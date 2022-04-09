BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Boston 50 31 .617 — x-Philadelphia 49 31 .613 ½ x-Toronto 48 33 .593 2 Brooklyn 43 38 .531 7 New York 36 45 .444 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB z-Miami 53 28 .654 — Atlanta 42 39 .519 11 Charlotte 42 39 .519 11 Washington 35 46 .432 18 Orlando 21 60 .259 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 51 30 .630 — x-Chicago 45 36 .556 6 Cleveland 43 38 .531 8 Indiana 25 55 .313 25½ Detroit 23 58 .284 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Memphis 55 25 .688 — x-Dallas 51 30 .630 4½ New Orleans 36 44 .450 19 San Antonio 34 46 .425 21 Houston 20 61 .247 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 32 .600 — Denver 48 33 .593 ½ Minnesota 46 35 .568 2½ Portland 27 54 .333 21½ Oklahoma City 24 56 .300 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-Phoenix 63 17 .788 — x-Golden State 51 29 .638 12 L.A. Clippers 40 40 .500 23 L.A. Lakers 31 49 .388 32 Sacramento 29 51 .363 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday

Charlotte 128, Orlando 101

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114

New Orleans 127, Portland 94

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121

Denver 122, Memphis 109

Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112

Friday

Milwaukee 131, Detroit 100

New York 114, Washington 92

Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107

Toronto 117, Houston 115

Miami 113, Atlanta 109

Charlotte 133, Chicago 117

Dallas 128, Portland 78

Phoenix at Utah, late

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday*

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

*end of regular season

CHARLOTTE 133,

CHICAGO 117

CHARLOTTE (133): Bridges 8-12 1-1 20, Washington 3-6 0-0 7, Plumlee 3-3 2-2 8, La.Ball 8-16 3-3 24, Rozier 7-14 0-0 15, Martin 5-7 0-0 11, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 13, Thor 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 0-0 14, Oubre Jr. 6-10 2-2 18, I.Thomas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 52-86 10-10 133.

CHICAGO (117): DeRozan 7-13 3-4 17, Williams 4-7 5-6 15, Vucevic 2-6 2-2 6, LaVine 9-15 3-3 23, White 6-14 1-2 19, Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Thompson 3-5 1-1 7, Dosunmu 7-10 1-2 16, Green 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 44-82 16-20 117.

Charlotte 39 40 32 22 — 133 Chicago 30 21 32 34 — 117

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 19-40 (La.Ball 5-9, Oubre Jr. 4-8, McDaniels 3-4, Bridges 3-6, I.Thomas 1-2, Washington 1-2, Martin 1-3, Rozier 1-6), Chicago 13-24 (White 6-9, Williams 2-2, Brown Jr. 2-4, LaVine 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Green 0-1, Vucevic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 38 (Harrell 6), Chicago 31 (Brown Jr., Vucevic 5). Assists—Charlotte 34 (La.Ball 9), Chicago 25 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 21, Chicago 12. A—21,461 (20,917).

G League

PLAYOFFS

Conference Quarterfinals

April 5

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 132, Long Island 116

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Conference Semifinals

April 7

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

April 8

Delaware 124, Motor City 116

Conference Finals

Sunday

Delaware at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, TBD

G League Finals

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.

April 14: Teams TBD, TBD

x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

WNBA

DRAFT

Monday

At New York

First Round

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)

2. Indiana Fever

3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)

5. New York Liberty

6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)

7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)

8. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York and Seattle)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle

10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

11. Las Vegas Aces

12. Connecticut Sun

Second Round

13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)

14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)

16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)

17. Seattle Storm (from New York)

18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas)

19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)

20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

21. Seattle Storm

22. Minnesota Lynx

23. Las Vegas Aces

24. Connecticut Sun

Third Round

25. Indiana Fever

26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)

27. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)

29. New York Liberty

30. Dallas Wings

31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

32. Phoenix Mercury

33. Seattle Storm

34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Connecticut Sun