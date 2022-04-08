The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Chicago Cubs OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -205 at Colorado +172
at San Francisco -142 Miami +120
NY Mets -175 at Washington +152
at Atlanta -188 Cincinnati +158
San Diego -152 at Arizona +130

American League

at NY Yankees -164 Boston +138
Chicago WS -134 at Detroit +114
at Tampa Bay -198 Baltimore +166
Seattle -112 at Minnesota -104
at Toronto -180 Texas +152
at LA Angels -122 Houston +102

Interleague

at Philadelphia -190 Oakland +160

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 10½ (228½) at Detroit
at Washington 1 (218½) New York
at Toronto 15 (228½) Houston
at Brooklyn 7 (229) Cleveland
at Chicago 2 (227½) Charlotte
at Miami (229½) Atlanta
at Dallas 18½ (221½) Portland
at Utah (227) Phoenix
at LA Lakers 9 (227½) Oklahoma City

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Florida -400 Buffalo +310
at Tampa Bay -152 Boston +126
at Carolina -172 NY Islanders +142
Colorado -196 at Winnipeg +162
at St. Louis -134 Minnesota +112

