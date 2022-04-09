Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 5,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4
|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pollock rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Grsman rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Meadws lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reys pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hase ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Chicago
|120
|000
|001—4
|Detroit
|000
|001
|022—5
DP—Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B—Burger (1), Robert (1), Pollock (1), Schoop (1). 3B—Meadows (1). HR—Vaughn (1), Haase (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Giolito
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Sousa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick H,1
|1/3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Graveman H,1
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer H,1
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hendriks L,0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
Detroit
|Rodríguez
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hutchison
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hendriks pitched to 5 batters in the 9th. HBP—Crick (Grossman), Hendriks (Schoop). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:30. A—43,480 (41,083).
N.Y. YANKEES 6,
BOSTON 5, 11 INN.
|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrnández cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Dnaldsn 3b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gnzlz pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|LMhieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higshoka c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kinr-Flfa ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|39
|6
|9
|6
|Boston
|300
|001
|000
|10—5
|New York
|200
|100
|010
|11—6
E—Eovaldi (1), Bogaerts (1). DP—Boston 0, New York 3. LOB—Boston 7, New York 12. 2B—Martinez (1), Bogaerts (1), Judge (1). HR—Devers (1), Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), LeMahieu (1). SF—Torres (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovaldi
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Whitlock BS,1
|2 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Strahm
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman H,1
|1/3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brasier BS,1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford L,0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Cole
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loáisiga
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King W,1-0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. HBP—Cole (Vázquez), Eovaldi (Rizzo), Diekman (LeMahieu). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—3:56. A—46,097 (47,309).
TAMPA BAY 2,
BALTIMORE 1
|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mntcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rmirez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santander lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arzarna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phlps ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000—1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x—2
DP—Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B—Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR—Santander (1). SF—B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Means
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|López L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fry
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
Today
Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Friday
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 inn.
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 10, Texas 8
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
Today
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 6, Miami 5, 10 inn.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
San Diego at Arizona, late
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Sunday
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay
|McClanahan
|4 1/3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Chargois
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Springs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kittredge W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feyereisen H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley S,1-1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tate pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP—McClanahan (Mullins). Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T—3:14. A—25,025 (25,000).
SEATTLE 2,
MINNESOTA 1
|Seattle
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Planco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000—2
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
DP—Seattle 2, Minnesota 1. LOB—Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR—Haniger (1), Urshela (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Seattle
|Ray W,1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Sewald H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknridr S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minnesota
|Ryan L,0-1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Duran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alcala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coulombe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP—Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP—Duran. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:53. A—35,462 (38,544).
INTERLEAGUE
PHILADELPHIA 9,
OAKLAND 5
|Oakland
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McKinney dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstlnos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brown 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vogt ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|Oakland
|000
|100
|400—5
|Philadelphia
|104
|001
|12x—9
E—Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB—Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR—Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF—Vierling (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Montas L,0-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Lemoine
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Snead
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
Philadelphia
|Nola W,1-0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Familia H,1
|2/3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP—Nola (Piscotty). Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak. T—3:14. A—44,232 (42,792).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA 7,
CINCINNATI 6
|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Naquin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stphensn c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Fraley rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Swansn ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|003—6
|Atlanta
|025
|000
|00x—7
E—Fraley (1). DP—Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 8. 2B—Senzel (1), Duvall (1), Olson (1). SF—Moustakas (1), Arcia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Snmrtin L,0-1
|2 1/3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Hoffman
|2 2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Duarte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mrton W,1-0
|5 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Minter
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP—Minter (Votto). Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne. T—3:07. A—40,234 (41,084).
SAN FRANCISCO 6,
MIAMI 5, 10 INN.
|Miami
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Soler lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dbón ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Slater ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Andrsn ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwfrd ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Berti pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|5
Miami
E—Wendle 2 (2), Flores (1), Estrada (1). DP—Miami 1, San Francisco 1. LOB—Miami 8, San Francisco 6. 2B—Slater (1). HR—Stallings (1), Chisholm Jr. (1), Bart (1), Belt (1), Estrada (1). SB—Slater (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|Alcantara
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Head
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bender BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
San Francisco
|Webb
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Leone H,1
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ty.Rogers H,1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval BS,1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez W,1-0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. WP—Ty.Rogers. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nick Mahrley. T—3:26. A—40,853 (41,915).
L.A. DODGERS 5,
COLORADO 3
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmn rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McMhon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Joe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lux 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|000—5
|Colorado
|020
|000
|001—3
E—T.Turner (1). LOB—Los Angeles 9, Colorado 8. 2B—Taylor (1), Betts (1), McMahon (1), Bryant (1), Díaz (1), Blackmon (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Buehler W,1-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Graterol H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Treinen H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kimbrel S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Colorado
|Freelnd L,0-1
|3 2/3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Kinley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Goudeau
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kinley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. HBP—Freeland (Freeman). WP—Hudson, Freeland, Kinley. Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T—3:09. A—48,627 (50,445).
LATE THURSDAY
CINCINNATI 6,
ATLANTA 3
|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephensn c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dickrsn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Hrda ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
Cincinnati
E—Drury (1). DP—Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. HR—Drury (1), Riley (1). SF—Stephenson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Mahle W,1-0
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moreta
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Santillan S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Atlanta
|Fried L,0-1
|5 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|McHugh
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strider
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Fried (Stephenson). Umpires—Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:01. A—40,545 (41,084).
High-A Central
SCHEDULE
Friday
W. Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1
Quad Cities 4, South Bend 0, 10 INN.
Dayton 6, TINCAPS 5
Cedar Rapids 12, Beloit 5
Lake County at Lansing, ppd.
Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.
Today
TINCAPS at Dayton, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 4 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 6 p.m.
Sunday
TINCAPS at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 2 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3 p.m.
DRAGONS 6, TINCAPS 5
|Fort Wayne
|Dayton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosier lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|DeLaCrz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hassell III cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hinds rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mears rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrtinez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Vlnzla c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cerda cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dale ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Solarte dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Strnach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Basabe 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Quintna 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Creal lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|4
Fort Wayne
2B—Torres, De La Cruz, Quintana. HR—Reyes. LOB—Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 9. SB—Rosier, Hassell III 2, De La Cruz, Creal, Martinez. CS—Reyes, Hinds. E—Valenzuela, Basabe, Stronach.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Gasser L,0-1
|2 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Minjarez
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Thwaits
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Reynolds
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dayton
|Phillips W,1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0b
|3
|5
|Gilbert H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Gayman H,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Benoit
|2/3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Cachutt S,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP—Minjarez, Cachutt. HBP—Reyes (by Phillips). Umpires—HP: Mitch Trzeciak. 1B: Cliburn Rondon. T—3:21. A—7,339.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story