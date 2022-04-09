Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|31
|.613
|½
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|2
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|6
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|8
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|25½
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|25
|.688
|—
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|4½
|New Orleans
|36
|44
|.450
|19
|San Antonio
|34
|46
|.425
|21
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|½
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|2½
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|21½
|Oklahoma City
|24
|56
|.300
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|17
|.788
|—
|x-Golden State
|51
|29
|.638
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|49
|.388
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday
Charlotte 128, Orlando 101
Milwaukee 127, Boston 121
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114
New Orleans 127, Portland 94
Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121
Denver 122, Memphis 109
Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112
Friday
Milwaukee 131, Detroit 100
New York 114, Washington 92
Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107
Toronto 117, Houston 115
Miami 113, Atlanta 109
Charlotte 133, Chicago 117
Dallas 128, Portland 78
Phoenix at Utah, late
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday*
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
*end of regular season
CHARLOTTE 133,
CHICAGO 117
CHARLOTTE (133): Bridges 8-12 1-1 20, Washington 3-6 0-0 7, Plumlee 3-3 2-2 8, La.Ball 8-16 3-3 24, Rozier 7-14 0-0 15, Martin 5-7 0-0 11, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 13, Thor 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 0-0 14, Oubre Jr. 6-10 2-2 18, I.Thomas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 52-86 10-10 133.
CHICAGO (117): DeRozan 7-13 3-4 17, Williams 4-7 5-6 15, Vucevic 2-6 2-2 6, LaVine 9-15 3-3 23, White 6-14 1-2 19, Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Thompson 3-5 1-1 7, Dosunmu 7-10 1-2 16, Green 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 44-82 16-20 117.
|Charlotte
|39
|40
|32
|22
|—
|133
|Chicago
|30
|21
|32
|34
|—
|117
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 19-40 (La.Ball 5-9, Oubre Jr. 4-8, McDaniels 3-4, Bridges 3-6, I.Thomas 1-2, Washington 1-2, Martin 1-3, Rozier 1-6), Chicago 13-24 (White 6-9, Williams 2-2, Brown Jr. 2-4, LaVine 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Green 0-1, Vucevic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 38 (Harrell 6), Chicago 31 (Brown Jr., Vucevic 5). Assists—Charlotte 34 (La.Ball 9), Chicago 25 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 21, Chicago 12. A—21,461 (20,917).
G League
PLAYOFFS
Conference Quarterfinals
April 5
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 132, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
Conference Semifinals
April 7
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
April 8
Delaware 124, Motor City 116
Conference Finals
Sunday
Delaware at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, TBD
G League Finals
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
April 12: Teams TBD, 9 p.m.
April 14: Teams TBD, TBD
x-April 17: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
WNBA
DRAFT
Monday
At New York
First Round
1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
2. Indiana Fever
3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
5. New York Liberty
6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)
8. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York and Seattle)
9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle
10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
11. Las Vegas Aces
12. Connecticut Sun
Second Round
13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)
14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)
16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)
17. Seattle Storm (from New York)
18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas)
19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)
20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
21. Seattle Storm
22. Minnesota Lynx
23. Las Vegas Aces
24. Connecticut Sun
Third Round
25. Indiana Fever
26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
27. Los Angeles Sparks
28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)
29. New York Liberty
30. Dallas Wings
31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
32. Phoenix Mercury
33. Seattle Storm
34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
35. Las Vegas Aces
36. Connecticut Sun
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story