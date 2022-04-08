Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at Colorado
|+172
|at San Francisco
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|NY Mets
|-175
|at Washington
|+152
|at Atlanta
|-188
|Cincinnati
|+158
|San Diego
|-152
|at Arizona
|+130
American League
|at NY Yankees
|-164
|Boston
|+138
|Chicago WS
|-134
|at Detroit
|+114
|at Tampa Bay
|-198
|Baltimore
|+166
|Seattle
|-112
|at Minnesota
|-104
|at Toronto
|-180
|Texas
|+152
|at LA Angels
|-122
|Houston
|+102
Interleague
|at Philadelphia
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|10½
|(228½)
|at Detroit
|at Washington
|1
|(218½)
|New York
|at Toronto
|15
|(228½)
|Houston
|at Brooklyn
|7
|(229)
|Cleveland
|at Chicago
|2
|(227½)
|Charlotte
|at Miami
|4½
|(229½)
|Atlanta
|at Dallas
|18½
|(221½)
|Portland
|at Utah
|2½
|(227)
|Phoenix
|at LA Lakers
|9
|(227½)
|Oklahoma City
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Florida
|-400
|Buffalo
|+310
|at Tampa Bay
|-152
|Boston
|+126
|at Carolina
|-172
|NY Islanders
|+142
|Colorado
|-196
|at Winnipeg
|+162
|at St. Louis
|-134
|Minnesota
|+112
