, New York 98

Boston 117, Chicago 94

Atlanta 118, Washington 103

Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109

Thursday

Charlotte 128, Orlando 101

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114

New Orleans 127, Portland 94

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121

Memphis at Denver, late

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late

Today

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

*end of regular season

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

South Bay at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Finals

Sunday

Raptors vs. Delaware/Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. South Bay/Agua Caliente, TBD

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

WNBA

DRAFT

Monday

At New York

First Round

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)

2. Indiana Fever

3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)

5. New York Liberty

6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)

7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)

8. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York and Seattle)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle

10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

11. Las Vegas Aces

12. Connecticut Sun

Second Round

13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)

14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)

16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)

17. Seattle Storm (from New York)

18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas)

19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)

20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

21. Seattle Storm

22. Minnesota Lynx

23. Las Vegas Aces

24. Connecticut Sun

Third Round

25. Indiana Fever

26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)

27. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)

29. New York Liberty

30. Dallas Wings

31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

32. Phoenix Mercury

33. Seattle Storm

34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Connecticut Sun