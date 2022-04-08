Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|49
|15
|6
|104
|294
|210
|Toronto
|70
|45
|19
|6
|96
|270
|216
|Boston
|70
|44
|21
|5
|93
|223
|190
|Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|20
|7
|93
|233
|202
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|Buffalo
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|200
|255
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|38
|6
|58
|189
|227
|Montreal
|71
|20
|40
|11
|51
|188
|272
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|71
|46
|17
|8
|100
|237
|171
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|46
|20
|6
|98
|220
|186
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|21
|10
|92
|237
|197
|Washington
|70
|38
|22
|10
|86
|230
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|192
|189
|Columbus
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|269
|Philadelphia
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|185
|251
|New Jersey
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|218
|268
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|70
|50
|14
|6
|106
|268
|193
|Minnesota
|69
|43
|21
|5
|91
|254
|215
|St. Louis
|70
|40
|20
|10
|90
|254
|203
|Nashville
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|233
|203
|Dallas
|69
|40
|26
|3
|83
|204
|206
|Winnipeg
|71
|33
|28
|10
|76
|218
|222
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|Arizona
|70
|22
|43
|5
|49
|177
|254
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|70
|42
|19
|9
|93
|245
|175
|Edmonton
|71
|41
|25
|5
|87
|251
|226
|Los Angeles
|72
|38
|24
|10
|86
|207
|205
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|Vancouver
|71
|33
|28
|10
|76
|203
|203
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|San Jose
|69
|29
|31
|9
|67
|182
|220
|Seattle
|71
|23
|42
|6
|52
|185
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday
Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 4, Seattle 1
Calgary 4, Anaheim 2
Vancouver 5, Vegas 1
Thursday
Montreal 7, New Jersey 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 5, Buffalo 3
Seattle 2, Chicago 0
Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT
Vancouver at Arizona, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Edmonton at Los Angeles, late
Today
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday
New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE 2, CHICAGO 0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—None. Penalties—None.
Second Period—1, Seattle, Wennberg 10 (Eberle, Donato), 0:47. Penalties—Donato, SEA (Interference), 16:01; Soucy, SEA (High Sticking), 16:05.
Third Period—2, Seattle, Eberle 18 (Sheahan, Gourde), 18:21. Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Hooking), 0:47; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 12:03.
Shots on Goal—Seattle 17-6-8—31. Chicago 3-15-11—29.
Power-play opportunities—Seattle 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies—Seattle, Grubauer 16-28-5 (29 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 4-11-6 (31-29).
A—18,677 (19,717). T—2:16.
Referees—Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Reading
|65
|40
|16
|7
|2
|89
|239
|186
|x-Newfndland
|61
|39
|19
|3
|0
|81
|240
|175
|Trois-Rivieres
|63
|30
|28
|4
|1
|65
|211
|223
|Worcester
|65
|30
|29
|4
|2
|66
|215
|223
|Maine
|66
|30
|29
|4
|3
|67
|213
|219
|Adirondack
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|190
|254
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|68
|39
|19
|6
|4
|88
|227
|175
|x-Atlanta
|68
|42
|22
|3
|1
|88
|209
|183
|x-Jacksonville
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|192
|168
|Greenville
|66
|30
|27
|5
|4
|69
|189
|188
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|S. Carolina
|68
|26
|36
|6
|0
|58
|173
|222
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|xy-Toledo
|66
|45
|18
|1
|2
|93
|249
|188
|Fort Wayne
|67
|37
|23
|6
|1
|81
|252
|212
|Wheeling
|66
|34
|28
|4
|0
|72
|231
|231
|Cincinnati
|67
|35
|29
|3
|0
|73
|227
|217
|Kalamazoo
|66
|35
|30
|1
|0
|71
|212
|230
|Indy
|67
|30
|32
|2
|3
|65
|211
|219
|Iowa
|67
|27
|31
|8
|1
|63
|213
|245
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|68
|39
|26
|2
|1
|81
|226
|216
|Rapid City
|67
|34
|22
|6
|5
|79
|222
|214
|Allen
|66
|32
|26
|7
|1
|72
|221
|225
|Tulsa
|68
|34
|28
|3
|3
|74
|207
|208
|Idaho
|68
|35
|30
|2
|1
|73
|207
|177
|Kansas City
|68
|29
|32
|5
|2
|65
|199
|234
|Wichita
|66
|25
|32
|9
|0
|59
|187
|235
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday
Wichita 6, Tulsa 1
Reading 4, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Cincinnati 2
Florida 7, Atlanta 1
Norfolk 4, Orlando 1
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Worcester 4, Maine 3
KOMETS 5, Toledo 3
Wheeling 6, Iowa 4
Allen 7, Kansas City 4
Utah 4, Idaho 1
Thursday
Orlando 7, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Rapid City 4, OT
Today
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
