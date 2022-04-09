The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 5,

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4

Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock rf 5 1 3 1 Grsman rf 3 2 1 0
Robert cf 4 0 2 1 Meadws lf 2 2 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Báez ss 5 0 2 1
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1
E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 2
L.García ss 4 0 0 0 Reys pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0
Vaughn dh 4 1 1 1 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0
Burger 3b 3 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0
Brnhrt c 2 0 0 0
Hase ph-c 2 1 1 1
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 5 8 5
Chicago 120 000 001—4
Detroit 000 001 022—5

DP—Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B—Burger (1), Robert (1), Pollock (1), Schoop (1). 3B—Meadows (1). HR—Vaughn (1), Haase (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Giolito 4 1 0 0 2 6
Sousa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crick H,1 1/3 0 1 1 1 0
Graveman H,1 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Bummer H,1 2/3 2 2 2 1 2
Hendriks L,0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2

Detroit

Rodríguez 4 4 3 3 2 2
Hutchison 2 2 0 0 0 0
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soto W,1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0

Hendriks pitched to 5 batters in the 9th. HBP—Crick (Grossman), Hendriks (Schoop). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:30. A—43,480 (41,083).

N.Y. YANKEES 6,

BOSTON 5, 11 INN.

Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hrnández cf 4 1 0 0 Dnaldsn 3b 6 0 2 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 Judge rf 5 1 2 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1
Martinez dh 5 0 1 1 Gnzlz pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 LMhieu 2b 3 1 1 1
Story 2b 5 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 5 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Higshoka c 4 0 1 0
Arroyo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Torres ph 0 0 0 1
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0
Araúz pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Kinr-Flfa ss 5 1 0 0
Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 39 6 9 6
Boston 300 001 000 10—5
New York 200 100 010 11—6

E—Eovaldi (1), Bogaerts (1). DP—Boston 0, New York 3. LOB—Boston 7, New York 12. 2B—Martinez (1), Bogaerts (1), Judge (1). HR—Devers (1), Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), LeMahieu (1). SF—Torres (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Eovaldi 5 5 3 3 1 7
Whitlock BS,1 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 4
Strahm 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Robles 1 1 0 0 1 2
Diekman H,1 1/3 0 1 0 1 0
Brasier BS,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Crawford L,0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0

New York

Cole 4 4 3 3 1 3
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holmes 2/3 3 1 1 0 0
Castro 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Loáisiga 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
King W,1-0 2 1 1 0 1 3

Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. HBP—Cole (Vázquez), Eovaldi (Rizzo), Diekman (LeMahieu). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—3:56. A—46,097 (47,309).

TAMPA BAY 2,

BALTIMORE 1

Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0
Mntcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 3 0
Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 Rmirez 1b 3 0 0 0
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 0 1 0 0
Santander lf 3 1 1 1 Arzarna lf 4 0 2 0
Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 1
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 0 0 0 1
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lowe dh 2 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 2 0 2 0
Odor ph 1 0 1 0 Phlps ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Owings pr 0 0 0 0 Kiermr cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 8 2
Baltimore 000 001 000—1
Tampa Bay 001 000 01x—2

DP—Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B—Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR—Santander (1). SF—B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Means 4 6 1 1 1 5
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 1 1 1 0 1
López L,0-1 2/3 1 0 0 2 0
Fry 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Boston 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Oakland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Texas 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

Today

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Friday

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 inn.

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Washington 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Colorado 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

Today

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5, 10 inn.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

San Diego at Arizona, late

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Sunday

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay

McClanahan 4 1/3 4 0 0 2 7
Chargois 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kittredge W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Feyereisen H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Raley S,1-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Tate pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP—McClanahan (Mullins). Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—3:14. A—25,025 (25,000).

SEATTLE 2,

MINNESOTA 1

Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 2 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Winker lf 4 0 2 0 Planco 2b 3 0 0 0
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Arraez ph 1 0 1 0
Kelenic dh 4 0 0 0 Gordon pr 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 1 0 Sánchz dh 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 2 0 1 0
Kepler rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 29 1 4 1
Seattle 200 000 000—2
Minnesota 000 100 000—1

DP—Seattle 2, Minnesota 1. LOB—Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR—Haniger (1), Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Ray W,1-0 7 3 1 1 4 5
Sewald H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stcknridr S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Ryan L,0-1 4 2 2 2 4 4
Duran 2 2 0 0 1 4
Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 0
Coulombe 2 0 0 0 1 3

HBP—Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP—Duran. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:53. A—35,462 (38,544).

INTERLEAGUE

PHILADELPHIA 9,

OAKLAND 5

Oakland Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 2 2 2
McKinney dh 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 2 1 1
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Cstlnos dh 4 0 1 1
Pinder lf 4 2 2 1 Hskins 1b 3 2 2 2
Brown 1b-rf 4 1 1 3 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 Stott 3b 4 1 2 1
Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 Vierling cf 3 0 0 1
Vogt ph-1b 2 1 0 0
Pache cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 5 6 4 Totals 33 9 11 9
Oakland 000 100 400—5
Philadelphia 104 001 12x—9

E—Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB—Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR—Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF—Vierling (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland

Montas L,0-1 5 6 5 5 1 6
Lemoine 1 1 1 1 2 0
Acevedo 1 1 1 1 1 2
Snead 1 3 2 2 1 0

Philadelphia

Nola W,1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7
Familia H,1 2/3 1 1 0 0 1
Hand H,1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Domínguez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP—Nola (Piscotty). Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak. T—3:14. A—44,232 (42,792).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA 7,

CINCINNATI 6

Cincinnati Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 5 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 1
Naquin dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 0 3 0
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 Riley 3b 3 1 0 0
Votto 1b 2 2 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0
Stphensn c 4 0 2 2 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 Duvall cf 3 2 1 1
Mstakas 3b 3 1 0 1 Rosario rf 3 1 0 0
K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 3
Fraley rf 3 1 1 2 Swansn ss 2 1 0 0
Arcia dh 3 0 1 2
Totals 32 6 6 6 Totals 31 7 8 7
Cincinnati 000 012 003—6
Atlanta 025 000 00x—7

E—Fraley (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 8. 2B—Senzel (1), Duvall (1), Olson (1). SF—Moustakas (1), Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Atlanta

Snmrtin L,0-1 2 1/3 4 5 5 5 2
Hoffman 2 2/3 2 2 2 1 0
Duarte 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 2
Mrton W,1-0 5 1/3 2 2 2 1 5
Minter 2/3 1 1 1 1 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 3 3 3 1 1

HBP—Minter (Votto). Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne. T—3:07. A—40,234 (41,084).

SAN FRANCISCO 6,

MIAMI 5, 10 INN.

Miami San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Soler lf 5 0 0 0 Ystzmski rf 2 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 5 0 1 0 Dbón ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1
Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 Ruf dh 3 1 1 1
A.García rf 5 0 1 0 Pederson lf 1 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 1 1 0 Slater ph-lf 3 0 1 1
Andrsn ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Crwfrd ss 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 1 2 3 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 1
Berti pr 0 1 0 0 Duggar cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Henry c 0 0 0 0 Bart c 3 2 1 1
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 2 2
Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 33 6 6 5

Miami 000 000 203 0—5 San Francisco 002 010 011 1—6

E—Wendle 2 (2), Flores (1), Estrada (1). DP—Miami 1, San Francisco 1. LOB—Miami 8, San Francisco 6. 2B—Slater (1). HR—Stallings (1), Chisholm Jr. (1), Bart (1), Belt (1), Estrada (1). SB—Slater (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Alcantara 5 3 3 2 5 4
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bleier 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Head 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Bender BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bass L,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 1 0

San Francisco

Webb 6 5 1 1 1 3
Leone H,1 1/3 1 1 1 1 0
Ty.Rogers H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
McGee H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doval BS,1 1 3 3 3 0 0
Brebbia 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez W,1-0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. WP—Ty.Rogers. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:26. A—40,853 (41,915).

L.A. DODGERS 5,

COLORADO 3

Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Blackmn rf 5 0 1 1
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 1 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Turner dh 5 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 5 0 1 0 McMhon 3b 4 1 1 0
Smith c 3 1 1 0 Joe dh 3 1 1 0
Taylor lf 4 1 2 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 1
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 1 1 0
Lux 2b 2 1 1 2 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1
Totals 36 5 8 4 Totals 35 3 7 3
Los Angeles 000 500 000—5
Colorado 020 000 001—3

E—T.Turner (1). LOB—Los Angeles 9, Colorado 8. 2B—Taylor (1), Betts (1), McMahon (1), Bryant (1), Díaz (1), Blackmon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Buehler W,1-0 5 4 2 2 2 5
Graterol H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Treinen H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2

Colorado

Freelnd L,0-1 3 2/3 5 5 5 2 6
Kinley 1 2 0 0 2 1
Goudeau 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Lawrence 2 0 0 0 0 2

Kinley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. HBP—Freeland (Freeman). WP—Hudson, Freeland, Kinley. Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T—3:09. A—48,627 (50,445).

LATE THURSDAY

CINCINNATI 6,

ATLANTA 3

Cincinnati Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
India 2b 5 1 2 0 Rosario rf 3 1 0 0
Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 Olson 1b 2 1 0 0
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 2
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Stephensn c 2 1 0 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0
Mstakas dh 4 1 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0
K.Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 Dickrsn dh 2 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 1 2 3 Hrda ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 31 3 4 2

Cincinnati 012 003 000—6 Atlanta 001 000 020—3

E—Drury (1). DP—Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. HR—Drury (1), Riley (1). SF—Stephenson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle W,1-0 5 3 1 0 2 7
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 0
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moreta 1 1 2 2 1 2
Santillan S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta

Fried L,0-1 5 2/3 8 5 5 1 5
McHugh 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Strider 2 0 0 0 0 5
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Fried (Stephenson). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:01. A—40,545 (41,084).

High-A Central

SCHEDULE

Friday

W. Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1

Quad Cities 4, South Bend 0, 10 INN.

Dayton 6, TINCAPS 5

Cedar Rapids 12, Beloit 5

Lake County at Lansing, ppd.

Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.

Today

TINCAPS at Dayton, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 4 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 6 p.m.

Sunday

TINCAPS at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 2 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.

DRAGONS 6, TINCAPS 5

Fort Wayne Dayton
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rosier lf 3 1 1 1 DeLaCrz ss 4 1 1 1
Hassell III cf 4 0 1 1 Hinds rf 5 0 2 0
Mears rf 4 0 1 1 Mrtinez 1b 5 1 2 0
Vlnzla c 4 0 0 0 Cerda cf 2 1 1 0
Dale ss 5 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 2
Solarte dh 1 1 0 0 Nelson c 3 1 0 0
Strnach 1b 3 0 0 0 Rogers dh 2 1 0 0
Basabe 3b 4 1 0 0 Quintna 3b 4 1 1 1
Reyes 2b 2 2 1 1 Creal lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 30 5 6 4 Totals 33 6 10 4

Fort Wayne 000 000 014—5 Dayton 102 000 030—6

2B—Torres, De La Cruz, Quintana. HR—Reyes. LOB—Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 9. SB—Rosier, Hassell III 2, De La Cruz, Creal, Martinez. CS—Reyes, Hinds. E—Valenzuela, Basabe, Stronach.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Gasser L,0-1 2 1/3 4 3 3 4 3
Minjarez 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 5
Thwaits 2 2 0 0 1 5
Reynolds 1 4 3 0 1 0
Fox 1 0 0 0 0 3

Dayton

Phillips W,1-0 5 2 0 0b 3 5
Gilbert H,1 2 1 0 0 1 4
Gayman H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Benoit 2/3 1 4 4 4 2
Cachutt S,1 1/3 0 0 0 2 1

WP—Minjarez, Cachutt. HBP—Reyes (by Phillips). Umpires—HP: Mitch Trzeciak. 1B: Cliburn Rondon. T—3:21. A—7,339.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  