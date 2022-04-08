TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of INF Travis Shaw and RHP Hansel Robles. Optioned RHP Tyler Danish to Worcester (IL). Designated RHPs Eduard Bazzardo and Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment. Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Jake Burger and Matt Foster from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHPs Ryan Burr (retroactive to April 4), Joe Kelly (April 4) and Lance Lynn (April 4), LHP Garret Crochet (April 4), OF Yermin Mercedes (April 4) and INF Yoan Moncada (April 5) on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP Tanner Banks and RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte. Designated OF Micker Adolfo for assignment. Assigned C Seby Zavala outright to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Emmanuel Clase on a five-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Chase Barbary on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of RHP Ronel Blanco. Designated RHP Tyler Ivey for assignment. Placed INF Taylor Jones, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. and OF Jake Meyers on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4). Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a two-year contract for 2023-24.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of INF Bobby Witt Jr. Placed RHP Joel Payamps on the family emergency list. Designated LHP Daniel Tillo for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Cooper Criswell and OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHPs Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan and a player to be named later from San Diego in exchange for LHP Taylor Rogers and OF Brent Rooker and cash considerations. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul. Reassigned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul. Placed RHP Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Designated OF Jeisson Rosario for assignment. Placed C Ben Rortvedt on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHPs Justin Grimm, Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez and Jake Lemoine and OF Billy McKinney from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP James Kaprielian on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4) and RHPs Deolis Guerra and Brent Honeywell on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Sam Selman for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Festa. Placed RHPs Ken Giles and Casey Sadler, INF Evan White and OF Kyle Lewis on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Shane Baz on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4) and Pete Fairbanks on the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Brendan McKay for Durham (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Mazza.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Matt Bush and Greg Holland and INF Charlie Culberson from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Garrett Richards on the 10-day IL (retroacitve to April 4) and RHP Jose Leclerc on the 60-day IL. Designated INF Sherten Apostel for assignment. Optioned RHP Spencer Patton to Round Rock. Assigned 1B/OF Joe McCarthy to Round Rock. Placed INF Josh Jung on Round Rock IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki and RHP Nate Pearson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of INF Gosuke Katoh.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Oliver Perez from Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Caleb Barager and RHP Humberto Mejia for assignment. Acquired INF Yonny Hernandez from Texas in exchange for OF Jeferson Espinal and optioned him to Reno. Reassigned RHPs Chris Devenski and Koeone Kela and INF Jake Hager to the minor league camp.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Alec Mills, LHP Wade Miley and INF Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHPs Victor Gonzalez and Caleb Ferguson and RHP Tommy Kahnle on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Jose Devers and RHP Dylan Floro on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Bryan De La Cruz from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHPs Jacob deGrom and Jake Reed on the 10-day IL and LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of INF Bryson Stott. Recalled C Rafael Marchan and placed him on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Sam Coonrod, OF Odubel Herrera and LHP Ryan Sherriff on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4). Placed RHP James Norwood on the bereavement list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LHP Brandon Waddell outright to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contracts of INF C.J. Abrams and OF Jose Azocar. Placed RHPs Mike Clevinger and Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4) and INF Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment. Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr and OF Brent Rooker to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INFs Tommy La Stella, Evan Longoria and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4). Optioned INF Jason Vosler. Reassigned C/INF Brett Auerbach and RHP Carlos Martinez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Victor Arano, INF Maikel Franco and INF/OF Dee Gordon. Recalled INF Lucius Fox from Rochester (IL). Placed INF Ehire Adrianza and RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 4). Recalled LHP Seth Romero and placed him on the 30-day IL. Placed RHP Will Harris on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Gabe Klobosits for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Named Sarah Oliphant Crennan vice president/head of content, direct to consumer (DTC).

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced G Skylar Mays contract was converted to a two-way standard NBA contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington, F Terry Taylor to a rest-of-season contract and Gs Nate Hinton and Gabe York to two-way contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F/C Frank Kaminsky III.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year exclusive rights contract tender.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of DG Rob Windsor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed DT John Jenkins.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert and S Keanu Neal.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Mark Kastelic and LW Cole Reinhardt from Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted C Filip Hallander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled D Darien Kielb from Laval (AHL) loan and placed him on the reserve list. Placed D Marcus McIvor on injured reserve effective April 2.

WITCHITA THUNDER — Signed D Josh McDougall to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and placed him on the reserve list. Placed F Billy Exell on injured reserve effective March 26.