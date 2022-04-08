NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 72 26 35 11 63 200 255 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 71 46 17 8 100 237 171 N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 70 42 19 9 93 245 175 Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 71 33 28 10 76 203 203 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Thursday

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver at Arizona, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

Edmonton at Los Angeles, late

Today

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

SEATTLE 2, CHICAGO 0

Seattle 0 1 1 — 2 Chicago 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—None. Penalties—None.

Second Period—1, Seattle, Wennberg 10 (Eberle, Donato), 0:47. Penalties—Donato, SEA (Interference), 16:01; Soucy, SEA (High Sticking), 16:05.

Third Period—2, Seattle, Eberle 18 (Sheahan, Gourde), 18:21. Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Hooking), 0:47; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 12:03.

Shots on Goal—Seattle 17-6-8—31. Chicago 3-15-11—29.

Power-play opportunities—Seattle 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies—Seattle, Grubauer 16-28-5 (29 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 4-11-6 (31-29).

A—18,677 (19,717). T—2:16.

Referees—Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Reading 65 40 16 7 2 89 239 186 x-Newfndland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175 Trois-Rivieres 63 30 28 4 1 65 211 223 Worcester 65 30 29 4 2 66 215 223 Maine 66 30 29 4 3 67 213 219 Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 68 39 19 6 4 88 227 175 x-Atlanta 68 42 22 3 1 88 209 183 x-Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 192 168 Greenville 66 30 27 5 4 69 189 188 Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218 S. Carolina 68 26 36 6 0 58 173 222 Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA xy-Toledo 66 45 18 1 2 93 249 188 Fort Wayne 67 37 23 6 1 81 252 212 Wheeling 66 34 28 4 0 72 231 231 Cincinnati 67 35 29 3 0 73 227 217 Kalamazoo 66 35 30 1 0 71 212 230 Indy 67 30 32 2 3 65 211 219 Iowa 67 27 31 8 1 63 213 245

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216 Rapid City 67 34 22 6 5 79 222 214 Allen 66 32 26 7 1 72 221 225 Tulsa 68 34 28 3 3 74 207 208 Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177 Kansas City 68 29 32 5 2 65 199 234 Wichita 66 25 32 9 0 59 187 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday

Wichita 6, Tulsa 1

Reading 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Cincinnati 2

Florida 7, Atlanta 1

Norfolk 4, Orlando 1

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Worcester 4, Maine 3

KOMETS 5, Toledo 3

Wheeling 6, Iowa 4

Allen 7, Kansas City 4

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Thursday

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Rapid City 4, OT

Today

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd