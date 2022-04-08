Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|31
|.613
|½
|x-Toronto
|47
|33
|.588
|2½
|Brooklyn
|42
|38
|.525
|7½
|New York
|35
|45
|.438
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|38
|.525
|10
|Charlotte
|41
|39
|.513
|11
|Washington
|35
|45
|.438
|17
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|35
|.563
|5
|Cleveland
|43
|37
|.538
|7
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|25
|Detroit
|23
|57
|.288
|27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|x-Dallas
|50
|30
|.625
|5½
|New Orleans
|36
|44
|.450
|19½
|San Antonio
|34
|46
|.425
|21½
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Denver
|47
|33
|.588
|1
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2½
|Portland
|27
|53
|.338
|21
|Oklahoma City
|24
|56
|.300
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|17
|.788
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|48
|.392
|31½
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Dallas 131, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 110, New York 98
Boston 117, Chicago 94
Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109
Thursday
Charlotte 128, Orlando 101
Milwaukee 127, Boston 121
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114
New Orleans 127, Portland 94
Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121
Memphis at Denver, late
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late
Today
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
*end of regular season
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
South Bay at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Finals
Sunday
Raptors vs. Delaware/Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. South Bay/Agua Caliente, TBD
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
WNBA
DRAFT
Monday
At New York
First Round
1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
2. Indiana Fever
3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
5. New York Liberty
6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)
8. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York and Seattle)
9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle
10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
11. Las Vegas Aces
12. Connecticut Sun
Second Round
13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)
14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)
16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)
17. Seattle Storm (from New York)
18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas)
19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)
20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
21. Seattle Storm
22. Minnesota Lynx
23. Las Vegas Aces
24. Connecticut Sun
Third Round
25. Indiana Fever
26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
27. Los Angeles Sparks
28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)
29. New York Liberty
30. Dallas Wings
31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
32. Phoenix Mercury
33. Seattle Storm
34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
35. Las Vegas Aces
36. Connecticut Sun
