Hockey

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I

FROZEN FOUR

At Boston

National Semifinals

April 7

Denver 3, Michigan 2, OT

Minnesota St. 5, Minnesota 1

National Championship

Today

Denver vs. Minnesota St., 8 p.m.

Volleyball

NAIA POOL PLAY

At West Des Moines, Iowa

All matches at 11 a.m.

Tuesday

Indiana Tech vs. Georgetown

Wednesday

Benedictine Mesa vs. Georgetown

Thursday

Indiana Tech vs. Benedictine Mesa